- The Mazda 3 hatchback continues to be offered with a six-speed manual transmission.
- You can only get the stick-shift on the 2.5 S Premium trim, which costs $32,085.
- This car isn't quick, but it sure is fun to drive.
Tested: 2025 Mazda 3 Is a Peppy Love Letter to Enthusiasts
Mazda's manual hatchback makes up for its few shortcomings with great on-road verve
Mazda is one of only a few automakers still committed to offering manual transmissions, and the compact Mazda 3 hatchback is all the better for it. Agile and plucky, this is a darling little daily driver. What the Mazda 3 lacks in terms of modern multimedia tech or passenger and cargo space, it more than makes up for with its unmatched behind-the-wheel engagement.
2025 Mazda 3 2.5 S Premium
Edmunds test results
|Engine
|2.5-liter inline-four
|Power
|191 hp
|Torque
|186 lb-ft
|Transmission
|six-speed manual
|Driveline
|FWD
|Weight
|3,064 pounds
|0-60 mph
|8.1 seconds
|Quarter mile
|16.4 seconds @ 87.9 mph
|60-0 mph braking
|123 feet
|Lateral grip (200-foot skid pad)
|0.88 g
|Price as tested
|$32,535
Fun, not quick
If you want a Mazda 3 hatchback with a manual transmission, you're locked into one trim level: the 2.5 S Premium. It's an interesting combination, pairing the Mazda 3's base engine with the longest list of standard features, starting at $32,085 including a $1,235 destination charge. Our car only added one option to that price: Polymetal Gray metallic paint, for $450.
A 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine delivers 191 horsepower and 186 lb-ft of torque. In our testing, the manual Mazda 3 accelerated from 0 to 60 mph in a leisurely 8.1 seconds and completed the quarter mile in 16.4 seconds at 87.9 mph. Quick? No. But fun? Totally.
"The Mazda 3 feels pretty peppy," said senior vehicle test editor Kurt Niebhur. "The option of a six-speed manual is heartwarming to older enthusiasts, and it's a great gearbox. The shift action is moderate but positive, and the gates are well defined. Should you be interested in a quick run to 60 mph, it can be tricky to keep excessive wheelspin under control, but the joy of getting the shifts just right makes the six-speed so much more fun than driving an automatic, even if the latter is a bit quicker."
Under hard braking, the Mazda 3 stopped from 60 to 0 mph in 123 feet — "fairly average for a small hatchback," Niebhur noted. "The Mazda never feels anything but confident; ABS noises and vibrations are unobtrusive."
Around our 200-foot skidpad, the Mazda 3 pulled 0.88 g of lateral acceleration, and better tires — our car had Bridgestone Turanza all-seasons — would've likely improved that score.
"Despite its relatively mundane tires, the Mazda 3 does a good job of delivering some involving handling," Niebhur said. "While the front wheels will always lose grip first, the Mazda 3 does respond to throttle and steering inputs to help you improve your line in a corner. Around our handling loop, the Mazda 3 could be driven much more aggressively than other cars in its class and never felt overwhelmed by my actions. It's got a really nice chassis under it, and the suspension is tuned well for sporty driving."
Interior issues
Where does the Mazda 3 fall short? For starters, its infotainment system is buggy and has a weird quirk where the touchscreen functionality doesn't work all of the time (like when you're using Apple CarPlay, for example). The central controller knob on the console is easy enough to use, but having to switch back and forth between this and touch is frustrating, especially since the screen is set pretty far back from the driver.
The other issue: space. The Mazda 3 has some of the worst passenger and cargo space in the compact class. Get in a Honda Civic hatchback and you'll find significantly more room for people and their things. Happily, Mazda makes up for this by having one of the nicest-appointed cabins in the segment.
Cars like the manual Mazda 3 aren't exactly a dime a dozen anymore, and it's nice to see Mazda continuing to make this love letter for enthusiasts. Loaded with features and with super sharp and sophisticated style, the Mazda 3 2.5 S Premium is a sweet little daily driver.
Photos by Keith Buglewicz