For years, skeptics prophesied that the hot hatch would soon go extinct in the U.S. And sure, we've lost some along the way, like the Ford Fiesta ST, Focus ST, Focus RS, Hyundai Veloster N and others. Yet, despite these ebbs and flows in the world of the fast and practical, the Volkswagen Golf R and its less powerful twin, the GTI, endure.

True to form, the latest Golf R isn't a racer like the Honda Civic Type R or a rally car for the road like the Toyota GR Corolla. Instead, it doubles down on the formula that's kept it alive through the decades, balancing backroad performance and daily usability. Where the Honda is a Hawaiian shirt, this Black Edition Volkswagen is more like a sensible sweater. It may lack the flair of its rivals, but the Golf R is certainly not slow.