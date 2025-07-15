But that's not all Land Rover did here. The 23-inch wheels are made from carbon fiber and are the largest production carbon wheels ever made. The front brakes are huge carbon-ceramic discs clamped by eight (yes, eight) equally massive piston calipers — the rears are nearly as meaty too. The hood is made from not one but two different weaves of carbon fiber, the seats are SV-specific sport buckets, and the paint on our test was a spectacular matte rose color.

All in, this Rover is an eye-watering $204,875. That's nearly three times as much as a standard Range Rover Sport. High-performance V8s just don't come cheap in 2025.

Despite being so pricey and having so much claimed grunt, the Sport SV doesn't always feel as potent as you'd expect. What drive mode you're in has never made more of a difference. Whether you're in Normal or even Dynamic, the SV feels like a regular Range Rover Sport that just so happens to have a V8. It isn't particularly raucous, the gear shifts are slurred for the sake of smoothness, and the throttle pedal is long, meaning you really have to dig in to gain any appreciable speed.