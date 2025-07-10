Subaru Announces Third EV, Names It Uncharted

With an updated Solterra and the extended-length Trailseeker soon to hit showrooms, Subaru is on an electrified roll. But it's about to further its EV onslaught with the launch of a third electric SUV called Uncharted. It will join the Solterra and Trailseeker as the newest member of the brand's fully electric lineup of SUVs.

As is the case with Subaru's other EVs, this new model is likely to share much of its design and underpinnings with a product from Toyota. Based on the single teaser image released, this model looks to be based on the redesigned 2026 Toyota C-HR. Subaru's version will be called the Uncharted, which is a bit silly considering that, since it's a rebadged C-HR, this vehicle has quite literally already been "charted."