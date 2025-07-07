- President Trump's bill, which was just passed into law, removes the federal EV tax incentive.
- There's still time to buy, however — the incentive doesn't go away until the end of September.
- Here are the cars that still qualify but are set to lose eligibility for the tax credit later this year.
EV Tax Credit: All the Cars That Lose The $7,500 Benefit in September
The "Big Beautiful Bill" will see the EV tax credit end in late September
Part of President Trump's "One Big Beautiful Bill Act" was the removal of the federal EV tax incentive on new and used vehicles. The incentive, which was part of an effort by the Biden administration to make purchasing a new EV less costly, is now set to end on September 30 of this year. These 29 new EVs will lose the federal credit and that, in combination with Trump's tariffs, will likely mean higher costs and a slowing of EV adoption in the U.S.
Every car that's set to lose the EV tax benefit
Every car about to lose the federal EV tax credit
Make
Model
Years
|Acura
|ZDX
|2024–2025
|Cadillac
|Lyriq
|2024–2026
|Cadillac
|Optiq
|2025–2026
|Cadillac
|Vistiq
|2026
|Chevrolet
|Blazer EV
|2024–2026
|Chevrolet
|Equinox EV
|2024–2026
|Chevrolet
|Silverado EV
|2025–2026
|Chrysler
|Pacifica PHEV
|2024–2025
|Ford
|F-150 Lightning (Flash trim)
|2024–2025
|Ford
|F-150 Lightning (Lariat trim)
|2023–2025
|Ford
|F-150 Lightning (XLT trim)
|2023–2025
|Genesis
|Electrified GV70
|2026
|GMC
|Sierra EV
|2026
|Honda
|Prologue
|2024–2025
|Hyundai
|Ioniq 5
|2025
|Hyundai
|Ioniq 9
|2026
|Jeep
|Wagoneer S
|2025
|Kia
|EV6
|2025
|Kia
|EV9
|2026
|Tesla
|Cybertruck Dual Motor
|2025
|Tesla
|Cybertruck Long Range
|2025
|Tesla
|Cybertruck Single Motor
|2025
|Tesla
|Model 3 Long Range AWD
|2025
|Tesla
|Model 3 Long Range RWD
|2025
|Tesla
|Model 3 Performance
|2025
|Tesla
|Model X AWD
|2025
|Tesla
|Model Y Long Range AWD
|2025–2026
|Tesla
|Model Y Long Range RWD
|2025–2026
|Tesla
|Model Y Performance
|2025
All of the cars on the list above currently qualify for the full EV tax credit of $7,500. Other automakers that have yet to make it to market, like Slate and its fully-electric mini pickup truck, will also be affected. The fledgling brand was relying on the EV tax incentive to still be in effect when their trucks made it to market in order to deliver on their promise of a sub-$20,000 electric pickup. With the incentive gone, Slate's website now says the truck will start in the mid-$20,000 range.
The EV tax credit, which can also be used as a down payment on a new EV, has a list of qualifications. The EV has to contain at least 7 kWh of battery capacity, weigh less than 14,000 pounds, and undergo final assembly in North America. There is also a price cap in place — $80,000 for SUVs and trucks, $55,000 for sedans — and requirements for where important parts of the battery were sourced.
The used EV tax credit, which offers used EV buyers a credit of up to 30% of the car's value or $4,000 (whichever is less), also expires September 30. It's worth noting that the full purchase price of the used EV has to be less than $25,000.
Interested buyers still have some time to purchase one of these EVs and get the full incentive. If you're interested in an electric vehicle and want to save a pretty hefty sum of money, now is absolutely the time to buy.