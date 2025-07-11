Not all off-roaders are created equal, and in the same way, not all off-road needs are equal either. For some, a trip off the beaten path entails stretching their rigs to the extreme over rocks and harsh terrain. And for others, it means nothing more than a quick jaunt down a fire road to make it to a campsite.

That's why we decided to bring together an interesting pair of SUVs to see which one of them might be the Goldilocks to your definition of a weekend warrior: the unibody (aka car-based) Honda Passport TrailSport and the body-on-frame (truck-based) Toyota 4Runner TRD Pro. And it's a perfect time to do this test because both vehicles recently got full redesigns, so they are brand-spanking new.

If you're looking for a more in-depth look at how these two compare on the road, we did an earlier comparison test (and tossed a Jeep Grand Cherokee in for good measure). However, for our purposes, we're going to focus on what these two can do off-road and how they do it.