The 2026 Hyundai Palisade Offers Big Updates for a Small Price Increase

The base price starts just above $40K, and a hybrid model arrives later this year

2026 Hyundai Palisade XRT Pro front hero
  • The Hyundai Palisade gets a major overhaul for 2026.
  • Off-road XRT and fuel-efficient hybrid models join the lineup.
  • Pricing starts just above $40,000 including destination.

The Hyundai Palisade is a popular choice for buyers who want a well-appointed, affordable three-row SUV. For 2026, the Palisade gets a big overhaul but, thankfully, only a relatively minor price increase.

The base Palisade SE comes with front-wheel drive, a V6 engine making 287 horsepower and an eight-speed automatic transmission, and starts at $40,430 including a $1,495 destination fee. Adding all-wheel drive bumps that price to $42,430. The new off-road-focused XRT Pro model will set you back $50,865 and is only available with all-wheel drive.

See 426 2025 Hyundai Palisade vehicles for sale near you
See All for Sale
Consider These Recommendations
2026 Hyundai Palisade XRT Pro rear

If you want to step up to the more efficient hybrid models, the Hybrid Blue SEL trim with its new 2.5-liter turbo engine and six-speed automatic transmission starts at $45,155. The top-spec Hybrid Calligraphy AWD comes in just under the $60K mark, at $59,775. 

The 2026 Palisade's new hybrid option is said to deliver a driving range of 619 miles, according to Hyundai. The aforementioned XRT Pro model boasts an extra inch of ground clearance compared to other Palisade trims and includes 18-inch wheels wrapped in all-terrain tires. Updated safety equipment for 2026 includes front and rear integrated dash cams, 10 airbags, and seat-belt pretensioners for all three rows of seats.

The gas-only Palisade models are expected to arrive at Hyundai dealers this month, with hybrid variants slated to follow in the fall.

2026 Hyundai Palisade
by

Kyle Hyatt has been working as an automotive journalist since 2017. In that time he's written over 3,000 car-related articles as well as tested and reviewed hundreds of vehicles of both the two and four-wheeled varieties. Kyle is a contributor to Edmunds, and in addition to stints on staff at CNET's Roadshow and Jalopnik, his byline has been featured at Car & Driver, Robb Report, Autoblog, Motor Trend, The Drive and Ars Technica. When he's not busy writing, he's usually out enjoying his 2003 Porsche 911 or working to finish his custom 1969 Honda CB350 twin project sometime before the next ice age.

edited by

Steven Ewing has worked in the automotive industry since 2003. In that time, he's written thousands of articles and tested just as many vehicles. Steven is Edmunds' director of editorial content and has previously been on staff at Winding Road magazine, Autoblog, Motor1.com, CNET, and was the U.S. correspondent for Top Gear magazine. Steven has also contributed to Automobile magazine, Car and Driver, The Drive, Jalopnik, Porsche Panorama, and dozens of other publications. In his spare time, Steven loves to play the drums, cook, and drive his 2000 BMW M Roadster.

Get More Edmunds Car News in Your Inbox

Related information

Latest Automotive News

Related Automotive News

Recommended

Other models

Back to Top

Join Edmunds

Receive pricing updates, shopping tips & more!

Back to Top