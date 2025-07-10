- The redesigned 2026 Mazda CX-5 is slightly larger than its predecessor and offers updated tech.
- A gas engine will be offered first, followed by a new hybrid version for 2027.
- Fresh styling gives the latest CX-5 a look similar to the larger CX-70 and CX-90 twins.
2026 Mazda CX-5: More Space and More Tech With Hybrid Power Coming Soon
Mazda's new CX-5 grows a bit while adding modern tech in a clean new interior
Mazda has just unveiled a new version of its most popular compact crossover SUV, the CX-5. The new model might not look all that new at first glance, but Mazda promises more space inside, better tech and a hybrid model — though that last one won't be available until 2027.
The 2026 model is easily recognizable as a CX-5 but carries an updated look reminiscent of the styling on the CX-70 and CX-90. This includes the brand's winged grille and thin wrap-around taillights. The design is purposely differentiated from that of the more rugged-looking CX-50, the brand's other compact SUV model, and the CX-5's look remains sporty and upscale. One interesting touch is the script Mazda logo that adorns the tailgate as well as the steering wheel; the traditional Mazda logo remains up front in the grille.
Gas engine first, hybrid coming for 2027
At launch, the third-gen CX-5 will be offered solely with a version of Mazda's 2.5-liter naturally aspirated (non-turbocharged) four-cylinder engine and will come with standard all-wheel drive. For 2026, the so-called 2.5 S powertrain will produce 187 horsepower and 185 lb-ft of torque. That power figure is the same as the outgoing model's, while the torque number is down by just 1 lb-ft; Mazda says the engine and its six-speed automatic transmission have been retuned for better responsiveness as well as improved comfort.
Those after improved fuel economy may want to wait for the 2027 model year, when Mazda will add a hybrid variant to the CX-5 lineup for the first time. The automaker hasn't provided any specifics about the upcoming gas-electric powertrain other than to say that it will use a Mazda-designed hybrid system. We expect this variant will make more power than the gas-only version while beating its fuel efficiency ratings. No targets have been announced for either powertrain.
Here's a look at how the new CX-5 stacks up against its key rivals, the Honda CR-V and Toyota RAV4.
More room, more tech
This new CX-5 grows slightly compared to its predecessor. Its wheelbase has been stretched by 3 inches, and overall length is up 4.5 inches. Most of that additional space can be found in a larger rear seat and a reconfigured cargo area.
Mazda says the CX-5's second-row door openings have been enlarged to make it easier to get in and out and also to help parents buckling little ones into child seats. No passenger-space measurements have been provided yet.
The cargo area is 2 inches longer than before, as well as 1 inch higher, and it also benefits from a larger opening. Mazda says the liftover height has been reduced, which should make it easier to load large and bulky items.
The 2026 model's interior styling is an evolution of what's offered on today's CX-5, with nicely trimmed dash and door panels and a look and feel that sits somewhere between mainstream and luxury competitor models. The most obvious change is a massive 15.6-inch center touchscreen that will likely be offered on upper trims; Mazda didn't say how big the standard screen will be. This new display, at least, is based on Google Built-In software, and while Mazda hasn't mentioned many specifics, we expect it will continue to offer both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone connectivity.
Mazda also promises more advanced driver aids for the new CX-5 but hasn't yet elaborated on details. The current model offers things like adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitoring and lane keeping assistance.
Expect more details on the redesigned CX-5 as we approach its on-sale date. Pricing is likely to rise slightly from today's base of $30,190 including destination.