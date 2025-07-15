- The Hyundai Palisade gets a major overhaul for 2026.
- Off-road XRT and fuel-efficient hybrid models join the lineup.
- Pricing starts just above $40,000 including destination.
The 2026 Hyundai Palisade Offers Big Updates for a Small Price Increase
The base price starts just above $40K, and a hybrid model arrives later this year
The Hyundai Palisade is a popular choice for buyers who want a well-appointed, affordable three-row SUV. For 2026, the Palisade gets a big overhaul but, thankfully, only a relatively minor price increase.
The base Palisade SE comes with front-wheel drive, a V6 engine making 287 horsepower and an eight-speed automatic transmission, and starts at $40,430 including a $1,495 destination fee. Adding all-wheel drive bumps that price to $42,430. The new off-road-focused XRT Pro model will set you back $50,865 and is only available with all-wheel drive.
If you want to step up to the more efficient hybrid models, the Hybrid Blue SEL trim with its new 2.5-liter turbo engine and six-speed automatic transmission starts at $45,155. The top-spec Hybrid Calligraphy AWD comes in just under the $60K mark, at $59,775.
The 2026 Palisade's new hybrid option is said to deliver a driving range of 619 miles, according to Hyundai. The aforementioned XRT Pro model boasts an extra inch of ground clearance compared to other Palisade trims and includes 18-inch wheels wrapped in all-terrain tires. Updated safety equipment for 2026 includes front and rear integrated dash cams, 10 airbags, and seat-belt pretensioners for all three rows of seats.
The gas-only Palisade models are expected to arrive at Hyundai dealers this month, with hybrid variants slated to follow in the fall.