If It Ain't Broke: The 2022 RDX Is as Great as We Remember

Nov 16, 2021 6:00 PM GMT+0000

We liked the Acura RDX before the 2022 refresh, and our first taste of the freshened-up compact crossover has done nothing to change that. If anything, it's even better.

By Nick Yekikian

2023 Acura Integra Prototype Unveiled: Four-Door Hatch With a Turbocharged Engine

Nov 11, 2021 10:00 PM GMT+0000

Honda's luxury division revives an old favorite with the introduction of the 2023 Acura Integra. Previewed here in prototype form, the Integra will come with a turbocharged engine and offer a six-speed manual.

By Cameron Rogers

The 2022 Acura RDX Has More Features and a Higher Price Tag

Oct 15, 2021 11:00 PM GMT+0000

Acura adds new features to the RDX for 2022, and the price increases to match.

By Nick Yekikian

Manual Confirmed! The 2023 Acura Integra Come With a Stick!

Oct 14, 2021 9:15 PM GMT+0000

Acura just released a teaser of the 2023 Integra's gearbox, and it's got a stick.

By Nick Yekikian

Top Picks for Special Finance Rates and Cash Offers for July 2021

Jul 7, 2021 3:15 PM GMT+0000

We've rounded up the best cash-back incentive offers or no-interest loans from automakers for July 2021.

By Ronald Montoya

Top Picks for Special Finance Rates and Cash Offers for June 2021

Jun 11, 2021 6:11 PM GMT+0000

We've rounded up the best cash-back incentive offers or no-interest loans from automakers for June 2021.

By Ronald Montoya

Speed and Luxury: We Drive the New 2021 Acura TLX Type S

May 20, 2021 1:00 PM GMT+0000

There's a lot to love about the sporty new 2021 Acura TLX Type S. Edmunds drives it and finds out if it has the chops to compete with today's best performance cars.

By Jonathan Elfalan

Here's Why the Acura RSX Type S Is Still Awesome

Apr 21, 2021 2:00 PM GMT+0000

The Acura RSX has been out of production for 15 years, but it should get a lot more credit than it currently does. The direct descendant of Acura's Integra Type R, the Acura RSX Type S is a joy to drive even by 2021 standards.

By Travis Langness

What We Know So Far About the 2021 Acura TLX Type S

Apr 21, 2021 2:00 PM GMT+0000

The release of the 2021 Acura TLX Type S is just around the corner. Details are slim on the high-horsepower Acura sedan, but we know enough to know we're excited to get behind the wheel.

By Travis Langness

Best Memorial Day Car Deals for 2020

May 21, 2020 9:00 PM GMT+0000

Edmunds has crunched the numbers to find the best deals this Memorial Day weekend on cars and SUVs. With thousands of dollars off MSRP and big incentives on multiple models, there are plenty of savings to be had.

By Ronald Montoya

2019 Acura RDX First Drive

May 31, 2018 4:00 AM GMT+0000

Acura debuts the all-new 2019 RDX and we drive it. It's bigger and more capable, and it introduces a new infotainment interface. As two-row premium compact crossovers go, Acura's latest effort might make the Germans sweat.

By Jason Kavanagh

2019 Acura RDX First Look

Mar 28, 2018 4:35 PM GMT+0000

The all-new 2019 Acura RDX gets fresh styling, new technology, a new powertrain and available SH-AWD.

By Kurt Niebuhr

2019 GMC Sierra 1500 First Look

Mar 2, 2018 1:00 AM GMT+0000

The new 2019 GMC Sierra boasts a roomier cabin, new technology and some innovative new features.

By Travis Langness

2019 Acura RDX Prototype First Look

Jan 15, 2018 8:00 AM GMT+0000

Expect Acura's newest prototype to officially become the 2019 RDX later this year.

By Jason Kavanagh

2018 Acura RLX Sport Hybrid First Drive

Nov 16, 2017 8:00 AM GMT+0000

For 2018 the Acura RLX receives some important improvements and a price reduction. It's an entertaining and luxurious sedan, but still has some shortfalls.

By Will Kaufman

Automotive News