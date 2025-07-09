Tested: 2025 Mercedes-AMG SL 63 Plug-in Hybrid Is Freakin' Insane

Hold on to your butts

Look at those stats! This 4,805-pound roadster went from 0 to 60 mph in 2.7 seconds and finished the quarter mile in 10.4 seconds at 134.4 mph. This makes the SL 63 S E Performance the quickest Mercedes-Benz vehicle we've tested to date, besting the non-hybrid SL 63 by 0.6 second in the 0-60 sprint and nearly a full second in the quarter mile. My goodness.

Then again, considering this droptop makes 805 horsepower and 1,047 lb-ft of torque, are these acceleration numbers really a surprise? The SL 63 S E Performance combines a twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 engine with an electric motor fed by a 4.8-kWh battery located in the trunk. The result is instant thrust off the line, plus supplemental power for passing. You think the 0-60 sprint is quick? The 40-80 mph jump is just as wild.

"Our VBox data recorder measured 1.23 g of acceleration, which has to be one of the highest ratings I've seen/felt," wrote senior vehicle test editor Kurt Niebhur. "Acceleration in launch control is on par with some of the quickest EVs, but what's wild is the utter lack of drama that accompanies this speed. The SL 63 doesn't squat down when it takes off, and it has zero wheelspin. You're just gently but rapidly pushed back into the seat. 75 mph comes and goes well before most cars have even sniffed 45 mph, and the SL 63 positively rips through the quarter mile at speeds that put our dearly loved Shelby GT500 to shame. 134.4 mph? That's outrageous."