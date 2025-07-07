EV Tax Credit: All the Cars That Lose The $7,500 Benefit in September

All of the cars on the list above currently qualify for the full EV tax credit of $7,500. Other automakers that have yet to make it to market, like Slate and its fully-electric mini pickup truck, will also be affected. The fledgling brand was relying on the EV tax incentive to still be in effect when their trucks made it to market in order to deliver on their promise of a sub-$20,000 electric pickup. With the incentive gone, Slate's website now says the truck will start in the mid-$20,000 range.

The EV tax credit, which can also be used as a down payment on a new EV, has a list of qualifications. The EV has to contain at least 7 kWh of battery capacity, weigh less than 14,000 pounds, and undergo final assembly in North America. There is also a price cap in place — $80,000 for SUVs and trucks, $55,000 for sedans — and requirements for where important parts of the battery were sourced.