Jeep, Ram and Dodge Expand Electrified Offerings

Jul 8, 2021 5:00 PM GMT+0000

The Ram 1500, Jeep Grand Cherokee and Dodge Charger are all getting the plug-in treatment. But how soon? Read more in our coverage of Stellantis' EV Day 2021.

By Travis Langness

Top Picks for Special Finance Rates and Cash Offers for July 2021

Jul 7, 2021 3:15 PM GMT+0000

We've rounded up the best cash-back incentive offers or no-interest loans from automakers for July 2021.

By Ronald Montoya

What's In Store for the Future of the Dodge Charger?

Jul 6, 2021 7:00 PM GMT+0000

Could one of Dodge's most iconic muscle cars go hybrid?

By Travis Langness

TESTED: 2021 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat vs. Other Hellcats

Jun 29, 2021 5:00 PM GMT+0000

How does the bonkers-fast Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat compare to other vehicles from Dodge (and occasionally Jeep) that share the same supercharged Hellcat V8? Check out all the numbers from the Edmunds test track.

By Reese Counts

Top Picks for Special Finance Rates and Cash Offers for June 2021

Jun 11, 2021 6:11 PM GMT+0000

We've rounded up the best cash-back incentive offers or no-interest loans from automakers for June 2021.

By Ronald Montoya

Top Picks for Special Finance Rates and Cash Offers for May 2021

May 12, 2021 7:00 PM GMT+0000

We've rounded up the best cash-back incentive offers or no-interest loans from automakers for May 2021.

By Ronald Montoya

TESTED: The 2021 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat Is a Seriously Fast SUV

Apr 28, 2021 10:00 PM GMT+0000

We test the new 2021 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat and its supercharged V8 engine. With enough firepower, even the biggest SUVs can run like sports cars. But is the Durango Hellcat fast enough to justify its hefty price tag?

By Reese Counts

2021 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat Starts Production In Detroit

Mar 5, 2021 8:00 PM GMT+0000

Have you been holding off on buying a three-row family SUV because there aren't any with 710 horsepower? Well, you've waited long enough. Production of the 2021 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat is underway, and we've got all the details.

By Reese Counts

2020 Audi Q7 First Look

Jun 28, 2019 4:00 PM GMT+0000

The Audi Q7 is a popular luxury three-row SUV thanks to its modern design and all-wheel-drive powertrain, and the refreshed 2020 Audi Q7 is right around the corner. What's the difference, and is it worth the wait?

By Calvin Kim

2020 Dodge Charger Widebody First Look

Jun 27, 2019 4:00 PM GMT+0000

File under hot news for sedan lovers with plenty of gas money: The 2020 Dodge Charger Hellcat and Scat Pack get the widebody treatment, with more grip and sweet fender flares.

By Will Kaufman

2019 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye First Drive

Aug 8, 2018 4:00 AM GMT+0000

Is the Redeye's extra 80 horsepower worth $11,000 over the base Hellcat's $61,745 MSRP? Probably not, but we wouldn't blame you for getting one anyway. Read our first drive of the most powerful Dodge Challenger available.

By Elana Scherr

2018 Dodge Durango SRT First Drive

Jul 25, 2017 10:00 AM GMT+0000

For the family who needs more — power, towing capability, acceleration, seats, curb appeal and launch control.

By Carlos Lago

2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon First Drive

Jul 19, 2017 11:00 AM GMT+0000

The Dodge Challenger SRT Demon is a turnkey, purpose-built drag-racing car that happens to be street-legal.

By Carlos Lago

Edmunds Forecasts Flat New-Vehicle Sales in May

May 25, 2017 3:00 PM GMT+0000

Automakers will sell 1,527,363 new cars and trucks in May, according to the latest sales forecast from Edmunds.

By Peter Gareffa

2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Priced from $86,090, but Full Power Costs Just $1 More

May 23, 2017 12:00 PM GMT+0000

The 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon is priced from $86,090, but full power costs just $1 more.

By Peter Gareffa

