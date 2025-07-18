Speaking of the F-150 Hybrid ...

Editor Jake Sundstrom published a story in April 2024 that expressed a sentiment many of us felt: We liked the Lightning just fine, but we'd rather live with our F-150 Hybrid. The Hybrid was plenty powerful, nicer to drive, easier to refuel, cost less to purchase, and was worth more in the end. Ford really nailed the F-150 Hybrid, and most of us would rather buy that.

But that's not to say the Lightning was in any way bad. It held up through 2.5 years of hard use and abuse and proved itself to be a work-ready pickup that just happened to be electric, rather than a lifestyle-focused vehicle like the Rivian R1T.

The electric truck landscape has certainly changed since we bought our Lightning, with newcomers from Chevrolet and GMC now on the road, and Ram's electric truck looming. Ford's first effort at an EV pickup was a stellar one, and we look forward to seeing — and testing — what the company is working on next.