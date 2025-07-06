Fun, not quick

If you want a Mazda 3 hatchback with a manual transmission, you're locked into one trim level: the 2.5 S Premium. It's an interesting combination, pairing the Mazda 3's base engine with the longest list of standard features, starting at $32,085 including a $1,235 destination charge. Our car only added one option to that price: Polymetal Gray metallic paint, for $450.

A 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine delivers 191 horsepower and 186 lb-ft of torque. In our testing, the manual Mazda 3 accelerated from 0 to 60 mph in a leisurely 8.1 seconds and completed the quarter mile in 16.4 seconds at 87.9 mph. Quick? No. But fun? Totally.

"The Mazda 3 feels pretty peppy," said senior vehicle test editor Kurt Niebhur. "The option of a six-speed manual is heartwarming to older enthusiasts, and it's a great gearbox. The shift action is moderate but positive, and the gates are well defined. Should you be interested in a quick run to 60 mph, it can be tricky to keep excessive wheelspin under control, but the joy of getting the shifts just right makes the six-speed so much more fun than driving an automatic, even if the latter is a bit quicker."