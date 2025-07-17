- The 2026 Subaru Uncharted is a new compact electric SUV.
- The Uncharted slots in below the Trailseeker and Solterra in Subaru's EV lineup.
- Pricing is still TBD; the Uncharted is expected to go on sale in early 2026.
2026 Subaru Uncharted Charts a New Low-Price EV Path
The 2026 Uncharted joins the Trailseeker and Solterra in Subaru's growing EV lineup
The 2026 Subaru Uncharted is the company's third electric SUV, following the debuts of the new Trailseeker and refreshed Solterra earlier this year. It's not boldly going into uncharted territory as far as electric SUVs are concerned, though it is only the second Subaru (after the BRZ sports car) to be offered without all-wheel drive.
Subaru's new SUV is shared with Toyota
Like Subaru's first EV, the Solterra, the platform and much of the design are shared with Toyota, this time with the new Toyota C-HR+ that’ll be offered in Europe but not the U.S. (We get the slightly different C-HR.) The Uncharted rides on a cut-down version of Toyota's underpinnings, but Subaru says its engineers tuned the suspension for responsive handling. The company also says it developed the Uncharted on loose surfaces like gravel, dirt and snow, so it should be able to tackle all four seasons.
Full specs aren't available yet, but Subaru says the Uncharted is almost 7 inches shorter in length than the Solterra, which is 184.6 inches long. That would put it in the 177-inch range, making it about an inch longer than both the Crosstrek subcompact SUV and the Impreza compact sedan. The Uncharted's 8.3 inches of ground clearance backs Subaru's claim that this electric SUV is a coupe-like crossover.
Single- and dual-motor options
All-wheel drive enabled by a two-motor powertrain will be standard in the Uncharted Sport and GT trim levels, but the base Premium will come with only one motor on the front axle, making 221 horsepower. Subaru says production of the Premium FWD will be limited, but the company didn’t say exactly how limited.
Dual-motor versions of the Uncharted will make 338 hp, and Subaru quotes a 0-60 mph time of less than 5 seconds. All-wheel-drive versions will come with Subaru’s X-Mode Dual Mode with Grip Control system. X-Mode optimizes traction on slippery surfaces by monitoring grip at each wheel and adjusting the motors, transmission and all-wheel-drive system to distribute the electric motors' power to the wheels with traction.
All Uncharted models will use a 74.7-kWh battery mounted in the floor that will unlock more than 300 miles of range in the Premium FWD model and up to 290 miles in the other variants. A maximum charging at a rate of 150 kW will take the battery from a 10% to 80% charge in about 30 minutes on a DC fast charger even in cold weather thanks to a battery preconditioning system. Eleven-kW onboard charging will allow Level 1 or Level 2 AC charging at home. The Uncharted will also come with a NACS port that will allow charging at more than 15,000 Tesla Supercharger stations.
Techy interior
Inside, the Uncharted gets a 14-inch touchscreen front and center with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility. Dual wireless charging pads sit below the screen on the center console, and orange accents provide some contrast throughout the cabin. Subaru notes that the rear seat will have about the same legroom as the Crosstrek, which would put it at a decent 36.5 inches, and the rear cargo area will offer 25 cubic feet of storage space.
Standard features will include heated front seats, heated mirrors, a power rear hatch, ambient interior lighting and 18-inch wheels. The Sport will add all-wheel drive, a heated steering wheel, water-repellent synthetic leather upholstery and a surround-view camera system, while the GT will get ventilated front seats, a Harman Kardon audio system, rear camera mirror, panoramic sunroof, a two-tone roof and 20-inch wheels.
Every Uncharted will also come with Subaru's EyeSight driver assistance system, which includes automatic emergency braking, front cross-traffic alerts, blind-spot monitoring, lane departure warning and adaptive cruise control. A driver-attention monitor will also come standard, and other available features will include lane change assist and Traffic Jam Assist, which can handle the steering, throttle and braking controls in low-speed traffic jams.
Pricing and availability
Subaru hasn't given any hints about pricing, but the smaller size of the Uncharted could make it one of the more affordable EVs on the market. The Uncharted is set to hit dealerships in early 2026. Prices and complete specifications should be available closer to launch.