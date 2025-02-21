EX30 Cross Country: The spotter's guide

The telltale differentiators that set the Cross Country apart from other EX30s are the gray panels that adorn the front and rear of the lil' crossover. They match the gray cladding found on the wheel arches and look great along with the ever-so-slightly resculpted bumpers. That rad little roof basket? It's an optional accessory.

In the U.S., our EX30 will come standard with 19-inch wheels, though smaller 18-inch wheels with beefy all-terrain tires are available, and that's absolutely the way I'd go. Smaller wheels and taller sidewall are boons for ride comfort, and since the standard EX30 can be a tad stiff at times, a little more cushion ain't bad.

Chassis changes include dampers that are a wee bit softer — by 8% up front and 13% at the rear — for even more on-road comfort and an 0.7-inch hike in ground clearance, for 7.7 inches total. Unique damper tuning, new antiroll bars and tweaked steering software round out what's new, though none of these really change the EX30's overall demeanor — they're just reworked slightly to account for the updated chassis, wheels and tires.