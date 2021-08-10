Cadillac NewsToday’s Car News From Edmunds

The 2022 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing Has Arrived. Make Way.

Aug 10, 2021 1:00 PM GMT+0000

Cadillac's V performance line returns in earnest with the 2022 Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing, a small sport sedan with a 472-horsepower V6.

By Carlos Lago

472-HP 2022 Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing Is a High-Tech Alternative to the BMW M3, Mercedes C 63

Aug 3, 2021 1:00 PM GMT+0000

Cadillac's V performance line returns in earnest with the 2022 Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing, a small sport sedan with a 472-horsepower V6.

By Carlos Lago

What Features Will Be on the 2023 Cadillac Lyriq - and What Won't

Jul 29, 2021 10:00 PM GMT+0000

Will the 2023 Cadillac Lyriq look anything like what we've seen so far?

By Kurt Niebuhr

2020 Cadillac XT6 Drive and Review: On the Road in Cadillac's First Three-Row Crossover

Jul 29, 2019 1:00 PM GMT+0000

The 2020 Cadillac XT6 is Caddy's first three-row SUV, with plenty of passenger room, lots of tech and a smooth ride. It's a better Cadillac, but how does it compare to top competitors with years of practice in the segment?

By Will Kaufman

Will a Smaller Engine Help the 2020 Cadillac XT5?

Jul 25, 2019 7:00 AM GMT+0000

The 2020 Cadillac XT5 has been refreshed with new infotainment, more technology, a simplified trim structure, and a smaller optional engine. It's a better XT5, but can it move the needle for Cadillac in the segment?

By Will Kaufman

The 2020 Cadillac CT5-V Is a Tamer V

May 30, 2019 12:00 PM GMT+0000

The 2020 Cadillac CT5-V seems to signal a new direction for Caddy's V performance brand, but has the company traded fun for accessibility?

By Will Kaufman

Will the 2020 Cadillac CT4-V Be Fun Enough?

May 29, 2019 12:00 PM GMT+0000

The 2020 Cadillac CT4-V is down more than a 100 horsepower from V models it replaces. Still, a truck engine, a sports car transmission, and rear-wheel drive are a recipe for an all-American good time.

By Will Kaufman

2020 Cadillac CT5 Guns for Sedan Glory

Apr 16, 2019 1:00 PM GMT+0000

Cadillac's new CT5 luxury sedan replaces the CTS and the ATS and takes steps forward with its interior and technology, including Super Cruise.

By Calvin Kim

The 2020 Cadillac CT5 Might Be the Happy Ending to Cadillac's Ross-and-Rachel Relationship with Sedans

Mar 21, 2019 11:00 PM GMT+0000

Cadillac and sedans have a bit of a Ross and Rachel, will-they won't-they thing going on. Right now, Cadillac is saying yes with the sporty, midsize 2020 CT5, but will this really be a happy ending?

By Will Kaufman

2019 Cadillac XT4 First Drive

Sep 17, 2018 1:00 PM GMT+0000

Cadillac's new entry-level SUV packs a lot of comfort and features into a small packag ... for a price. Is the XT4's comfort and unique character worth the money? Read our First Drive to find out.

By Will Kaufman

2019 Cadillac XT4 First Look

Mar 27, 2018 11:00 PM GMT+0000

With an iconic design, a fuel-efficient engine and competitive pricing, Cadillac sets its sights on compact crossovers with the 2019 XT4.

By Carlos Lago

2019 Cadillac CT6 V-Sport First Look

Mar 21, 2018 7:00 PM GMT+0000

Cadillac injects its flagship sedan with all-wheel drive and 550 horsepower.

By Carlos Lago

Auto Loan Interest Rates Fall to 6-Month Low

Aug 1, 2017 11:00 AM GMT+0000

Zero-percent finance deals pushed interest rates on new-vehicle loans to a six-month low in July, according to a new analysis from Edmunds.

By Edmunds

Auto Leasing Declines for First Time in 4 Years, Edmunds Finds

Jul 19, 2017 7:00 PM GMT+0000

Auto leasing has declined for the first time in four years, according to the latest Lease Market Report from Edmunds.

By Peter Gareffa

2017 Cadillac CTS Demonstrates V2I Technology

Jun 1, 2017 7:00 PM GMT+0000

2017 Cadillac CTS performance sedans have successfully demonstrated Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) technology in a test on Michigan roads.

By Peter Gareffa

