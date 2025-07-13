Dodge Charger Daytona EV Cargo Test: How Big Is the Trunk?

The new all-electric Dodge Charger Daytona is incredibly large, spanning more than 17 feet long. Its trunk also features a hatchback, which is a key bit of context for the Charger's cargo volume of precisely 22.752 cubic feet. You see, as I've discovered doing these cargo tests, the cargo volumes of trunks and hatchbacked vehicles (SUVs, wagons, hatchbacks) are apples and oranges. They should not be compared. A Civic hatchback, for instance, cannot hold as much luggage as a Civic sedan.

The old Dodge Challenger's trunk measured 16.2 cubic feet, which is huge for a sedan, let alone a coupe. Sadly, I never cargo tested that. I did manage to stuff a shocking amount of laundry, luggage and various wares in the trunk of Edmunds' Challenger back in 2009, but that's not helpful. Instead, I will turn to the Honda Accord, which is the closest-trunked vehicle I've tested in terms of volume. That managed an amount equal to most compact SUVs. I've also tested a Mustang, which did surprisingly well. Let's see what the hatchbacked Charger Daytona can do.