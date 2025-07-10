Mazda has just unveiled a new version of its most popular compact crossover SUV, the CX-5. The new model might not look all that new at first glance, but Mazda promises more space inside, better tech and a hybrid model — though that last one won't be available until 2027.

The 2026 model is easily recognizable as a CX-5 but carries an updated look reminiscent of the styling on the CX-70 and CX-90. This includes the brand's winged grille and thin wrap-around taillights. The design is purposely differentiated from that of the more rugged-looking CX-50, the brand's other compact SUV model, and the CX-5's look remains sporty and upscale. One interesting touch is the script Mazda logo that adorns the tailgate as well as the steering wheel; the traditional Mazda logo remains up front in the grille.