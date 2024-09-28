Mazda CX-5 vs. CX-50: What Are the Differences?

When the CX-50 debuted, we expected Mazda would either replace the CX-5 outright or sell both cars side by side for a couple of years (with the older car available in a limited number of configurations) before retiring the nameplate. Mazda's track record suggested either scenario was likely — the automaker employed the former strategy when the CX-9 became the CX-90, while the CX-3 stuck around as a bargain play when its replacement, the CX-30, was introduced. Instead, Mazda seems to be content keeping the CX-5 around in a surprisingly robust number of trim levels as a more budget-friendly option while its de facto replacement brings the new car smell.

CX-5 vs. CX-50: Size

While the Mazdas compete in the compact SUV class, there are vehicles in the segment that are more compact than others. The CX-5 certainly fits this bill; measuring 180 inches tip to tail, it's about half a foot shorter than the Honda CR-V and Volkswagen Tiguan. That might not seem like a lot, but less legroom in each row means taller passengers will find the Mazda's back row a tight squeeze. The Honda and VW feel cavernous in the back.

Mazda heard the requests for extra space when it followed up with the CX-50. It's 6 inches longer than the CX-5, and not only does it have more passenger room, but its cargo area is a bit bigger, too. The CR-V and Tiguan remain considerably roomier in both aspects, but the CX-50 strives to be a more comfortable living space than the CX-5.

CX-5 vs. CX-50: Performance and engines

Mazda carried the CX-5's powertrain lineup to the CX-50 with zero changes. Both come standard with a 2.5-liter four-cylinder that produces 187 horsepower and 185 lb-ft of torque. Buyers looking for something a little spicier can opt for a turbocharged version, which churns out 227 hp and 310 lb-ft on regular gas, and 256 hp and 320 lb-ft on 93 octane. With the latter, the CX-5 and CX-50 are among the quickest non-luxury compact SUVs on the market.

But the CX-50 has an ace up its sleeve. Starting with the 2025 model year, it will be available with a Toyota-sourced hybrid powertrain. It matches a 2.5-liter four-cylinder with three electric motors, which produce a combined 219 hp and 163 lb-ft of torque. Capable of delivering 38 mpg in the EPA's combined cycle, the CX-50 Hybrid is far more efficient than either the standard engine (28 mpg combined) or the turbo (25 mpg combined). The hybrid is not available for the CX-5.