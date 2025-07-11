2025 Cadillac Escalade IQ Goes 558 Miles on the Edmunds EV Range Test

A new standard for EV range

We knew that the Escalade IQ would perform well on our test, given the impressive range we've experienced in its Chevy Silverado EV and GMC Sierra EV siblings. The EPA estimates the Escalade IQ can travel 460 miles on a full charge, but in the official Edmunds EV Range Test, we recorded 558 miles. This is the first time a vehicle has broken the 550-mile threshold out of the more than 100 EVs we've tested.

At our range test's required 40-mph average speed, which uses a split of 60% city and 40% highway driving, the IQ racked up more than 13 hours of drive time, requiring a team of three people to do the job. Keep in mind that's not including any breaks or traffic stops, just time while the car is on the move.

Diving deeper into the numbers, the IQ used 43 kWh of electricity per 100 miles of driving, making it less efficient than a Rivian R1S (41.7 kWh) but more efficient than the Mercedes G 580 EV (47.6 kWh). But the reason for the Escalade's success isn't its overall efficiency — it’s the sheer size of the battery. The big SUV's battery capacity is 205 kWh, which is enormous compared to the packs in other three-row EVs like the Volvo EX90 (107 kWh) and the Rivian R1S (up to 141 kWh).

General Motors' other large EVs use a similar battery as the Cadillac. Out of the six that we’ve tested, the Escalade IQ’s 558-mile range was the winner by huge margin, beating the Silverado EV Work Truck (539 miles), the GMC Sierra EV Denali (507 miles), the Silverado EV RST (484 miles) and destroying the GMC Hummer EV’s 325-mile (SUV) and 390-mile (truck) tests.