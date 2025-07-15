The 2026 Hyundai Palisade Offers Big Updates for a Small Price Increase

If you want to step up to the more efficient hybrid models, the Hybrid Blue SEL trim with its new 2.5-liter turbo engine and six-speed automatic transmission starts at $45,155. The top-spec Hybrid Calligraphy AWD comes in just under the $60K mark, at $59,775.

The 2026 Palisade's new hybrid option is said to deliver a driving range of 619 miles, according to Hyundai. The aforementioned XRT Pro model boasts an extra inch of ground clearance compared to other Palisade trims and includes 18-inch wheels wrapped in all-terrain tires. Updated safety equipment for 2026 includes front and rear integrated dash cams, 10 airbags, and seat-belt pretensioners for all three rows of seats.

The gas-only Palisade models are expected to arrive at Hyundai dealers this month, with hybrid variants slated to follow in the fall.