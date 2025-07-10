Mazda CX-5 Hybrid Is Coming in 2027

The hybrid version is said to be more powerful than the naturally aspirated gas model while besting its fuel economy ratings. We don't know how either powertrain will fare in EPA testing, but the current CX-5 maxes out at 26 mpg combined, and we've seen 28.8 mpg in Edmunds' real-world testing.

The only other hybrid systems Mazda sells in the U.S. currently are a plug-in version of the CX-70 and CX-90's inline-six engine, as well as a Toyota-sourced hybrid system in the CX-50. We imagine the CX-5 will instead use an electrified four-cylinder engine, and it remains to be seen whether it will have plug-in capability.

Other changes to the redesigned third-generation CX-5 include an interior with more rear seat room and additional cargo space, as well as new infotainment and driver assistance tech. Expect more details on the hybrid model as the new CX-5's rollout begins.