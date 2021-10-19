Audi NewsToday’s Car News From Edmunds
The 2022 Lincoln Navigator Starts From $78,005, Just Five Bucks More Than in 2021
Oct 20, 2021 12:30 AM GMT+0000
Lincoln raised the starting price of the base Lincoln Navigator by five whole dollars for 2022, though other trims are noticeably pricier.
TESTED: 2022 Audi RS e-tron GT Beats EPA Range by 53 Miles
Oct 19, 2021 9:30 PM GMT+0000
Edmunds tested the all-new 2022 Audi RS e-tron GT to see how far it goes on a full battery charge. Its official EPA-estimated range is 232 miles, but EV range can vary in the real world. Here's how Audi's performance-oriented electric sedan fared in our testing.
2022 Audi A3 Is So Good, You Might Want to Hold Off on Buying That Mercedes A-Class
Oct 19, 2021 1:00 PM GMT+0000
The redesigned 2022 Audi A3's powerful engine, distinctive cabin design and emphasis on tech aims to set the bar for compact luxury sedans.
2022 Audi S3 Is a VW Golf R Without the Hot Hatch Look
Oct 19, 2021 1:00 PM GMT+0000
The 2022 Audi S3 debuts with a sporty new exterior, massively improved cabin design and more than 300 horsepower.
TESTED: 2022 Audi e-tron GT Beats EPA Range by 35 Miles
Sep 24, 2021 7:00 PM GMT+0000
Edmunds tested the all-new 2022 Audi e-tron GT to see how far it goes on a full battery charge. Its official EPA-estimated range is 238 miles, but EV range can vary in the real world. Here's how the Audi's slick-looking GT fared in our testing.
The Top Subcompact SUVs for 2021
Aug 20, 2021 12:00 PM GMT+0000
Join the Edmunds team for this 2021 subcompact SUV rundown. Watch our experts compare mainstream subcompact SUVs, luxury subcompact SUVs and even off-road subcompact SUVs on price, mpg, specs, interior, performance and more.
Performance Tested: Audi RS 6 Avant vs. Audi RS 7 vs. RS Q8
Jul 27, 2021 5:00 PM GMT+0000
We compare performance for the 2021 Audi RS 6 with the Audi RS 7 and Audi RS Q8.
By Reese Counts
Q5/SQ5 Sportback Gets "Coupe-Like" Style, but Which Flavor Fits You?
Jul 27, 2021 12:00 AM GMT+0000
The just-released 2021 Audi Q5 Sportback has a more powerful SQ5 Sportback sibling that is awfully enticing. Which of these is the better fit for you? Read on to see how they match up.
TESTED: 2021 Audi RS 6 Avant Combines Practicality With Mind-Bending Performance
Mar 19, 2021 7:00 PM GMT+0000
Just how fast is the new 2021 Audi RS 6 Avant? We put it through our instrumented testing program to find out. Turns out this wagon is as powerful as it is practical, making it a sublime daily driver for a lucky few.
By Reese Counts
Refreshed 2021 Audi Q5 Puts New Tech Front and Center
Dec 17, 2020 3:00 PM GMT+0000
The 2021 Audi Q5 ups the ante on technology and style, but how much do these updates really change the driving experience in the face of strong competition?
2020 Audi RS 6 Avant: The Hot Wagon Is Back in the USA
Aug 21, 2019 4:00 PM GMT+0000
Audi has confirmed the RS 6 Avant will come to the United States, with orders opening in 2020. Find out in our First Look why a handful of people are very excited.
By Will Kaufman
2019 Audi Q3 First Drive, Part 2
Jul 30, 2019 2:00 PM GMT+0000
The 2019 Audi Q3 is fully redesigned. This subcompact crossover SUV has impressive features that may put it at the top of the class.
By Calvin Kim
2020 Audi Q7 First Look
Jun 28, 2019 4:00 PM GMT+0000
The Audi Q7 is a popular luxury three-row SUV thanks to its modern design and all-wheel-drive powertrain, and the refreshed 2020 Audi Q7 is right around the corner. What's the difference, and is it worth the wait?
By Calvin Kim
2019 Audi e-tron First Drive
May 22, 2019 12:00 PM GMT+0000
We drive the 2019 Audi e-tron and find that this spacious and comfortable luxury SUV is also a desirable electric vehicle with a few charging tricks up its sleeve.
By Dan Edmunds
2019 Audi TT RS First Look
Apr 11, 2019 12:00 PM GMT+0000
One of the most distinctive cars on sale today returns with minor styling tweaks and the same addicting turbocharged five-cylinder engine. New colors are on offer, too. And thankfully, none of them are silver.
By Kurt Niebuhr
Related information
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Lincoln Corsair 2015
- Used Alfa Romeo 4C 2018
- Used Subaru Legacy 1999
- Used Ford F-350 Super Duty 2012
- Used Toyota Prius 2004
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD 2009
- Used Kia Optima Hybrid 2015
- Used HUMMER H2 2004
- Used Chevrolet Suburban 2004 For Sale
- Used Nissan Versa Note 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2021 TT
- 2021 Audi RS 6
- 2022 MINI Convertible
- 2020 Volvo V60 Cross Country
- 2020 Volvo V90 Cross Country
- 2021 Metris
- 2020 Audi RS 3
- 2021 TT RS
- 2021 Lexus RX 450HL
- 2020 Land Rover Range Rover Sport
Lease deals by make
- Volvo Lease Deals
- Subaru Lease Deals
- Toyota Lease Deals
- BMW Lease Deals
- Porsche Lease Deals
- Infiniti Lease Deals
- Nissan Lease Deals
- Ram Lease Deals
- Hyundai Lease Deals
- Honda Lease Deals
Lease deals by model
- Dodge Charger Lease Deals
- Chevrolet Tahoe Lease Deals
- Kia Telluride Lease Deals
- Hyundai Kona Lease Deals
- Lexus RX 350 Lease Deals
- Chevrolet Corvette Lease Deals
- Audi R8 Lease Deals
- Toyota Camry Lease Deals
- Toyota Highlander Lease Deals
- Audi Q8 Lease Deals
Automotive News
- Toyota News Articles, Reviews, and Insights
- Truck News Articles, Reviews, and Insights
- Dodge News Articles, Reviews, and Insights
- Volkswagen News Articles, Reviews, and Insights
- Lincoln News Articles, Reviews, and Insights
- BMW News Articles, Reviews, and Insights
- Porsche News Articles, Reviews, and Insights
- Tesla News Articles, Reviews, and Insights
- Lexus News Articles, Reviews, and Insights
- Acura News Articles, Reviews, and Insights