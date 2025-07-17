- Faraday Future unveils an electric minivan.
- Yes, that is a giant screen on the grille.
- No details on range provided at this time.
Faraday Future's New Electric Minivan Smells Like Vaporware
You can put down a $100 deposit to reserve one, but details about the FX Super One are conspicuously light
Faraday Future — the company that took years to put its outrageously expensive FF 91 into production — just revealed an electric minivan, the FX Super One. You can put down a refundable $100 deposit to secure your place in line for what Faraday calls its multi-purpose van. But who knows if and when this thing will ever see the light of day.
That it's electric and that it's a van are pretty much all we know about the FX Super One. Faraday calls it "mass-market" and "affordable" while also touting its "meticulously crafted interior" with "high-end materials." It will probably cost more than a Toyota Sienna or Kia Carnival.
The FX Super One looks large and spacious, complete with lie-flat seats and a large trunk. You can see the aforementioned high-quality materials in some of the interior images, while Faraday Future also clearly wants to emphasize this isn't just a van for the rich and single. It's also for the rich with families.
My, what a big screen you have
You've probably noticed the ginormous screen on the front of the car. That's where the grille would go on a traditional gas-powered vehicle. This screen, which Faraday calls the Super EAI FACE system, is meant to replace the "static, lifeless look of traditional front grilles."
Faraday claims drivers can bring unique expressions to the front of their vehicles. If you think that's a good idea, you should ask a teenager what kind of expressions they'd put at the front of their vehicle if given the chance.
But that's not all! Faraday also claims, and I am quoting here, "It brings the car AI agent the ability to perceive through five senses and express emotions, as well as the gateway to connect and communicate with the world." Many companies are making dubious claims about the efficacy of artificial intelligence, but this is impressive.
First: I do not want my minivan to taste and smell things. No thank you. Second: Large language learning models are still struggling to accurately summarize information from the internet. We're supposed to believe the AI from Her is merely years away from appearing on the hood of our cars? Come on.
What about powertrains?
Faraday says the FX Super One will be offered with all-wheel drive and two powertrains. The first is fully electric. The second is, and again, I'm quoting, an "AI hybrid extended range configuration." No details on range were provided.
You can secure priority delivery of the Faraday FX Super One with a $100 refundable deposit. If and when this van actually makes it to production, however, remains to be seen.