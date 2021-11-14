Jeep NewsToday’s Car News From Edmunds
Tackling the Trail in the All-New 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee
Nov 15, 2021 5:01 AM GMT+0000
Over dirt and asphalt, we put the impressive 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee through its paces.
By Kurt Niebuhr
The Top Subcompact SUVs for 2021
Aug 20, 2021 12:00 PM GMT+0000
Join the Edmunds team for this 2021 subcompact SUV rundown. Watch our experts compare mainstream subcompact SUVs, luxury subcompact SUVs and even off-road subcompact SUVs on price, mpg, specs, interior, performance and more.
2022 Jeep Grand Wagoneer: Our First Drive Doesn't Disappoint
Aug 16, 2021 4:00 AM GMT+0000
After months of waiting, we're finally getting our first drive of the 2022 Jeep Grand Wagoneer and it doesn't disappoint.
Jeep, Ram and Dodge Expand Electrified Offerings
Jul 8, 2021 5:00 PM GMT+0000
The Ram 1500, Jeep Grand Cherokee and Dodge Charger are all getting the plug-in treatment. But how soon? Read more in our coverage of Stellantis' EV Day 2021.
Top Picks for Special Finance Rates and Cash Offers for July 2021
Jul 7, 2021 3:15 PM GMT+0000
We've rounded up the best cash-back incentive offers or no-interest loans from automakers for July 2021.
New Jeep Wrangler Xtreme Recon Package Ups the Off-Road Ante
Jun 25, 2021 4:00 AM GMT+0000
The Jeep Wrangler gets 35-inch tires and a 100:1 crawl ratio in its newest equipment package. Check out all the details to see just how far this new Xtreme Recon package goes.
The All-New 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L Packs a Third Row and a Luxury Vibe
Jun 17, 2021 4:00 AM GMT+0000
The three-row 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L debuts the newest Grand Cherokee generation. Upgrades include a more sumptuous interior and a greater emphasis on tech.
Top Picks for Special Finance Rates and Cash Offers for June 2021
Jun 11, 2021 6:11 PM GMT+0000
We've rounded up the best cash-back incentive offers or no-interest loans from automakers for June 2021.
TESTED: 2021 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 392 - How Fast Is the Wrangler V8?
May 25, 2021 7:00 PM GMT+0000
The 2021 Jeep Rubicon 392 combines the off-road prowess of a Wrangler with the engine of a muscle car. It is sometimes terrifying but always fun. Read on for all the details of our full track test of the Jeep Wrangler 392.
By Kurt Niebuhr
Top Picks for Special Finance Rates and Cash Offers for May 2021
May 12, 2021 7:00 PM GMT+0000
We've rounded up the best cash-back incentive offers or no-interest loans from automakers for May 2021.
2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe Plug-In Hybrid Gets Optional Lift Kit and More
May 5, 2021 7:00 PM GMT+0000
Just because the Jeep Wrangler 4xe is a plug-in hybrid doesn't mean you can't modify it. It was only a matter of time before Jeep started adding factory mods to the menu, and now we know what they are and how much they'll cost. Read on for all the details.
Three New Jeep Concepts Unveiled for 2021 Easter Jeep Safari
Mar 22, 2021 4:00 AM GMT+0000
Three new Jeep concept vehicles have been unveiled ahead of the 2021 Easter Jeep Safari: The Wrangler Magneto, the Jeepster Beach and the Red Bare Gladiator. Here's our take on the whole lot, including the Magneto's intriguing pairing of all-electric power with a six-speed manual transmission.
The 2021 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 Is Very Expensive and Probably Very Fun
Mar 19, 2021 7:00 PM GMT+0000
Jeep has released pricing details on the V8-powered 2021 Wrangler Rubicon 392, but they don't have to tell us how fun it's going to be. Based on our seat time in a couple of V8-powered Jeep concepts, we feel confident enough to make our own prediction.
Priced: 2022 Jeep Grand Wagoneer Starts at $87K
Mar 11, 2021 5:00 AM GMT+0000
Jeep has resurrected an iconic name from their past, the Grand Wagoneer, and it's the most luxurious model the automaker has ever built.
Priced: Three-Row 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L Starts Under $40K
Mar 3, 2021 8:00 PM GMT+0000
Curious about the upcoming three-row 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L? Pricing and feature information has been released, so we can finally tell you how much it will cost and what will come standard.
