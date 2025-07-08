All 2026 RZ models now have a Tesla-style North American Charging Standard (NACS) port, which Lexus has moved to the passenger side for greater compatibility with Tesla Superchargers. The RZ's maximum Level 3 fast-charging capability remains unchanged at 150 kW, with the ability to charge from 10% to 80% in about 30 minutes, which is slower than many of the Lexus' rivals. Lexus has also upgraded the RZ's lower-level AC charging capability with a higher-capacity 11-kW onboard AC charger, up from the previous 7 kW.

Drives like a Lexus

The bulk of my drive is spent in a European-spec RZ 500e, which is a model we aren't getting in the United States. Its closest equivalent is the RZ 450e — both have a dual-motor all-wheel-drive setup and the same suspension tuning — but the 500e has about 60 more horsepower. It's quicker but otherwise largely the same as the 450e.

I've never had an issue with the way the RZ handles the road, and that remains true for 2026. My drive route consists of various roads around the gorgeous Algarve region in southern Portugal, and the RZ performs just as any Lexus should: composed, quiet and easy to drive. The roads in this region are littered with hard to see and surprisingly large speed humps, but even those fail to significantly upset the RZ with its soft suspension.

However, even with its compliant chassis, the RZ is more impressive than you might guess when the road gets curvy. Body roll is limited, and overall handling feels precise and responsive. Lexus revised the RZ's all-wheel-drive system for 2026 and says it now achieves greater traction and driving stability, which only adds to the electric SUV's handling prowess. Grip is largely limited by the RZ's tires, rather than the SUV itself. None of this is to say that the RZ inspires particularly spirited driving, but it'll get you through a mountain road comfortably and easily, like a Lexus is meant to.