No Surprise: The 2026 Hyundai Ioniq 6 N Is Totally Awesome
If the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N is anything to go on, the new 6 N is going to be an absolute hoot
The latest in a burgeoning list of Hyundai performance models, the Ioniq 6 N is the Ioniq 5 N's electric sedan sibling. Hyundai's execs won't commit to either an on-sale date or a starting price, but we'd bet on it reaching U.S. showrooms early next year and costing around $65,000. It will rival the Tesla Model 3 Performance while also seeking to outpace perennial gas-powered favorites such as BMW's M3.
Subtle it isn't
Hyundai's N performance division doesn't do subtle. Any thoughts that the Ioniq 6 N might be a sleeper alternative to the extrovert 5 N are quickly rubbished by the sight of the giant swan-neck rear wing, which looks like it's been pinched from a Porsche 911 GT3. It's complemented by wider fenders that give the electric sedan real presence.
The midlife face-lift for the 2026 Ioniq 6 had already delivered a more sporting aesthetic and this is only enhanced by the N treatment. The aerodynamic, streamliner shape isn't to all tastes, but for what it's worth, we like it. Hyundai should be applauded for going its own way and creating a car that's genuinely different.
Details of the interior remain scarce, but expect U.S. versions to feature heavily bolstered sport seats, the multifunction steering wheel from the 5 N, and a plethora of N badges. The Ioniq 6 has always been an exceptionally spacious sedan for rear passengers and this won't change for the N.
Brutal speed
At the Edmunds test track, the Ioniq 5 N proved as rapid as a Porsche 911 GT3 from both 0 to 60 mph and to a quarter mile, recording 3.3 seconds for the former and 11.2 seconds at 122.2 mph for the latter. The U.S. version of the 6 N is expected to have the same 641 horsepower and 568 lb-ft of torque as the 5 N SUV so we expect similar sprinting ability, but the lower center of gravity of the sedan could well improve both its braking and cornering potential. Hyundai is claiming 0-62 mph in 3.2 seconds and a top speed of 159 mph, which we look forward to verifying.
To cope with all this thrust, Hyundai's N engineers have overhauled the Ioniq 6's suspension and introduced new electronic damping, which should provide a better balance of road comfort and track performance.
There is no information on electric driving range yet, but the Ioniq 6 N shares a battery with the Ioniq 5 N that achieved 253 miles on the Edmunds EV Range Test. The more aerodynamic sedan should do better, but the range will fall dramatically if you take the car to a race circuit, which remains a key weakness of performance EVs.
The gamification of performance
The Ioniq 5 N does a superb job of using innovative technology to enhance driving pleasure and it's no surprise to see the same gadgetry making its way into the 6 N. There are electronic gizmos to control the way the car launches off the line, how it sounds, to add an extra boost of performance and even to artificially simulate a gear change.
All this is familiar, but new to the 6 is N Ambient Light Shift, which uses the car's interior lights to indicate when a (fake) gearshift is required. The new N Track Manager function provides detailed data about how you and the car are performing on a racetrack, while the N Drift Optimizer helps you perfect the art of drifting (sliding the rear of the car on demand). For those who want to further personalize their car, Hyundai is also working on a range of optional N performance parts.
If all of this sounds more like a computer game than a real car, that's probably deliberate. Hyundai's N division is blurring the line between what's real and what's not more than any competitor, but our experience of the 5 N suggests it's doing this in a way that adds to, rather than subtracts from, the thrill of driving. It's good to have a sense of humor.
Final thoughts
The new Ioniq 6 N will not be cheap, but it will also deliver extravagant performance. Anyone who has watched our popular Edmunds U-Drags video series will recognize that we're big fans of the Ioniq 5 N and the sedan version should only build on its appeal. This is one to look forward to.