Chrysler NewsToday’s Car News From Edmunds

  1. Home
  2. Car News
  3. Chrysler

Is the Used Car Pricing Madness Over?

Sep 15, 2021 7:00 PM GMT+0000

Edmunds experts give advice on whether now is the right time to sell or trade in your vehicle to maximize it's value.

By Jessica Caldwell

Is the Used Car Pricing Madness Over?

Best Minivan Showdown: Kia Carnival vs. Chrysler Pacifica vs. Honda Odyssey vs. Toyota Sienna

Sep 10, 2021 4:00 PM GMT+0000

The new 2022 Kia Carnival is an enticing vehicle with loads of space and standard technology. How does it stack up against other impressive minivans? This article pits the Carnival against the Honda Odyssey, Toyota Sienna and Chrysler Pacifica to see which reigns supreme.

By Ryan ZumMallen

Best Minivan Showdown: Kia Carnival vs. Chrysler Pacifica vs. Honda Odyssey vs. Toyota Sienna

Top Picks for Special Finance Rates and Cash Offers for July 2021

Jul 7, 2021 3:15 PM GMT+0000

We've rounded up the best cash-back incentive offers or no-interest loans from automakers for July 2021.

By Ronald Montoya

Top Picks for Special Finance Rates and Cash Offers for July 2021

Top Picks for Special Finance Rates and Cash Offers for June 2021

Jun 11, 2021 6:11 PM GMT+0000

We've rounded up the best cash-back incentive offers or no-interest loans from automakers for June 2021.

By Ronald Montoya

Top Picks for Special Finance Rates and Cash Offers for June 2021

2021 Chrysler Pacifica Lets You Rock Some Style on Your Target Runs

Nov 19, 2020 5:01 AM GMT+0000

The restyled Pacifica won't let you down when it's your turn as carpool driver either. And its sharper looks for 2021 haven't detracted from any of its minivan goodness, with all the features and comfort that families demand. Read our First Drive for all the details.

By Elana Scherr

2021 Chrysler Pacifica Lets You Rock Some Style on Your Target Runs

Best Memorial Day Car Deals for 2020

May 21, 2020 9:00 PM GMT+0000

Edmunds has crunched the numbers to find the best deals this Memorial Day weekend on cars and SUVs. With thousands of dollars off MSRP and big incentives on multiple models, there are plenty of savings to be had.

By Ronald Montoya

Best Memorial Day Car Deals for 2020

Car Sales Falter in August

Sep 7, 2017 4:57 PM GMT+0000

Hurricane Harvey took a toll on August car sales. They were down 1.9 percent compared to August 2016.

By Edmunds

Car Sales Falter in August

Kia Scores a Repeat in 2017 J.D. Power Initial Quality Study

Jun 23, 2017 1:00 PM GMT+0000

Kia is the highest-ranked automotive brand for the second consecutive year, according to the 2017 J.D. Power Initial Quality Study.

By Peter Gareffa

Kia Scores a Repeat in 2017 J.D. Power Initial Quality Study

Edmunds, <em>Parents</em> Magazine Name the 10 Best Family Cars of 2017

Jun 7, 2017 11:00 AM GMT+0000

Edmunds and Parents magazine teamed up to evaluate hundreds of vehicles and determine the 10 Best Family Cars of 2017.

By Peter Gareffa

Edmunds, <em>Parents</em> Magazine Name the 10 Best Family Cars of 2017

Self-Driving 2017 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrids Take to Public Roads

May 2, 2017 6:00 PM GMT+0000

Starting immediately, Phoenix-area residents can sign up for unlimited free rides in self-driving 2017 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid minivans.

By Edmunds

Self-Driving 2017 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrids Take to Public Roads

Best Car Deals for Presidents' Day

Feb 15, 2017 6:00 PM GMT+0000

Here are some of the best car deals you'll find this Presidents' Day weekend.

By Matt Jones

Best Car Deals for Presidents' Day

The 12 Best All-Wheel-Drive Sedans Under $35,000

Feb 2, 2017 2:00 PM GMT+0000

Here are well-equipped, comfortable AWD sedans that look and handle like cars but provide extra traction in a variety of conditions.

By Edmunds

The 12 Best All-Wheel-Drive Sedans Under $35,000

Fiat Chrysler Recalls 1.4 Million Vehicles for Airbag Problem

Sep 20, 2016 8:40 PM GMT+0000

Fiat Chrysler is recalling an estimated 1.4 million vehicles in the U.S., including the 2010 Chrysler Sebring midsize sedan, for a problem that might prevent deployment of airbags and seat belt pre-tensioners in certain crashes.

By Anita Lienert

Fiat Chrysler Recalls 1.4 Million Vehicles for Airbag Problem

2016 Chrysler 200 Recalled for Problem With Chassis Fastener Joints

Sep 14, 2016 1:00 AM GMT+0000

Fiat Chrysler is recalling 191 2016 Chrysler 200 sedans in the U.S. because multiple chassis fastener joints might not have been tightened to the proper torque specification.

By Anita Lienert

2016 Chrysler 200 Recalled for Problem With Chassis Fastener Joints

2017 Chrysler 300 Earns Four-Star Safety Rating From Federal Government

Sep 9, 2016 5:02 PM GMT+0000

The 2017 Chrysler 300 full-size sedan earned a four-star overall safety rating from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

By Anita Lienert

2017 Chrysler 300 Earns Four-Star Safety Rating From Federal Government

Related information

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Lease deals by make

Lease deals by model

Automotive News