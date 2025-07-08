- The 2026 Aston Martin Vantage S takes a great formula and adds to it.
- You get power, more grip, and quality-of-life improvements to make it easier to drive fast on the road.
- If the regular Vantage — which is fantastic — isn't enough for you, this is the answer.
2026 Aston Martin Vantage S First Look: More of Everything, Everywhere
More power and precision should take Aston's sports car to yet another level
The current Aston Martin Vantage is a revelation. The changes made by a major refresh took it from merely a good attempt at a sports car to a world-class driver's car. But Aston, not content with keeping anything the same these days, has decided the 2026 Vantage S needs to show the world that more is better.
You won't see much in the way of visual changes here. What Aston has done is mostly underneath the Vantage's sultry skin, but there are a few things of note. The hood gets new venting blades, there are red "S" badges dotted around the car to denote its senior status among the Vantage range, and there is a small carbon-fiber wing mounted on the top of the trunk. Aston has also added red accents to the splitter, diffuser and wheels, though we're pretty sure you don't have to have them.
Under the hood the AMG-sourced 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 now makes 671 horsepower (a bump of 13 hp from the standard Vantage) and the same 590 lb-ft of torque as before. The torque plateau extends from 3,000 rpm to 6,000 rpm, which Aston says gives "immediate" in-gear acceleration. The result is 0-60 in 3.3 seconds (a tenth quicker than before).
Other smaller tweaks should help the Vantage feel more alive at your fingertips (or under your feet). The Bilstein DTX dampers have been recalibrated to help give better grip at the front. Even more so, Aston's engineers made detailed changes to the front camber, caster, and toe angles to extract more grip from the Vantage S' front end.
Out back, the suspension springs have been softened, and the transmission mounts are 10% less rigid. Both changes help give better road compliance. The throttle pedal has also been more acutely tuned to each drive mode to help enhance driver engagement. The idea wasn't just to make something faster and grippier but also a car that's just as usable on the road (if not more so) as the standard car.
The interior is largely the same, but you get neat details to denote you've sprung for the S model. There is an "S" stitched into the center of the seat's upper cushion, the bezel around the starter button can be red, and it can be had with even more Alcantara synthetic suede than before.
Aston's new sports car will make its debut at the Goodwood Festival of Speed in mid-July of this year. Order books are already open, and while Aston hasn't given us the price, we're certain it'll be more than the standard car's $191,000 base ask. If the regular Vantage isn't enough car for you already, now's your chance for something even more hardcore.