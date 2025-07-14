- Volvo's compact XC60 gets a few small tweaks for 2026.
- There's a new infotainment system inside, with carryover engine choices, including a plug-in hybrid option.
- The XC60 remains a formidable alternative to its German rivals.
2026 Volvo XC60 First Drive Review: Forget Me Not
While not as big a seller as its German rivals, the Volvo XC60 is just as — if not more — compelling
Volvo XC60s are thick on the ground in Sweden, and it's not just because of hometown automaker pride. The XC60 is a super well-rounded compact luxury SUV — nice to look at and even better to drive. And following a small update for 2026, the XC60 is even more deserving of your attention. Well, aside from one small complaint.
What's new for 2026?
Sheesh, talk about a minor nip/tuck. The 2026 XC60 gets some new wheel designs, as well as an expanded color palette including the awesome purple-ish Mulberry shade Volvo introduced on the EX90 EV. There's also a new grille with intersecting lines like the one on the XC90, but aside from that, the XC60 looks the same as it did before.
Inside, it's a similar story — for the most part. There's a wireless charging pad on the center console as well as redesigned cupholders. But the biggest and most egregious change is the 11.2-inch touchscreen — not the display itself, mind you, but rather how it's placed on the dash. It honestly just looks like Volvo glued an iPad over the hole where the XC60's old 9-inch screen used to be. It's an uncharacteristically tacky bit of "there, I fixed it" design from a company that prides itself on attention to detail. But I guess I shouldn't be too surprised since Volvo did the same thing when it updated the XC90 last year.
The good news is that the multimedia system housed within the 11.2-inch screen is pretty great. It's backed by Google, so you get access to things like Google Maps and the Google Assistant for voice commands and online search. I've used this software a bunch in Edmunds' Volvo EX30 One-Year Road Test car, and while it'll occasionally do something annoying like drop a wireless Apple CarPlay connection out of nowhere, the tech is generally pretty good. The menu structure is easy to learn, the system quickly responds to inputs, and the whole thing is easy on the eyes — I mean, aside from the physical hardware.
Swanky, spacious interior
Speaking of easy on the eyes, get a load of the XC60's cabin. I love the way the inside of this SUV looks, with natural wood trim, little bits of brightwork, beautiful seating upholstery and, oh yeah, that crystal shift knob. There's a lot of room for passengers in both rows, and the front seats are as comfy as they are supportive. Luggage space is decent, too; you can easily carry a trio of roll-aboard suitcases and a couple of backpacks without impeding rearward visibility.
It's really nice to drive
Volvo didn't mess with anything under the hood, so the 2026 XC60 offers the same two engine options as before. The standard setup, called B5, uses a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine plus a 48-volt mild hybrid system that offers supplemental power to smooth out the stop/start tech and help nudge the XC60 away from a stop. Total output is 247 horsepower and 266 lb-ft of torque, and all-wheel drive is standard. Official 2026 model-year fuel economy data isn't available on the EPA's website just yet, but the 2025 XC60 was estimated to return 26 mpg combined with the same setup.
It's been a while since I've driven an XC60 B5, and Volvo didn't have one available for testing during the event I attended in Sweden. But I've always liked this engine, as well as Volvo's smooth-shifting eight-speed automatic transmission. The majority of buyers will opt for this powertrain, and it'll provide enough power for around-town jaunts while fading into the background on freeways. I have every reason to believe the 2026 XC60 B5 will be a solid daily driver.
If you want more power, better fuel economy and some usable electric-only driving range, step up to the XC60 T8. Here, you get an 18.8-kWh (14.7 kWh usable) battery and an electric motor, putting out a combined 455 hp and 523 lb-ft of torque. This'll scoot the XC60 T8 to 60 mph in 4.5 seconds, which is pretty quick for an otherwise unassuming luxury SUV. Plus, with a full battery, the T8 has 35 miles of EV-only range. (Weirdly, the 2025 model was rated for 36 miles.)
You certainly don't need the T8's power to enjoy driving the XC60, but I'll admit, it's nice to have. I like being able to just nudge the accelerator pedal and have the XC60 instantly respond with torque from the battery, and this ability to quickly accelerate from, say, 30 to 60 mph is a boon for passing slower cars on two-lane roads. Confident steering with adjustable weighting helps the XC60 feel great on the road, too.
The XC60 is available in Core, Plus and Ultra trims, and the latter can be optioned with an air suspension (2026 model year pricing is TBD; the current upcharge is $1,800). This gives the SUV an incredibly supple ride, as well as load leveling, to even things out if you put, I don't know, a boulder in the cargo area. Will you miss the air suspension if you choose a less expensive Core or Plus model? Likely not; Volvos all have nicely sorted chassis.
On that note, Volvo will continue to offer the XC60 in Polestar Engineered trim, which pairs the T8 plug-in hybrid powertrain with a unique chassis featuring Öhlins dampers that improve the SUV's cornering characteristics without absolutely killing the ride quality. Powerful Akebono brakes are also part of the Polestar Engineered package, with fancy gold calipers peeking out from behind your choice of 21-inch or 22-inch wheels.
The bottom line
Volvo hasn't officially announced 2026 XC60 pricing just yet, but considering the new car is pretty much the same as the old one, the cost of entry shouldn't rise much, if at all. That means you're looking at about $48,000 to start for a base B5 Core, $53,000 for the midgrade B5 Plus and $58,000 for the B5 Ultra. The T8 plug-in option is available at all three trim levels, and pricing should come in around $60,000, $64,000 and $70,000, respectively. That top-trim Polestar Engineered? Something in the $77,000 range should do it.
Compared to rivals like the Audi Q5, BMW X3 or Mercedes-Benz GLC, the XC60 sells in significantly lower volumes, and honestly, that's a shame. The Volvo is every bit as nice to drive as all three, with an interior that's just as — if not slightly more — luxurious.