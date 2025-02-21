- The Volvo EX30 is the brand's first crossover — and EV — to get the Cross Country treatment.
- Changes include a 0.7-inch higher ride height, purposeful gray cladding and optional all-terrain tires.
- The Cross Country's changes only enhance the EX30's charm.
2026 Volvo EX30 Cross Country First Drive: An EV That's Ready for Wintertime Fun
You don't have to live in the Swedish Lapland to enjoy the Volvo EX30 Cross Country, but it certainly helps
The Volvo EX30 Cross Country hails from the Swedish Lapland, a fact it proudly wears on its sleeve — or, rather, its face. Coordinates embossed on the EX30's gray fascia panel point to a location in northern Sweden where, as legend has it, Volvo designers first came up with the idea to give its new little EV the butch Cross Country treatment. Lest we forget, until now, the Cross Country updo was previously reserved for Volvo's wagons — well, and the occasional oddball sedan.
EX30 Cross Country: The spotter's guide
The telltale differentiators that set the Cross Country apart from other EX30s are the gray panels that adorn the front and rear of the lil' crossover. They match the gray cladding found on the wheel arches and look great along with the ever-so-slightly resculpted bumpers. That rad little roof basket? It's an optional accessory.
In the U.S., our EX30 will come standard with 19-inch wheels, though smaller 18-inch wheels with beefy all-terrain tires are available, and that's absolutely the way I'd go. Smaller wheels and taller sidewall are boons for ride comfort, and since the standard EX30 can be a tad stiff at times, a little more cushion ain't bad.
Chassis changes include dampers that are a wee bit softer — by 8% up front and 13% at the rear — for even more on-road comfort and an 0.7-inch hike in ground clearance, for 7.7 inches total. Unique damper tuning, new antiroll bars and tweaked steering software round out what's new, though none of these really change the EX30's overall demeanor — they're just reworked slightly to account for the updated chassis, wheels and tires.
What's under the hood?
A tiny frunk, that's what. But seriously, the EX30 Cross Country is electric, so lifting its hood just reveals a small cubby large enough for a backpack or some shopping bags.
As for what powers the Cross Country, it's the same dual-motor electric setup as the standard EX30, motivated by a 69-kWh battery (65 kWh usable). Total output is a healthy 422 horsepower and 401 lb-ft of torque, which is enough to get the Cross Country from 0 to 60 mph in 3.7 seconds, according to Volvo — pretty stinkin' quick for a small SUV. Hoping for a Cross Country version of the single-motor rear-wheel-drive EX30? Too bad, so sad; Volvo has no plans to build one.
Official EPA range and efficiency estimates are TBD, but expect the Cross Country's added ride height and unique wheel/tire setup to account for a small dip in both specs. For reference, the standard twin-motor EX30 on 19-inch wheels has a 253-mile EPA rating; I bet the Cross Country will end up somewhere in the 240- to 245-mile range. And at a maximum charging capability of 153 kW, the Cross Country can theoretically replenish its battery from 10% to 80% in just under half an hour.
Let's get sideways
You don't have to live in the Swedish Lapland to enjoy the EX30 Cross Country, but I can confirm this car works a treat in such conditions. Sliding along a handling course carved out atop a frozen lake near Luleå, Sweden, the EX30 is nimble and eager to be flicked sideways, even with my test car's studded Michelin X-Ice North winter tires clawing into the ice for traction.
The EX30 Cross Country's electronic stability control system is seriously good; it's actually somewhat tough to get this thing to misbehave even on a surface of packed snow and ice. You can't completely disable the ESC, but with it partially off, the EX30 will let you Scandi-flick to your heart's content, and it's super easy to dial in some countersteer and modulate the power delivery to catch your slide.
How's the EX30 Cross Country behave off the ice? Great question. I didn't have the opportunity to drive the EX30 on Sweden's paved, snowy roads, but I imagine it'll be dandy. It certainly was on Volvo's curated Cross Country course.
Arriving later this year
The EX30 Cross Country enters Volvo's lineup for the 2026 model year, meaning it'll hit U.S. showrooms in late 2025. Because it builds off the dual-motor Ultra spec, expect the Cross Country to come in somewhere around the $50,000 mark, loaded up with all the bells and whistles, including Volvo's latest Google-based infotainment system, funky interior textiles and some clever interior storage solutions.
Cross Country-ifying the EX30 hasn't weakened this plucky little EV's good vibes, and in many ways, the added tiny-tough cute factor actually gives it more appeal. The only real travesty is that you won't be able to order it in the standard EX30's Moss Yellow. The Swedish Lapland is many lovely things, but I suppose colorful isn't one of them.