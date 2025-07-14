Swanky, spacious interior

Speaking of easy on the eyes, get a load of the XC60's cabin. I love the way the inside of this SUV looks, with natural wood trim, little bits of brightwork, beautiful seating upholstery and, oh yeah, that crystal shift knob. There's a lot of room for passengers in both rows, and the front seats are as comfy as they are supportive. Luggage space is decent, too; you can easily carry a trio of roll-aboard suitcases and a couple of backpacks without impeding rearward visibility.

It's really nice to drive

Volvo didn't mess with anything under the hood, so the 2026 XC60 offers the same two engine options as before. The standard setup, called B5, uses a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine plus a 48-volt mild hybrid system that offers supplemental power to smooth out the stop/start tech and help nudge the XC60 away from a stop. Total output is 247 horsepower and 266 lb-ft of torque, and all-wheel drive is standard. Official 2026 model-year fuel economy data isn't available on the EPA's website just yet, but the 2025 XC60 was estimated to return 26 mpg combined with the same setup.

It's been a while since I've driven an XC60 B5, and Volvo didn't have one available for testing during the event I attended in Sweden. But I've always liked this engine, as well as Volvo's smooth-shifting eight-speed automatic transmission. The majority of buyers will opt for this powertrain, and it'll provide enough power for around-town jaunts while fading into the background on freeways. I have every reason to believe the 2026 XC60 B5 will be a solid daily driver.