- For 2026 the Maserati MC20 becomes MCPura.
- The changes are minimal, and very little has been devoted to an increase in performance.
- But you do get a new look front and rear and some new interior options to boot.
2026 Maserati MCPura First Look: Updates (Not So) Galore
We aren't sure these changes are exactly what the MC20 needed
The Maserati MC20 was a big risk for a brand undergoing a major rebirth. A $250,000 sports car made of carbon fiber is not the way to boost sales numbers. But Maserati has pressed on with its halo car, and for 2026, it has given us the new MC Pura, a car that it refers to as the literal manifestation of all things Maserati.
The MC20 is by no means a low performer, but we know there's room for improvement. It was recently beaten in one of our Edmunds U-Drags races by the much less expensive Corvette Z06, so there was certainly something Maserati could do to boost performance. But that's not exactly what's happened here.
The front has been reworked with bigger air inlets at either side of the front grille. The rear end has also been worked on with inspiration from the MC20 Stradale, the more track-focused variant. The rear decklid can get what Maserati calls an "oversized" rear spoiler as an optional add-on, but the new rear bumper and more aggressive rear diffuser are standard on the MCPura.
Despite the changes to the exterior, the 3.0-liter twin-turbo V6 remains unchanged. Outputs for power and torque remain at 621 hp and 538 lb-ft, respectively. The 3.0-liter V6 takes advantage of pre-chamber technology, a system Maserati derived from F1 racing.
Pre-chamber does exactly what it says, using a small chamber to ignite fuel before it reaches the other larger chamber that contains the cylinder that's moving up and down. The system boosts both power and efficiency because it allows for a more effective use of the fuel that's in the cylinder with each stroke of the piston.
According to Maserati, serious attention has been paid to the Pura's aerodynamics. The aero work was focused on the efficiency of the car as it slices its way through the air. The new floor generates more downforce without disturbing the overall look. Maserati also says the aerodynamics have been optimized for both the coupe and convertible, so buyers who opt for the open-air Cielo model won't miss out on the updates.
The MCPura also comes with a new iteration of Maserati's infotainment setup. The instrument cluster is still a 10.25-inch digital display, as is the infotainment screen. There is also a new steering wheel with a flat top, and gear-shift-indicating LEDs can be had on the wheel as an option.
That's all fine and good, but it seems to us like something's missing. Maserati makes no mention of any changes to things like the suspension, steering calibration, the gearbox, the chassis or anything else that connects you as the driver to your mid-engine supercar.
We appreciate that Maserati is keeping its most aspirational car alive, but aside from the slightly tweaked aerodynamic bits, this refresh doesn't look like much of a step forward from the now-replaced MC20. We'll just have to wait and see if Maserati has made any changes to the way it drives once we get behind the wheel.