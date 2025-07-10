2026 Toyota RAV4 vs. Honda CR-V vs. Mazda CX-5: How Do These Small SUVs Stack Up?

Mazda has just announced a reworked version of its CX-5 compact crossover, which will go on sale later this year. In 2027, the first hybrid CX-5 will join the lineup. To help expectant shoppers decide if this fresh Mazda is worth waiting for, we’ve collected the important specs and details on the new CX-5 and some of its main competitors. (Mazda will continue to offer the more rugged-looking CX-50 alongside this new CX-5.)

Here, we'll focus on the gas-only CX-5 model, comparing it to two of its biggest rivals, the Honda CR-V and the Toyota RAV4. Note that Mazda hasn’t shared a lot of specific details on the new CX-5, so we still have a number of blanks to fill in.