EV Tax Credit: All the Cars That Lose The $7,500 Benefit in September

The "Big Beautiful Bill" will see the EV tax credit end in late September 

A group of EVs
  • President Trump's bill, which was just passed into law, removes the federal EV tax incentive.
  • There's still time to buy, however — the incentive doesn't go away until the end of September. 
  • Here are the cars that still qualify but are set to lose eligibility for the tax credit later this year.

Part of President Trump's "One Big Beautiful Bill Act" was the removal of the federal EV tax incentive on new and used vehicles. The incentive, which was part of an effort by the Biden administration to make purchasing a new EV less costly, is now set to end on September 30 of this year. These 29 new EVs will lose the federal credit and that, in combination with Trump's tariffs, will likely mean higher costs and a slowing of EV adoption in the U.S. 

Make
Model
Years
AcuraZDX2024–2025
CadillacLyriq2024–2026
CadillacOptiq2025–2026
CadillacVistiq2026
ChevroletBlazer EV2024–2026
ChevroletEquinox EV2024–2026
ChevroletSilverado EV2025–2026
ChryslerPacifica PHEV2024–2025
FordF-150 Lightning (Flash trim)2024–2025
FordF-150 Lightning (Lariat trim)2023–2025
FordF-150 Lightning (XLT trim)2023–2025
GenesisElectrified GV702026
GMCSierra EV2026
HondaPrologue2024–2025
HyundaiIoniq 52025
HyundaiIoniq 92026
JeepWagoneer S2025
KiaEV62025
KiaEV92026
TeslaCybertruck Dual Motor2025
TeslaCybertruck Long Range2025
TeslaCybertruck Single Motor2025
TeslaModel 3 Long Range AWD2025
TeslaModel 3 Long Range RWD2025
TeslaModel 3 Performance2025
TeslaModel X AWD2025
TeslaModel Y Long Range AWD2025–2026
TeslaModel Y Long Range RWD2025–2026
TeslaModel Y Performance2025

All of the cars on the list above currently qualify for the full EV tax credit of $7,500. Other automakers that have yet to make it to market, like Slate and its fully-electric mini pickup truck, will also be affected. The fledgling brand was relying on the EV tax incentive to still be in effect when their trucks made it to market in order to deliver on their promise of a sub-$20,000 electric pickup. With the incentive gone, Slate's website now says the truck will start in the mid-$20,000 range. 

The EV tax credit, which can also be used as a down payment on a new EV, has a list of qualifications. The EV has to contain at least 7 kWh of battery capacity, weigh less than 14,000 pounds, and undergo final assembly in North America. There is also a price cap in place — $80,000 for SUVs and trucks, $55,000 for sedans — and requirements for where important parts of the battery were sourced.

Slate Mini Electric truck

The used EV tax credit, which offers used EV buyers a credit of up to 30% of the car's value or $4,000 (whichever is less), also expires September 30. It's worth noting that the full purchase price of the used EV has to be less than $25,000. 

Interested buyers still have some time to purchase one of these EVs and get the full incentive. If you're interested in an electric vehicle and want to save a pretty hefty sum of money, now is absolutely the time to buy. 

2026 Tesla Model Y front
by

Nick Yekikian has worked in the automotive industry since 2019. He has written close to a thousand car-related articles and tested and reviewed more than 200 vehicles over the course of his career. Nick is the Senior News Editor at Edmunds and has also contributed to MotorTrend, Automobile Magazine and Super Street. When Nick isn't zipping around town in his latest used-car find, he's probably making digital art in Photoshop or playing disc golf with friends.

edited by

Kathleen Clonts has worked in the automotive industry since 2014 and has copy-edited thousands of vehicle reviews and stories about cars and the auto industry in that time. Kathleen is the Edmunds editorial team's copy chief and previously worked as the senior copy editor for Automobile magazine.

