Tesla NewsToday’s Car News From Edmunds

  1. Home
  2. Car News
  3. Tesla

Ford Mustang Mach-E GT vs. Tesla Model Y Performance: The Mustang Has a Power Problem

Nov 15, 2021 5:00 PM GMT+0000

Our official test of the Ford Mustang Mach-E GT Performance Edition revealed some troubling limitations for enthusiasts despite the impressive numbers. Read on to see what we discovered in a comparison between the Mustang Mach-E GT and the Tesla Model Y Performance.

By Ryan ZumMallen

Ford Mustang Mach-E GT vs. Tesla Model Y Performance: The Mustang Has a Power Problem

Tesla Model S, Lucid Air and Mercedes-Benz EQS Compared

Oct 5, 2021 9:00 PM GMT+0000

The Tesla Model S isn’t the only big EV sedan on the market anymore. How do the Lucid Air and Mercedes-Benz EQS stack up?

By Nick Yekikian

Tesla Model S, Lucid Air and Mercedes-Benz EQS Compared

TESTED: The Tesla Model S Plaid Is the Quickest Car We've Ever Tested

Sep 10, 2021 7:00 PM GMT+0000

We paid good money to rent a 2021 Tesla Model S Plaid to see what a 1,020-horsepower, all-wheel-drive electric car could achieve in the real world. This test was not done on a prepped surface, nor was it supervised or controlled by any employees of Tesla. Here's what you can expect if you decide to go Plaid.

By Jonathan Elfalan

TESTED: The Tesla Model S Plaid Is the Quickest Car We've Ever Tested

Tesla vs. Tesla: Model S Plaid Races Model Y Performance

Sep 7, 2021 12:00 PM GMT+0000

Our long-term Tesla Model Y Performance may have won a lot of drag races, but it's losing this time. And by a lot. Just how much quicker is a Tesla Model S Plaid in 0-60 mph and to the quarter mile? Click to find out.

By Carlos Lago

Tesla vs. Tesla: Model S Plaid Races Model Y Performance

Tesla vs. Superbikes: Model S Plaid Takes on Hayabusa and ZX-14R

Sep 3, 2021 12:00 PM GMT+0000

The Tesla Model S Plaid is the quickest new car you can buy. But is it fast enough to beat two superbikes in a drag race? We gathered a Suzuki Hayabusa, Kawasaki Ninja ZX-14R and a pro drag racer Chis Moore to find out.

By Carlos Lago

Tesla vs. Superbikes: Model S Plaid Takes on Hayabusa and ZX-14R

Can the Tesla Model S Plaid Really Hit 60 In Under 2 Seconds?

Jun 30, 2021 8:00 PM GMT+0000

Since the Tesla Model S Plaid was revealed, there's been a lively discussion about the 0-60 mph time and how rollout affects acceleration. Read on to find out why we're skeptics about the Plaid's gaudy acceleration numbers.

By Reese Counts

Can the Tesla Model S Plaid Really Hit 60 In Under 2 Seconds?

Electric Crossover Showdown: Ford Mustang Mach-E vs. Tesla Model Y vs. VW ID.4

Jun 25, 2021 4:00 PM GMT+0000

What's the best affordable EV between the Mustang Mach-E, Tesla Model Y and VW ID.4? Edmunds tested and evaluated each to find out. Click to see which of these EVs is best for you.

By Carlos Lago

Electric Crossover Showdown: Ford Mustang Mach-E vs. Tesla Model Y vs. VW ID.4

TESTED: 2021 Tesla Model Y Long Range Falls Just Short of EPA Range

Jun 10, 2021 7:00 PM GMT+0000

Edmunds hits the road with the 2021 Tesla Model Y Long Range to see how far it goes on a full battery charge. The EPA says 326 miles, but real-world EV range can vary significantly. Here's how the Model Y Long Range fared in our testing.

By Jonathan Elfalan

TESTED: 2021 Tesla Model Y Long Range Falls Just Short of EPA Range

Mercedes Finally Has a Tesla Competitor With the 2022 Mercedes-Benz EQS

May 3, 2021 7:00 PM GMT+0000

After nearly a decade, Mercedes-Benz is finally bringing the fight to Tesla with the all-electric EQS sedan. Here's our early take on the 2022 Mercedes-Benz EQS luxury electric car and what it means for the EV landscape.

By Cameron Rogers

Mercedes Finally Has a Tesla Competitor With the 2022 Mercedes-Benz EQS

TESTED: Tesla Model 3 Long Range Falls Just Short of EPA Range

Apr 12, 2021 7:00 PM GMT+0000

Edmunds took a 2021 Tesla Model 3 Long Range to the streets to see just how long that range actually is. It's EPA-rated for 353 miles, but things change in the real world. Here's how the Model 3 performed in our testing.

By Reese Counts

TESTED: Tesla Model 3 Long Range Falls Just Short of EPA Range

Lamborghini Urus vs. Tesla Model Y: Which Is Faster?

Apr 2, 2021 3:00 PM GMT+0000

The Tesla Model Y has held its own in some high-profile Edmunds drag races, but the Lamborghini Urus is on a different level. Surely the Model Y can't keep pace with Italy's finest when the throttles go wide open. Or can it?

By Carlos Lago

Lamborghini Urus vs. Tesla Model Y: Which Is Faster?

Testing Tesla's Range Anxiety

Mar 25, 2021 12:00 PM GMT+0000

When we published our real-world Edmunds EV range test, Tesla challenged our finding that its vehicles fell short of their EPA range estimates. Was the challenge valid? Here's the test we conducted to find out.

By Jonathan Elfalan

Testing Tesla's Range Anxiety

EV Charging Comparison: Tesla vs. Ford vs. Volkswagen

Mar 25, 2021 12:00 PM GMT+0000

We plug in the Tesla Model Y, Ford Mustang Mach-E and Volkswagen ID.4 to find out which brand makes public charging easiest for owners. Read on for an EV charging comparison that sheds some light on what it's like to take a road trip in today's electric cars.

By Kurt Niebuhr

EV Charging Comparison: Tesla vs. Ford vs. Volkswagen

What Happens When Your Tesla Model 3 or Tesla Model Y Dies?

Mar 25, 2021 12:00 PM GMT+0000

We drove a trio of Teslas until their batteries were dead. Here's what happens when your Tesla Model 3 or Tesla Model Y runs out of juice, even though we hope you'll never have to use this information!

By Reese Counts

What Happens When Your Tesla Model 3 or Tesla Model Y Dies?

Drag Race: Tesla Model Y Performance vs. Ford Mustang Shelby GT500

Mar 12, 2021 5:00 PM GMT+0000

If there's one thing the Shelby GT500 should be the best at, it's straight-line speed, but the Tesla Model Y Performance is no slouch. Can an electric car that makes hardly any noise beat the top-dog Mustang with its thundering V8 roar? Read on to find out.

By Carlos Lago

Drag Race: Tesla Model Y Performance vs. Ford Mustang Shelby GT500

Related information

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Lease deals by make

Lease deals by model

Automotive News