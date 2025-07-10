Subaru Announces Third EV, Names It Uncharted

But it seems to us like this is quite literally already charted territory

2026 Subaru Uncharted Teaser
  • Subaru is gearing up to launch its third EV.
  • The vehicle will be a small electric SUV, likely based on the new Toyota C-HR.
  • Interestingly, Subaru has named it Uncharted.

With an updated Solterra and the extended-length Trailseeker soon to hit showrooms, Subaru is on an electrified roll. But it's about to further its EV onslaught with the launch of a third electric SUV called Uncharted. It will join the Solterra and Trailseeker as the newest member of the brand's fully electric lineup of SUVs.

As is the case with Subaru's other EVs, this new model is likely to share much of its design and underpinnings with a product from Toyota. Based on the single teaser image released, this model looks to be based on the redesigned 2026 Toyota C-HR. Subaru's version will be called the Uncharted, which is a bit silly considering that, since it's a rebadged C-HR, this vehicle has quite literally already been "charted."

But no matter, a Subaru must adventure on, right? Expect the Uncharted to feature similar, if not identical, range and performance statistics to the C-HR. That vehicle features a 74.7-kWh battery pack with a maximum estimated driving range of around 290 miles. The C-HR is only available in 338-horsepower dual-motor all-wheel-drive form for the U.S. market, and the Uncharted is likely to offer the same. 

The Uncharted will be Subaru's smallest EV thus far, with length likely to land around half a foot shy of the middle-of-the-ground Solterra. 

We'll have more details and photos when the vehicle debuts next Thursday, July 17, at 7:30 p.m. Eastern time.

Ryan Greger entered the automotive industry straight out of college in 2020. Since then, he's managed social media and created content for several companies, most recently at Edmunds, where he is a social media content strategist. In addition to his social media prowess, Ryan is an avid writer, authoring reviews and other articles at Edmunds. Ryan also enjoys high-end automotive photography and has developed a sizable following on social media, where he shares photos of some of the world's finest vehicles.

Nick Yekikian has worked in the automotive industry since 2019. He has written close to a thousand car-related articles and tested and reviewed more than 200 vehicles over the course of his career. Nick is the Senior News Editor at Edmunds and has also contributed to MotorTrend, Automobile Magazine and Super Street. When Nick isn't zipping around town in his latest used-car find, he's probably making digital art in Photoshop or playing disc golf with friends.

