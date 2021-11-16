Acura NewsToday’s Car News From Edmunds
If It Ain't Broke: The 2022 RDX Is as Great as We Remember
Nov 16, 2021 6:00 PM GMT+0000
We liked the Acura RDX before the 2022 refresh, and our first taste of the freshened-up compact crossover has done nothing to change that. If anything, it's even better.
2023 Acura Integra Prototype Unveiled: Four-Door Hatch With a Turbocharged Engine
Nov 11, 2021 10:00 PM GMT+0000
Honda's luxury division revives an old favorite with the introduction of the 2023 Acura Integra. Previewed here in prototype form, the Integra will come with a turbocharged engine and offer a six-speed manual.
The 2022 Acura RDX Has More Features and a Higher Price Tag
Oct 15, 2021 11:00 PM GMT+0000
Acura adds new features to the RDX for 2022, and the price increases to match.
Manual Confirmed! The 2023 Acura Integra Come With a Stick!
Oct 14, 2021 9:15 PM GMT+0000
Acura just released a teaser of the 2023 Integra's gearbox, and it's got a stick.
Top Picks for Special Finance Rates and Cash Offers for July 2021
Jul 7, 2021 3:15 PM GMT+0000
We've rounded up the best cash-back incentive offers or no-interest loans from automakers for July 2021.
Top Picks for Special Finance Rates and Cash Offers for June 2021
Jun 11, 2021 6:11 PM GMT+0000
We've rounded up the best cash-back incentive offers or no-interest loans from automakers for June 2021.
Speed and Luxury: We Drive the New 2021 Acura TLX Type S
May 20, 2021 1:00 PM GMT+0000
There's a lot to love about the sporty new 2021 Acura TLX Type S. Edmunds drives it and finds out if it has the chops to compete with today's best performance cars.
Here's Why the Acura RSX Type S Is Still Awesome
Apr 21, 2021 2:00 PM GMT+0000
The Acura RSX has been out of production for 15 years, but it should get a lot more credit than it currently does. The direct descendant of Acura's Integra Type R, the Acura RSX Type S is a joy to drive even by 2021 standards.
What We Know So Far About the 2021 Acura TLX Type S
Apr 21, 2021 2:00 PM GMT+0000
The release of the 2021 Acura TLX Type S is just around the corner. Details are slim on the high-horsepower Acura sedan, but we know enough to know we're excited to get behind the wheel.
Best Memorial Day Car Deals for 2020
May 21, 2020 9:00 PM GMT+0000
Edmunds has crunched the numbers to find the best deals this Memorial Day weekend on cars and SUVs. With thousands of dollars off MSRP and big incentives on multiple models, there are plenty of savings to be had.
2019 Acura RDX First Drive
May 31, 2018 4:00 AM GMT+0000
Acura debuts the all-new 2019 RDX and we drive it. It's bigger and more capable, and it introduces a new infotainment interface. As two-row premium compact crossovers go, Acura's latest effort might make the Germans sweat.
2019 Acura RDX First Look
Mar 28, 2018 4:35 PM GMT+0000
The all-new 2019 Acura RDX gets fresh styling, new technology, a new powertrain and available SH-AWD.
By Kurt Niebuhr
2019 GMC Sierra 1500 First Look
Mar 2, 2018 1:00 AM GMT+0000
The new 2019 GMC Sierra boasts a roomier cabin, new technology and some innovative new features.
2019 Acura RDX Prototype First Look
Jan 15, 2018 8:00 AM GMT+0000
Expect Acura's newest prototype to officially become the 2019 RDX later this year.
2018 Acura RLX Sport Hybrid First Drive
Nov 16, 2017 8:00 AM GMT+0000
For 2018 the Acura RLX receives some important improvements and a price reduction. It's an entertaining and luxurious sedan, but still has some shortfalls.
By Will Kaufman
