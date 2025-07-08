Making quick even quicker

Edmunds has already driven the other second-gen R1 models, so I won't rehash all of the newness here — the addition of a tri-motor powertrain, revised batteries, updated infotainment and driver assist tech, etc. — and will instead focus on what's different about the quad-motor version.

First off, there's a lot more output. We spent almost 30,000 miles in a first-gen R1T quad-motor and found it to be sufficiently quick, accelerating from 0 to 60 mph in an impressive 3.5 seconds. For the new R1 models, the Quad goes from 835 horsepower to 1,025 hp and torque rises from 908 lb-ft to 1,198 lb-ft and switches from outsourced to in-house-designed and -built motors at all four corners. Rivian claims the Quad T will now hit 60 mph in 2.5 seconds, while the S needs 2.6 seconds. Rivian's media introduction for the quad-motor vehicles didn't afford any launch-mode opportunities, but vehicle test editor Reese Counts and I both experienced the Quad unleashed on a drag strip during the earlier R1 launch, and, yeah, it was plenty quick yet easy to control up to its 130-mph top speed.

Rivian's largest battery pack, dubbed Max, now comes standard on the Quad and has a usable capacity of 140 kWh. EPA-estimated range is as high as 374 miles but drops off depending on which wheel-and-tire combo you select. The road-oriented option, which is required to hit those silly 0-60 times, is a very grippy, Rivian-spec 22-inch Michelin Pilot Sport S5 tire, while 20-inch all-terrain Pirelli Scorpion rubber measures 34 inches high. I got to try both in their preferred settings.