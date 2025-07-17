Faraday Future's New Electric Minivan Smells Like Vaporware

Faraday Future — the company that took years to put its outrageously expensive FF 91 into production — just revealed an electric minivan, the FX Super One. You can put down a refundable $100 deposit to secure your place in line for what Faraday calls its multi-purpose van. But who knows if and when this thing will ever see the light of day.

That it's electric and that it's a van are pretty much all we know about the FX Super One. Faraday calls it "mass-market" and "affordable" while also touting its "meticulously crafted interior" with "high-end materials." It will probably cost more than a Toyota Sienna or Kia Carnival.