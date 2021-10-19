Audi NewsToday’s Car News From Edmunds

The 2022 Lincoln Navigator Starts From $78,005, Just Five Bucks More Than in 2021

Oct 20, 2021 12:30 AM GMT+0000

Lincoln raised the starting price of the base Lincoln Navigator by five whole dollars for 2022, though other trims are noticeably pricier.

By Nick Yekikian

TESTED: 2022 Audi RS e-tron GT Beats EPA Range by 53 Miles

Oct 19, 2021 9:30 PM GMT+0000

Edmunds tested the all-new 2022 Audi RS e-tron GT to see how far it goes on a full battery charge. Its official EPA-estimated range is 232 miles, but EV range can vary in the real world. Here's how Audi's performance-oriented electric sedan fared in our testing.

By Jonathan Elfalan

2022 Audi A3 Is So Good, You Might Want to Hold Off on Buying That Mercedes A-Class

Oct 19, 2021 1:00 PM GMT+0000

The redesigned 2022 Audi A3's powerful engine, distinctive cabin design and emphasis on tech aims to set the bar for compact luxury sedans.

By Cameron Rogers

2022 Audi S3 Is a VW Golf R Without the Hot Hatch Look

Oct 19, 2021 1:00 PM GMT+0000

The 2022 Audi S3 debuts with a sporty new exterior, massively improved cabin design and more than 300 horsepower.

By Cameron Rogers

TESTED: 2022 Audi e-tron GT Beats EPA Range by 35 Miles

Sep 24, 2021 7:00 PM GMT+0000

Edmunds tested the all-new 2022 Audi e-tron GT to see how far it goes on a full battery charge. Its official EPA-estimated range is 238 miles, but EV range can vary in the real world. Here's how the Audi's slick-looking GT fared in our testing.

By Jonathan Elfalan

The Top Subcompact SUVs for 2021

Aug 20, 2021 12:00 PM GMT+0000

Join the Edmunds team for this 2021 subcompact SUV rundown. Watch our experts compare mainstream subcompact SUVs, luxury subcompact SUVs and even off-road subcompact SUVs on price, mpg, specs, interior, performance and more.

By Mark Takahashi

Performance Tested: Audi RS 6 Avant vs. Audi RS 7 vs. RS Q8

Jul 27, 2021 5:00 PM GMT+0000

We compare performance for the 2021 Audi RS 6 with the Audi RS 7 and Audi RS Q8.

By Reese Counts

Q5/SQ5 Sportback Gets "Coupe-Like" Style, but Which Flavor Fits You?

Jul 27, 2021 12:00 AM GMT+0000

The just-released 2021 Audi Q5 Sportback has a more powerful SQ5 Sportback sibling that is awfully enticing. Which of these is the better fit for you? Read on to see how they match up.

By Ryan ZumMallen

TESTED: 2021 Audi RS 6 Avant Combines Practicality With Mind-Bending Performance

Mar 19, 2021 7:00 PM GMT+0000

Just how fast is the new 2021 Audi RS 6 Avant? We put it through our instrumented testing program to find out. Turns out this wagon is as powerful as it is practical, making it a sublime daily driver for a lucky few.

By Reese Counts

Refreshed 2021 Audi Q5 Puts New Tech Front and Center

Dec 17, 2020 3:00 PM GMT+0000

The 2021 Audi Q5 ups the ante on technology and style, but how much do these updates really change the driving experience in the face of strong competition?

By Ryan ZumMallen

2020 Audi RS 6 Avant: The Hot Wagon Is Back in the USA

Aug 21, 2019 4:00 PM GMT+0000

Audi has confirmed the RS 6 Avant will come to the United States, with orders opening in 2020. Find out in our First Look why a handful of people are very excited.

By Will Kaufman

2019 Audi Q3 First Drive, Part 2

Jul 30, 2019 2:00 PM GMT+0000

The 2019 Audi Q3 is fully redesigned. This subcompact crossover SUV has impressive features that may put it at the top of the class.

By Calvin Kim

2020 Audi Q7 First Look

Jun 28, 2019 4:00 PM GMT+0000

The Audi Q7 is a popular luxury three-row SUV thanks to its modern design and all-wheel-drive powertrain, and the refreshed 2020 Audi Q7 is right around the corner. What's the difference, and is it worth the wait?

By Calvin Kim

2019 Audi e-tron First Drive

May 22, 2019 12:00 PM GMT+0000

We drive the 2019 Audi e-tron and find that this spacious and comfortable luxury SUV is also a desirable electric vehicle with a few charging tricks up its sleeve.

By Dan Edmunds

2019 Audi TT RS First Look

Apr 11, 2019 12:00 PM GMT+0000

One of the most distinctive cars on sale today returns with minor styling tweaks and the same addicting turbocharged five-cylinder engine. New colors are on offer, too. And thankfully, none of them are silver.

By Kurt Niebuhr

