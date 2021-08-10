Cadillac NewsToday’s Car News From Edmunds
The 2022 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing Has Arrived. Make Way.
Aug 10, 2021 1:00 PM GMT+0000
Cadillac's V performance line returns in earnest with the 2022 Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing, a small sport sedan with a 472-horsepower V6.
By Carlos Lago
472-HP 2022 Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing Is a High-Tech Alternative to the BMW M3, Mercedes C 63
Aug 3, 2021 1:00 PM GMT+0000
Cadillac's V performance line returns in earnest with the 2022 Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing, a small sport sedan with a 472-horsepower V6.
By Carlos Lago
What Features Will Be on the 2023 Cadillac Lyriq - and What Won't
Jul 29, 2021 10:00 PM GMT+0000
Will the 2023 Cadillac Lyriq look anything like what we've seen so far?
By Kurt Niebuhr
2020 Cadillac XT6 Drive and Review: On the Road in Cadillac's First Three-Row Crossover
Jul 29, 2019 1:00 PM GMT+0000
The 2020 Cadillac XT6 is Caddy's first three-row SUV, with plenty of passenger room, lots of tech and a smooth ride. It's a better Cadillac, but how does it compare to top competitors with years of practice in the segment?
By Will Kaufman
Will a Smaller Engine Help the 2020 Cadillac XT5?
Jul 25, 2019 7:00 AM GMT+0000
The 2020 Cadillac XT5 has been refreshed with new infotainment, more technology, a simplified trim structure, and a smaller optional engine. It's a better XT5, but can it move the needle for Cadillac in the segment?
By Will Kaufman
The 2020 Cadillac CT5-V Is a Tamer V
May 30, 2019 12:00 PM GMT+0000
The 2020 Cadillac CT5-V seems to signal a new direction for Caddy's V performance brand, but has the company traded fun for accessibility?
By Will Kaufman
Will the 2020 Cadillac CT4-V Be Fun Enough?
May 29, 2019 12:00 PM GMT+0000
The 2020 Cadillac CT4-V is down more than a 100 horsepower from V models it replaces. Still, a truck engine, a sports car transmission, and rear-wheel drive are a recipe for an all-American good time.
By Will Kaufman
2020 Cadillac CT5 Guns for Sedan Glory
Apr 16, 2019 1:00 PM GMT+0000
Cadillac's new CT5 luxury sedan replaces the CTS and the ATS and takes steps forward with its interior and technology, including Super Cruise.
By Calvin Kim
The 2020 Cadillac CT5 Might Be the Happy Ending to Cadillac's Ross-and-Rachel Relationship with Sedans
Mar 21, 2019 11:00 PM GMT+0000
Cadillac and sedans have a bit of a Ross and Rachel, will-they won't-they thing going on. Right now, Cadillac is saying yes with the sporty, midsize 2020 CT5, but will this really be a happy ending?
By Will Kaufman
2019 Cadillac XT4 First Drive
Sep 17, 2018 1:00 PM GMT+0000
Cadillac's new entry-level SUV packs a lot of comfort and features into a small packag ... for a price. Is the XT4's comfort and unique character worth the money? Read our First Drive to find out.
By Will Kaufman
2019 Cadillac XT4 First Look
Mar 27, 2018 11:00 PM GMT+0000
With an iconic design, a fuel-efficient engine and competitive pricing, Cadillac sets its sights on compact crossovers with the 2019 XT4.
By Carlos Lago
2019 Cadillac CT6 V-Sport First Look
Mar 21, 2018 7:00 PM GMT+0000
Cadillac injects its flagship sedan with all-wheel drive and 550 horsepower.
By Carlos Lago
Auto Loan Interest Rates Fall to 6-Month Low
Aug 1, 2017 11:00 AM GMT+0000
Zero-percent finance deals pushed interest rates on new-vehicle loans to a six-month low in July, according to a new analysis from Edmunds.
By Edmunds
Auto Leasing Declines for First Time in 4 Years, Edmunds Finds
Jul 19, 2017 7:00 PM GMT+0000
Auto leasing has declined for the first time in four years, according to the latest Lease Market Report from Edmunds.
2017 Cadillac CTS Demonstrates V2I Technology
Jun 1, 2017 7:00 PM GMT+0000
2017 Cadillac CTS performance sedans have successfully demonstrated Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) technology in a test on Michigan roads.
Related information
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Lincoln Corsair 2015
- Used Alfa Romeo 4C 2018
- Used Subaru Legacy 1999
- Used Ford F-350 Super Duty 2012
- Used Toyota Prius 2004
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD 2009
- Used Kia Optima Hybrid 2015
- Used HUMMER H2 2004
- Used Chevrolet Suburban 2004 For Sale
- Used Nissan Versa Note 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2021 TT
- 2021 Audi RS 6
- 2022 MINI Convertible
- 2020 Volvo V60 Cross Country
- 2020 Volvo V90 Cross Country
- 2021 Metris
- 2020 Audi RS 3
- 2021 TT RS
- 2021 Lexus RX 450HL
- 2020 Land Rover Range Rover Sport
Lease deals by make
- Hyundai Lease Deals
- Porsche Lease Deals
- Lexus Lease Deals
- Nissan Lease Deals
- Buick Lease Deals
- Ram Lease Deals
- Volvo Lease Deals
- Infiniti Lease Deals
- Land Rover Lease Deals
- Mercedes Benz Lease Deals
Lease deals by model
- Subaru Forester Lease Deals
- Porsche Macan Lease Deals
- Honda CR-V Lease Deals
- Audi Q8 Lease Deals
- Audi Q5 Lease Deals
- Toyota Rav4 Hybrid Lease Deals
- Audi R8 Lease Deals
- Subaru Ascent Lease Deals
- Chevrolet Bolt EV Lease Deals
- Toyota Camry Lease Deals
Automotive News
- Lexus News Articles, Reviews, and Insights
- Toyota News Articles, Reviews, and Insights
- BMW News Articles, Reviews, and Insights
- Audi News Articles, Reviews, and Insights
- Porsche News Articles, Reviews, and Insights
- Volkswagen News Articles, Reviews, and Insights
- Acura News Articles, Reviews, and Insights
- Lincoln News Articles, Reviews, and Insights
- Dodge News Articles, Reviews, and Insights
- Truck News Articles, Reviews, and Insights