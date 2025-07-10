- Subaru is gearing up to launch its third EV.
- The vehicle will be a small electric SUV, likely based on the new Toyota C-HR.
- Interestingly, Subaru has named it Uncharted.
Subaru Announces Third EV, Names It Uncharted
But it seems to us like this is quite literally already charted territory
With an updated Solterra and the extended-length Trailseeker soon to hit showrooms, Subaru is on an electrified roll. But it's about to further its EV onslaught with the launch of a third electric SUV called Uncharted. It will join the Solterra and Trailseeker as the newest member of the brand's fully electric lineup of SUVs.
As is the case with Subaru's other EVs, this new model is likely to share much of its design and underpinnings with a product from Toyota. Based on the single teaser image released, this model looks to be based on the redesigned 2026 Toyota C-HR. Subaru's version will be called the Uncharted, which is a bit silly considering that, since it's a rebadged C-HR, this vehicle has quite literally already been "charted."
But no matter, a Subaru must adventure on, right? Expect the Uncharted to feature similar, if not identical, range and performance statistics to the C-HR. That vehicle features a 74.7-kWh battery pack with a maximum estimated driving range of around 290 miles. The C-HR is only available in 338-horsepower dual-motor all-wheel-drive form for the U.S. market, and the Uncharted is likely to offer the same.
The Uncharted will be Subaru's smallest EV thus far, with length likely to land around half a foot shy of the middle-of-the-ground Solterra.
We'll have more details and photos when the vehicle debuts next Thursday, July 17, at 7:30 p.m. Eastern time.