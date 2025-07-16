Whichever version you choose, the CLA comes with an 85-kWh battery pack and a maximum charging capability of 320 kW. Filling the battery from 10% to 80% takes 22 minutes on the fastest Level 3 machines, while most Tesla Supercharger stations will take a bit longer. The CLA will be the first Mercedes vehicle to have a Tesla-style NACS charging port installed right from the factory.

A new tech experience

In addition to an AI-powered voice assistant, there's new tech all over the CLA. It starts with a big panel that spans the width of the dashboard, housing three different displays. In front of the driver is a digital gauge cluster with a reconfigurable design. In the middle is a large touchscreen that controls most of the car's functions. There's a new look to the maps, including Google-sourced information for the first time, and a huge range of third-party apps to download. Mercedes still includes wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as standard, if you prefer to do things that way. A third, smaller screen is just for passengers, but my test car didn't have this optioned so I can't speak to its many entertainment features.

Some of Mercedes' tech efforts in the last few years have been overkill, but everything in the new CLA feels more purposeful and less like a novelty. This updated system is a nice step forward from a user experience standpoint. The icons are big and easy to find on the screen, and it responds quickly to every move you make. There were a few times that I got lost in menus and would've liked an obvious home button to bring me back to the main page, but I got used to it after a few tries. The biggest annoyance, though, is the lack of physical buttons to control the climate — integrating that into the screen is a step backward for sure.