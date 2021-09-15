Chrysler NewsToday’s Car News From Edmunds
Is the Used Car Pricing Madness Over?
Sep 15, 2021 7:00 PM GMT+0000
Edmunds experts give advice on whether now is the right time to sell or trade in your vehicle to maximize it's value.
Best Minivan Showdown: Kia Carnival vs. Chrysler Pacifica vs. Honda Odyssey vs. Toyota Sienna
Sep 10, 2021 4:00 PM GMT+0000
The new 2022 Kia Carnival is an enticing vehicle with loads of space and standard technology. How does it stack up against other impressive minivans? This article pits the Carnival against the Honda Odyssey, Toyota Sienna and Chrysler Pacifica to see which reigns supreme.
Top Picks for Special Finance Rates and Cash Offers for July 2021
Jul 7, 2021 3:15 PM GMT+0000
We've rounded up the best cash-back incentive offers or no-interest loans from automakers for July 2021.
Top Picks for Special Finance Rates and Cash Offers for June 2021
Jun 11, 2021 6:11 PM GMT+0000
We've rounded up the best cash-back incentive offers or no-interest loans from automakers for June 2021.
2021 Chrysler Pacifica Lets You Rock Some Style on Your Target Runs
Nov 19, 2020 5:01 AM GMT+0000
The restyled Pacifica won't let you down when it's your turn as carpool driver either. And its sharper looks for 2021 haven't detracted from any of its minivan goodness, with all the features and comfort that families demand. Read our First Drive for all the details.
By Elana Scherr
Best Memorial Day Car Deals for 2020
May 21, 2020 9:00 PM GMT+0000
Edmunds has crunched the numbers to find the best deals this Memorial Day weekend on cars and SUVs. With thousands of dollars off MSRP and big incentives on multiple models, there are plenty of savings to be had.
Car Sales Falter in August
Sep 7, 2017 4:57 PM GMT+0000
Hurricane Harvey took a toll on August car sales. They were down 1.9 percent compared to August 2016.
By Edmunds
Kia Scores a Repeat in 2017 J.D. Power Initial Quality Study
Jun 23, 2017 1:00 PM GMT+0000
Kia is the highest-ranked automotive brand for the second consecutive year, according to the 2017 J.D. Power Initial Quality Study.
Edmunds, <em>Parents</em> Magazine Name the 10 Best Family Cars of 2017
Jun 7, 2017 11:00 AM GMT+0000
Edmunds and Parents magazine teamed up to evaluate hundreds of vehicles and determine the 10 Best Family Cars of 2017.
Self-Driving 2017 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrids Take to Public Roads
May 2, 2017 6:00 PM GMT+0000
Starting immediately, Phoenix-area residents can sign up for unlimited free rides in self-driving 2017 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid minivans.
By Edmunds
Best Car Deals for Presidents' Day
Feb 15, 2017 6:00 PM GMT+0000
Here are some of the best car deals you'll find this Presidents' Day weekend.
By Matt Jones
The 12 Best All-Wheel-Drive Sedans Under $35,000
Feb 2, 2017 2:00 PM GMT+0000
Here are well-equipped, comfortable AWD sedans that look and handle like cars but provide extra traction in a variety of conditions.
By Edmunds
Fiat Chrysler Recalls 1.4 Million Vehicles for Airbag Problem
Sep 20, 2016 8:40 PM GMT+0000
Fiat Chrysler is recalling an estimated 1.4 million vehicles in the U.S., including the 2010 Chrysler Sebring midsize sedan, for a problem that might prevent deployment of airbags and seat belt pre-tensioners in certain crashes.
2016 Chrysler 200 Recalled for Problem With Chassis Fastener Joints
Sep 14, 2016 1:00 AM GMT+0000
Fiat Chrysler is recalling 191 2016 Chrysler 200 sedans in the U.S. because multiple chassis fastener joints might not have been tightened to the proper torque specification.
2017 Chrysler 300 Earns Four-Star Safety Rating From Federal Government
Sep 9, 2016 5:02 PM GMT+0000
The 2017 Chrysler 300 full-size sedan earned a four-star overall safety rating from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
Related information
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Lincoln Corsair 2015
- Used Alfa Romeo 4C 2018
- Used Subaru Legacy 1999
- Used Ford F-350 Super Duty 2012
- Used Toyota Prius 2004
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD 2009
- Used Kia Optima Hybrid 2015
- Used HUMMER H2 2004
- Used Chevrolet Suburban 2004 For Sale
- Used Nissan Versa Note 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2021 TT
- 2021 Audi RS 6
- 2022 MINI Convertible
- 2020 Volvo V60 Cross Country
- 2020 Volvo V90 Cross Country
- 2021 Metris
- 2020 Audi RS 3
- 2021 TT RS
- 2021 Lexus RX 450HL
- 2020 Land Rover Range Rover Sport
Lease deals by make
- Hyundai Lease Deals
- Porsche Lease Deals
- Lexus Lease Deals
- Nissan Lease Deals
- Buick Lease Deals
- Ram Lease Deals
- Volvo Lease Deals
- Infiniti Lease Deals
- Land Rover Lease Deals
- Mercedes Benz Lease Deals
Lease deals by model
- Subaru Forester Lease Deals
- Porsche Macan Lease Deals
- Honda CR-V Lease Deals
- Audi Q8 Lease Deals
- Audi Q5 Lease Deals
- Toyota Rav4 Hybrid Lease Deals
- Audi R8 Lease Deals
- Subaru Ascent Lease Deals
- Chevrolet Bolt EV Lease Deals
- Toyota Camry Lease Deals
Automotive News
- Lexus News Articles, Reviews, and Insights
- Toyota News Articles, Reviews, and Insights
- BMW News Articles, Reviews, and Insights
- Audi News Articles, Reviews, and Insights
- Porsche News Articles, Reviews, and Insights
- Volkswagen News Articles, Reviews, and Insights
- Acura News Articles, Reviews, and Insights
- Lincoln News Articles, Reviews, and Insights
- Dodge News Articles, Reviews, and Insights
- Truck News Articles, Reviews, and Insights