2026 Chevy Bolt EV: Everything We Know

Increased range and Super Cruise tech

The 2026 Bolt EV will use a version of the Ultium battery technology found in GM's other electric vehicles, providing faster charging speeds and more range than the previous model. GM is reportedly using less expensive lithium-ion phosphate batteries, which will reduce cost and development time, but could come at the expense of some range. Even so, a range of more than 300 miles should be in the cards, which will keep the Bolt EV competitive.

Previously, Chevy offered the Bolt EV alongside a slightly larger Bolt EUV. The key difference between the two was that the EUV offered GM's Super Cruise hands-free highway driving technology. But we're told this tech will make its way to the new Bolt EV, enhancing its appeal.

The 2026 Chevy Bolt is scheduled to enter production in late 2025 and go on sale in early to mid-2026.

