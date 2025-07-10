The Maserati MC20 was a big risk for a brand undergoing a major rebirth. A $250,000 sports car made of carbon fiber is not the way to boost sales numbers. But Maserati has pressed on with its halo car, and for 2026, it has given us the new MC Pura, a car that it refers to as the literal manifestation of all things Maserati.

The MC20 is by no means a low performer, but we know there's room for improvement. It was recently beaten in one of our Edmunds U-Drags races by the much less expensive Corvette Z06, so there was certainly something Maserati could do to boost performance. But that's not exactly what's happened here.