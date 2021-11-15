Tesla NewsToday’s Car News From Edmunds
Ford Mustang Mach-E GT vs. Tesla Model Y Performance: The Mustang Has a Power Problem
Nov 15, 2021 5:00 PM GMT+0000
Our official test of the Ford Mustang Mach-E GT Performance Edition revealed some troubling limitations for enthusiasts despite the impressive numbers. Read on to see what we discovered in a comparison between the Mustang Mach-E GT and the Tesla Model Y Performance.
Tesla Model S, Lucid Air and Mercedes-Benz EQS Compared
Oct 5, 2021 9:00 PM GMT+0000
The Tesla Model S isn’t the only big EV sedan on the market anymore. How do the Lucid Air and Mercedes-Benz EQS stack up?
TESTED: The Tesla Model S Plaid Is the Quickest Car We've Ever Tested
Sep 10, 2021 7:00 PM GMT+0000
We paid good money to rent a 2021 Tesla Model S Plaid to see what a 1,020-horsepower, all-wheel-drive electric car could achieve in the real world. This test was not done on a prepped surface, nor was it supervised or controlled by any employees of Tesla. Here's what you can expect if you decide to go Plaid.
Tesla vs. Tesla: Model S Plaid Races Model Y Performance
Sep 7, 2021 12:00 PM GMT+0000
Our long-term Tesla Model Y Performance may have won a lot of drag races, but it's losing this time. And by a lot. Just how much quicker is a Tesla Model S Plaid in 0-60 mph and to the quarter mile? Click to find out.
By Carlos Lago
Tesla vs. Superbikes: Model S Plaid Takes on Hayabusa and ZX-14R
Sep 3, 2021 12:00 PM GMT+0000
The Tesla Model S Plaid is the quickest new car you can buy. But is it fast enough to beat two superbikes in a drag race? We gathered a Suzuki Hayabusa, Kawasaki Ninja ZX-14R and a pro drag racer Chis Moore to find out.
By Carlos Lago
Can the Tesla Model S Plaid Really Hit 60 In Under 2 Seconds?
Jun 30, 2021 8:00 PM GMT+0000
Since the Tesla Model S Plaid was revealed, there's been a lively discussion about the 0-60 mph time and how rollout affects acceleration. Read on to find out why we're skeptics about the Plaid's gaudy acceleration numbers.
By Reese Counts
Electric Crossover Showdown: Ford Mustang Mach-E vs. Tesla Model Y vs. VW ID.4
Jun 25, 2021 4:00 PM GMT+0000
What's the best affordable EV between the Mustang Mach-E, Tesla Model Y and VW ID.4? Edmunds tested and evaluated each to find out. Click to see which of these EVs is best for you.
By Carlos Lago
TESTED: 2021 Tesla Model Y Long Range Falls Just Short of EPA Range
Jun 10, 2021 7:00 PM GMT+0000
Edmunds hits the road with the 2021 Tesla Model Y Long Range to see how far it goes on a full battery charge. The EPA says 326 miles, but real-world EV range can vary significantly. Here's how the Model Y Long Range fared in our testing.
Mercedes Finally Has a Tesla Competitor With the 2022 Mercedes-Benz EQS
May 3, 2021 7:00 PM GMT+0000
After nearly a decade, Mercedes-Benz is finally bringing the fight to Tesla with the all-electric EQS sedan. Here's our early take on the 2022 Mercedes-Benz EQS luxury electric car and what it means for the EV landscape.
TESTED: Tesla Model 3 Long Range Falls Just Short of EPA Range
Apr 12, 2021 7:00 PM GMT+0000
Edmunds took a 2021 Tesla Model 3 Long Range to the streets to see just how long that range actually is. It's EPA-rated for 353 miles, but things change in the real world. Here's how the Model 3 performed in our testing.
By Reese Counts
Lamborghini Urus vs. Tesla Model Y: Which Is Faster?
Apr 2, 2021 3:00 PM GMT+0000
The Tesla Model Y has held its own in some high-profile Edmunds drag races, but the Lamborghini Urus is on a different level. Surely the Model Y can't keep pace with Italy's finest when the throttles go wide open. Or can it?
By Carlos Lago
Testing Tesla's Range Anxiety
Mar 25, 2021 12:00 PM GMT+0000
When we published our real-world Edmunds EV range test, Tesla challenged our finding that its vehicles fell short of their EPA range estimates. Was the challenge valid? Here's the test we conducted to find out.
EV Charging Comparison: Tesla vs. Ford vs. Volkswagen
Mar 25, 2021 12:00 PM GMT+0000
We plug in the Tesla Model Y, Ford Mustang Mach-E and Volkswagen ID.4 to find out which brand makes public charging easiest for owners. Read on for an EV charging comparison that sheds some light on what it's like to take a road trip in today's electric cars.
By Kurt Niebuhr
What Happens When Your Tesla Model 3 or Tesla Model Y Dies?
Mar 25, 2021 12:00 PM GMT+0000
We drove a trio of Teslas until their batteries were dead. Here's what happens when your Tesla Model 3 or Tesla Model Y runs out of juice, even though we hope you'll never have to use this information!
By Reese Counts
Drag Race: Tesla Model Y Performance vs. Ford Mustang Shelby GT500
Mar 12, 2021 5:00 PM GMT+0000
If there's one thing the Shelby GT500 should be the best at, it's straight-line speed, but the Tesla Model Y Performance is no slouch. Can an electric car that makes hardly any noise beat the top-dog Mustang with its thundering V8 roar? Read on to find out.
By Carlos Lago
Related information
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Lincoln Corsair 2015
- Used Alfa Romeo 4C 2018
- Used Subaru Legacy 1999
- Used Ford F-350 Super Duty 2012
- Used Toyota Prius 2004
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD 2009
- Used Kia Optima Hybrid 2015
- Used HUMMER H2 2004
- Used Chevrolet Suburban 2004 For Sale
- Used Nissan Versa Note 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2021 TT
- 2021 Audi RS 6
- 2022 MINI Convertible
- 2020 Volvo V60 Cross Country
- 2020 Volvo V90 Cross Country
- 2021 Metris
- 2020 Audi RS 3
- 2021 TT RS
- 2021 Lexus RX 450HL
- 2020 Land Rover Range Rover Sport
Lease deals by make
- Hyundai Lease Deals
- Porsche Lease Deals
- Lexus Lease Deals
- Nissan Lease Deals
- Buick Lease Deals
- Ram Lease Deals
- Volvo Lease Deals
- Infiniti Lease Deals
- Land Rover Lease Deals
- Mercedes Benz Lease Deals
Lease deals by model
- Subaru Forester Lease Deals
- Porsche Macan Lease Deals
- Honda CR-V Lease Deals
- Audi Q8 Lease Deals
- Audi Q5 Lease Deals
- Toyota Rav4 Hybrid Lease Deals
- Audi R8 Lease Deals
- Subaru Ascent Lease Deals
- Chevrolet Bolt EV Lease Deals
- Toyota Camry Lease Deals
Automotive News
- Lexus News Articles, Reviews, and Insights
- Toyota News Articles, Reviews, and Insights
- BMW News Articles, Reviews, and Insights
- Audi News Articles, Reviews, and Insights
- Porsche News Articles, Reviews, and Insights
- Volkswagen News Articles, Reviews, and Insights
- Acura News Articles, Reviews, and Insights
- Lincoln News Articles, Reviews, and Insights
- Dodge News Articles, Reviews, and Insights
- Truck News Articles, Reviews, and Insights