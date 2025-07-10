Mazda CX-5 Hybrid Is Coming in 2027

A gas-electric version will join the CX-5 lineup for the first time

2026 Mazda CX-5 rear 3/4
  • Mazda's CX-5 compact crossover will offer its first hybrid powertrain starting in 2027.
  • The new model will follow a redesigned gas version coming for the 2026 model year.
  • Mazda is light on details but promises more power and better fuel economy than the gas-only model.

In announcing a fully redesigned CX-5 crossover for 2026, Mazda also confirmed that it will sell the revamped model with a hybrid powertrain in the near future. It will be the first gas-electric CX-5 and will join hybrid versions of the CX-50, CX-70 and CX-90.

Details on the CX-5 hybrid are so far scarce. We do know that the updated model will launch with a 187-horsepower non-turbocharged four-cylinder. It will not, at least from the start, be available with the current model's more powerful turbocharged engine.

See 788 2025 Mazda CX-5 vehicles for sale near you
See All for Sale
Consider These Recommendations
2026 Mazda CX-5 front 3/4

The hybrid version is said to be more powerful than the naturally aspirated gas model while besting its fuel economy ratings. We don't know how either powertrain will fare in EPA testing, but the current CX-5 maxes out at 26 mpg combined, and we've seen 28.8 mpg in Edmunds' real-world testing.

The only other hybrid systems Mazda sells in the U.S. currently are a plug-in version of the CX-70 and CX-90's inline-six engine, as well as a Toyota-sourced hybrid system in the CX-50. We imagine the CX-5 will instead use an electrified four-cylinder engine, and it remains to be seen whether it will have plug-in capability. 

Other changes to the redesigned third-generation CX-5 include an interior with more rear seat room and additional cargo space, as well as new infotainment and driver assistance tech. Expect more details on the hybrid model as the new CX-5's rollout begins.

2026 Mazda CX-5 above
by

David has years of experience as a writer and editor for print and digital automotive publications, including Car and Driver and Road & Track. He can parallel-park a school bus, has a spreadsheet listing every vehicle he's ever tested, and once drove a Lincoln Town Car 63 mph in reverse. When not searching for the perfect used car, he can be found sampling the latest gimmicky foodstuffs that America has to offer.

edited by

Steven Ewing has worked in the automotive industry since 2003. In that time, he's written thousands of articles and tested just as many vehicles. Steven is Edmunds' director of editorial content and has previously been on staff at Winding Road magazine, Autoblog, Motor1.com, CNET, and was the U.S. correspondent for Top Gear magazine. Steven has also contributed to Automobile magazine, Car and Driver, The Drive, Jalopnik, Porsche Panorama, and dozens of other publications. In his spare time, Steven loves to play the drums, cook, and drive his 2000 BMW M Roadster.

Get More Edmunds Car News in Your Inbox

Related information

Latest Automotive News

Related Automotive News

Recommended

Other models

Back to Top

Join Edmunds

Receive pricing updates, shopping tips & more!

Back to Top