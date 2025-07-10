No Surprise: The 2026 Hyundai Ioniq 6 N Is Totally Awesome

The gamification of performance

The Ioniq 5 N does a superb job of using innovative technology to enhance driving pleasure and it's no surprise to see the same gadgetry making its way into the 6 N. There are electronic gizmos to control the way the car launches off the line, how it sounds, to add an extra boost of performance and even to artificially simulate a gear change.

All this is familiar, but new to the 6 is N Ambient Light Shift, which uses the car's interior lights to indicate when a (fake) gearshift is required. The new N Track Manager function provides detailed data about how you and the car are performing on a racetrack, while the N Drift Optimizer helps you perfect the art of drifting (sliding the rear of the car on demand). For those who want to further personalize their car, Hyundai is also working on a range of optional N performance parts.

If all of this sounds more like a computer game than a real car, that's probably deliberate. Hyundai's N division is blurring the line between what's real and what's not more than any competitor, but our experience of the 5 N suggests it's doing this in a way that adds to, rather than subtracts from, the thrill of driving. It's good to have a sense of humor.

Final thoughts

The new Ioniq 6 N will not be cheap, but it will also deliver extravagant performance. Anyone who has watched our popular Edmunds U-Drags video series will recognize that we're big fans of the Ioniq 5 N and the sedan version should only build on its appeal. This is one to look forward to.