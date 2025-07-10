- Mazda's CX-5 compact crossover will offer its first hybrid powertrain starting in 2027.
- The new model will follow a redesigned gas version coming for the 2026 model year.
- Mazda is light on details but promises more power and better fuel economy than the gas-only model.
Mazda CX-5 Hybrid Is Coming in 2027
A gas-electric version will join the CX-5 lineup for the first time
In announcing a fully redesigned CX-5 crossover for 2026, Mazda also confirmed that it will sell the revamped model with a hybrid powertrain in the near future. It will be the first gas-electric CX-5 and will join hybrid versions of the CX-50, CX-70 and CX-90.
Details on the CX-5 hybrid are so far scarce. We do know that the updated model will launch with a 187-horsepower non-turbocharged four-cylinder. It will not, at least from the start, be available with the current model's more powerful turbocharged engine.
The hybrid version is said to be more powerful than the naturally aspirated gas model while besting its fuel economy ratings. We don't know how either powertrain will fare in EPA testing, but the current CX-5 maxes out at 26 mpg combined, and we've seen 28.8 mpg in Edmunds' real-world testing.
The only other hybrid systems Mazda sells in the U.S. currently are a plug-in version of the CX-70 and CX-90's inline-six engine, as well as a Toyota-sourced hybrid system in the CX-50. We imagine the CX-5 will instead use an electrified four-cylinder engine, and it remains to be seen whether it will have plug-in capability.
Other changes to the redesigned third-generation CX-5 include an interior with more rear seat room and additional cargo space, as well as new infotainment and driver assistance tech. Expect more details on the hybrid model as the new CX-5's rollout begins.