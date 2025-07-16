- Chevrolet is bringing back its affordable Bolt EV hatchback.
- The new EV is expected to have more than 300 miles of range and Super Cruise hands-free driving tech.
- Production is scheduled to kick off in late 2025.
2026 Chevy Bolt EV: Everything We Know
Here's our first real look at Chevy's reborn Bolt EV, due in 2026
The Chevy Bolt EV used to be one of the most affordable electric vehicles on sale, so we were understandably sad when General Motors announced it'd be getting the axe. In 2023, GM CEO Mary Barra confirmed a new Bolt EV was in the works, and spy photographers recently spotted the first prototypes testing on public roads.
Here's everything you need to know about the next-generation Chevy Bolt EV.
Familiar design
As you can see in these spy photos, the new Bolt won't look too different from its predecessor. The updated front fascia will have a prominent LED strip up front — something you can find on Chevy's other EVs — and the back will be lightly modified version of what we saw before.
Overall, we're expecting a design that's a little less cutesy than the previous Bolt, with cues taken from Chevy's other small SUVs, the Trax and Equinox. Our photographers weren't able to spy the Bolt's interior, but we bet the cabin will have a more drastic design departure, with a digital gauge cluster and large center screen (that probably won't support Apple CarPlay, unfortunately).
Increased range and Super Cruise tech
The 2026 Bolt EV will use a version of the Ultium battery technology found in GM's other electric vehicles, providing faster charging speeds and more range than the previous model. GM is reportedly using less expensive lithium-ion phosphate batteries, which will reduce cost and development time, but could come at the expense of some range. Even so, a range of more than 300 miles should be in the cards, which will keep the Bolt EV competitive.
Previously, Chevy offered the Bolt EV alongside a slightly larger Bolt EUV. The key difference between the two was that the EUV offered GM's Super Cruise hands-free highway driving technology. But we're told this tech will make its way to the new Bolt EV, enhancing its appeal.
The 2026 Chevy Bolt is scheduled to enter production in late 2025 and go on sale in early to mid-2026.
Photos by KGP Photography