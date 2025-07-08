Under the hood the AMG-sourced 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 now makes 671 horsepower (a bump of 13 hp from the standard Vantage) and the same 590 lb-ft of torque as before. The torque plateau extends from 3,000 rpm to 6,000 rpm, which Aston says gives "immediate" in-gear acceleration. The result is 0-60 in 3.3 seconds (a tenth quicker than before).

Other smaller tweaks should help the Vantage feel more alive at your fingertips (or under your feet). The Bilstein DTX dampers have been recalibrated to help give better grip at the front. Even more so, Aston's engineers made detailed changes to the front camber, caster, and toe angles to extract more grip from the Vantage S' front end.

Out back, the suspension springs have been softened, and the transmission mounts are 10% less rigid. Both changes help give better road compliance. The throttle pedal has also been more acutely tuned to each drive mode to help enhance driver engagement. The idea wasn't just to make something faster and grippier but also a car that's just as usable on the road (if not more so) as the standard car.