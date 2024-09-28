- Mazda sells two compact SUVs with similar names: the CX-5 and CX-50.
- To clear any confusion, we explain the most significant differences.
- The CX-5 is older but less expensive, and the CX-50 has features you won't find in the other car.
Mazda CX-5 vs. CX-50: What Are the Differences?
Turns out that a zero is pretty important
The compact SUV class is extraordinarily popular, but even so, most non-luxury automakers are content to sell just one vehicle in the segment. As is often the case, Mazda is doing its own thing; the CX-5 that has carried the automaker's torch in the small crossover class since 2013 was joined by the CX-50 a decade later. So what separates these two similarly named compact SUVs? Let's dive into what makes the CX-5 and CX-50 different, from their size and performance to their price, technology and more.
2022 Mazda CX-5
CX-5 vs. CX-50: Price
The CX-5 and CX-50 are competitively priced for the segment overall, but the CX-5 is the winner if you're looking to maximize your value. The 2025 Mazda CX-5 starts at $29,990 (including a $1,420 destination charge), while the 2025 CX-50 retails for $31,720. And while the base CX-50 has a couple extra features — namely, two more speakers and wireless connectivity for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto — the base trims match up almost perfectly in terms of equipment. The real differentiator is each vehicle's age. This CX-5 generation has been around since 2017, while the CX-50 was introduced in 2023. The CX-50 sports Mazda's newer interior design, complete with more upscale materials and a sharper infotainment display.
2025 Mazda CX-50
When the CX-50 debuted, we expected Mazda would either replace the CX-5 outright or sell both cars side by side for a couple of years (with the older car available in a limited number of configurations) before retiring the nameplate. Mazda's track record suggested either scenario was likely — the automaker employed the former strategy when the CX-9 became the CX-90, while the CX-3 stuck around as a bargain play when its replacement, the CX-30, was introduced. Instead, Mazda seems to be content keeping the CX-5 around in a surprisingly robust number of trim levels as a more budget-friendly option while its de facto replacement brings the new car smell.
CX-5 vs. CX-50: Size
While the Mazdas compete in the compact SUV class, there are vehicles in the segment that are more compact than others. The CX-5 certainly fits this bill; measuring 180 inches tip to tail, it's about half a foot shorter than the Honda CR-V and Volkswagen Tiguan. That might not seem like a lot, but less legroom in each row means taller passengers will find the Mazda's back row a tight squeeze. The Honda and VW feel cavernous in the back.
Mazda heard the requests for extra space when it followed up with the CX-50. It's 6 inches longer than the CX-5, and not only does it have more passenger room, but its cargo area is a bit bigger, too. The CR-V and Tiguan remain considerably roomier in both aspects, but the CX-50 strives to be a more comfortable living space than the CX-5.
CX-5 vs. CX-50: Performance and engines
Mazda carried the CX-5's powertrain lineup to the CX-50 with zero changes. Both come standard with a 2.5-liter four-cylinder that produces 187 horsepower and 185 lb-ft of torque. Buyers looking for something a little spicier can opt for a turbocharged version, which churns out 227 hp and 310 lb-ft on regular gas, and 256 hp and 320 lb-ft on 93 octane. With the latter, the CX-5 and CX-50 are among the quickest non-luxury compact SUVs on the market.
But the CX-50 has an ace up its sleeve. Starting with the 2025 model year, it will be available with a Toyota-sourced hybrid powertrain. It matches a 2.5-liter four-cylinder with three electric motors, which produce a combined 219 hp and 163 lb-ft of torque. Capable of delivering 38 mpg in the EPA's combined cycle, the CX-50 Hybrid is far more efficient than either the standard engine (28 mpg combined) or the turbo (25 mpg combined). The hybrid is not available for the CX-5.
2022 Mazda CX-5 interior
CX-5 vs. CX-50: Technology and features
Despite the car's advanced age, Mazda has put in the work to make the CX-5 feel relatively fresh. The base model comes with a sizable central display, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto functionality, and advanced driving aids like adaptive cruise control and automatic emergency braking. It's also equipped with the Mazda Connected Services suite, which allows you to control certain aspects of the vehicle through the Mazda app on your phone. You get expected upgrades as you move up the trim ladder (ventilated seats, a power liftgate, premium interior materials), with options including a 360-degree camera and reverse automatic braking.
2025 Mazda CX-50 interior
You might think that given it's the newer car, the CX-50 would blow its predecessor out of the water with more features and better tech. But that's not really the case. There are instances where features reserved for the CX-5's upper trims appear lower on the CX-50's lower trims. And the CX-50 does have a few items the CX-5 does without; the CX-5 has a standard sunroof while the CX-50's is panoramic, the CX-50's Bose audio system has more speakers, and the CX-50 uniquely offers traffic sign recognition and an enhancement to the blind-spot monitoring system that can guide you back into your lane if you try to change into a lane that has a car approaching from the rear. The CX-50 also has a cool Meridian Edition trim level that offers a hint of off-road performance. But at the end of the day, the CX-5 and CX-50 are more alike than they are different, and you aren't giving up much if you want to save a few bucks with the older car.
Edmunds says
The Mazda CX-5 and CX-50 are a couple of our favorite SUVs, and no matter which you pick, you're going to get a solid compact crossover. The CX-5 benefits from a lower price and similar feature set, while the CX-50 is newer, more refined, more spacious and is now available with a hybrid.