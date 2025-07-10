- Mazda focused on adding more room to the new CX-5’s back seat and cargo area.
- The Toyota RAV4 goes hybrid-only for 2026.
- Which of these compact hybrid crossovers is right for you?
2026 Toyota RAV4 vs. Honda CR-V vs. Mazda CX-5: How Do These Small SUVs Stack Up?
Mazda has redesigned one of its compact crossovers to add space inside while updating available tech
Mazda has just announced a reworked version of its CX-5 compact crossover, which will go on sale later this year. In 2027, the first hybrid CX-5 will join the lineup. To help expectant shoppers decide if this fresh Mazda is worth waiting for, we’ve collected the important specs and details on the new CX-5 and some of its main competitors. (Mazda will continue to offer the more rugged-looking CX-50 alongside this new CX-5.)
Here, we'll focus on the gas-only CX-5 model, comparing it to two of its biggest rivals, the Honda CR-V and the Toyota RAV4. Note that Mazda hasn’t shared a lot of specific details on the new CX-5, so we still have a number of blanks to fill in.
Engines and fuel economy
With Toyota switching to an all-hybrid lineup for the 2025 RAV4, we've collected powertrain stats for the base offerings from each manufacturer to compare. Each automaker does things a bit differently. The CX-5 continues to offer a naturally aspirated four-cylinder engine, now making 187 horsepower and 185 lb-ft of torque. The CR-V, on the other hand, uses a smaller turbocharged motor and makes slightly more power but slightly less torque than the Mazda. Toyota's base RAV4 puts out a healthier 226 horsepower with front-wheel drive or 236 horsepower if you opt for all-wheel drive. The Mazda comes standard with all-wheel drive, while the other two offer a choice of driven wheels.
Neither Mazda nor Toyota has shared fuel economy numbers for its respective redesigned 2026 model. The 2026 CR-V has EPA estimates of 30 mpg combined with front-wheel drive and 28 mpg combined for all-wheel-drive models. For reference, the 2025 RAV4 Hybrid AWD achieves 39 mpg combined in most trims, or 37 mpg combined for the Woodland Edition. The 2025 Mazda CX-5 is rated at a maximum of 28 mpg combined. We expect similar performance, if not slight improvements, from both the Toyota and the Mazda for 2026.
Spec
Mazda CX-5
Honda CR-V
Toyota RAV4 hybrid
|Engine
|2.5-liter inline-four engine
|turbocharged 1.5-liter inline four-cylinder
|2.5-liter inline four-cylinder, one or two electric motors
|Horsepower
|187 hp
|190 hp
|226 hp (FWD)/236 hp (AWD)
|Torque
|185 lb-ft
|179 lb-ft
|N/A
|Transmission
|six-speed automatic
|CVT
|CVT
|Drive type
|AWD
|FWD/AWD
|FWD/AWD
|Fuel economy
|N/A
|30 combined mpg (28 city/34 hwy) (FWD)/28 combined mpg (26 city/31 hwy) (AWD)
|N/A
Interior
There's another set of question marks when it comes to interior measurements for both the Mazda and the Toyota. Mazda says it focused on improving rear seat space, a sore spot for the current model, and increases to the wheelbase and overall length of the vehicle should provide more interior room overall. We just don't yet know how much. The current RAV4's interior measurements are generally pretty closely aligned to those of the CR-V, but again we don't have numbers for Toyota's 2026 model yet.
In terms of cargo space, Mazda has said the 2026 model's cargo hold grows by about 2 inches in length and 1 inch in height and offers a larger opening and a lower floor to ease loading and unloading.
Spec
Mazda CX-5
Honda CR-V
Toyota RAV4 hybrid
|Headroom (front/2nd row)
|N/A
|40.0/38.2 in
|N/A
|Legroom (front/2nd row)
|N/A
|41.3/41.0 in
|N/A
|Number of seats
|5
|5
|5
|Cargo volume (2nd row up)
|N/A
|39.3 cu ft
|N/A
|Cargo volume (2nd row folded)
|N/A
|76.5 cu ft
|N/A
Technology and safety equipment
Mazda says the 2026 CX-5 will offer an available 15.6-inch center touchscreen running on Google Built-In software. We don’t yet know how large the standard center display will be.
All models of the 2026 CR-V come standard with a 9-inch center touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. The 2026 RAV4 comes with a 10.5-inch screen as standard, while a 12.5-inch display is available on upper trims — and Toyota includes wireless smartphone mirroring capabilities across the board. The new RAV4 debuts a new version of the Toyota Audio Multimedia System interface.
Mazda and Toyota have not provided details on their new models' driver assistance features. Mazda promises an improved and expanded suite of standard and available systems, while the Toyota will be the first to use the 4.0 version of Toyota Safety Sense. Honda Sensing is standard on all CR-Vs and includes collision mitigation braking, road departure mitigation, lane departure warning, forward collision warning, adaptive cruise control, lane keeping assistance, road sign recognition, blind-spot monitoring, cross-traffic monitoring, traffic jam assist and automatic high-beams. Expect similar offerings from the other two.
Trims and pricing
We also have no specifics on pricing for the 2026 CX-5 or RAV4. Mazda hasn't even specified which trim levels will be available on its new model. Non-plug-in-hybrid versions of the RAV4 will be available in LE, XLE, Limited, Woodland, SE and XSE trims. You can expect pricing to creep up slightly above 2025 levels, which are $30,645 including a $1,395 destination charge for the RAV4 LE and $30,190 with a $1,420 destination fee for the least expensive current CX-5.
For 2026, the base non-hybrid Honda CR-V starts at $32,315 with the $1,395 destination charge, while choosing the all-wheel-drive model adds $1,500 to the price. Chances are the Honda will remain the most expensive of the bunch, at least in terms of base pricing.