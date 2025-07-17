2026 Subaru Uncharted Charts a New Low-Price EV Path

The 2026 Subaru Uncharted is the company's third electric SUV, following the debuts of the new Trailseeker and refreshed Solterra earlier this year. It's not boldly going into uncharted territory as far as electric SUVs are concerned, though it is only the second Subaru (after the BRZ sports car) to be offered without all-wheel drive.

Subaru's new SUV is shared with Toyota

Like Subaru's first EV, the Solterra, the platform and much of the design are shared with Toyota, this time with the new Toyota C-HR+ that’ll be offered in Europe but not the U.S. (We get the slightly different C-HR.) The Uncharted rides on a cut-down version of Toyota's underpinnings, but Subaru says its engineers tuned the suspension for responsive handling. The company also says it developed the Uncharted on loose surfaces like gravel, dirt and snow, so it should be able to tackle all four seasons.

Full specs aren't available yet, but Subaru says the Uncharted is almost 7 inches shorter in length than the Solterra, which is 184.6 inches long. That would put it in the 177-inch range, making it about an inch longer than both the Crosstrek subcompact SUV and the Impreza compact sedan. The Uncharted's 8.3 inches of ground clearance backs Subaru's claim that this electric SUV is a coupe-like crossover.