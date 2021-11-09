Rivian NewsToday’s Car News From Edmunds

WORLD EXCLUSIVE: We Tested the 2022 Rivian R1T and It's the Quickest and Best-Handling Truck Ever

Nov 9, 2021 8:00 PM GMT+0000

Edmunds has the first independent test of the all-new, all-electric Rivian R1T Launch Edition truck. We ran the R1T through our usual battery of tests to measure just how well it accelerates, brakes and handles on paved roads. Our test vehicle features four electric motors, one per wheel, packing a combined 835 horsepower and 908 lb-ft of torque. Want to know how it did? Check out our track results!

By Jonathan Elfalan

REAL-WORLD TEST: 2022 Rivian R1T Beats EPA Range by 3 Miles, but With Epic Inefficiency

Nov 9, 2021 8:00 PM GMT+0000

Edmunds tested the all-new 2022 Rivian R1T to see how far it goes on a full battery charge. Its official EPA-estimated range is 314 miles, but EV range can vary in the real world. Here's how the first all-electric production truck fared in our testing.

By Jonathan Elfalan

Comparing the Rivian R1T Against Rival Electric Pickups

Jul 30, 2021 5:00 PM GMT+0000

The 2021 Rivian R1T will be the first mass-market electric pickup, but it won't be the last. We take a look at the field of upcoming EV trucks.

By Cameron Rogers

The 2021 Rivian R1T is the First New Electric Pickup Truck in 23 Years

Apr 20, 2021 7:00 PM GMT+0000

The 2021 Rivian R1T is the first modern electric pickup, but its path was blazed by the Chevrolet S-10 Electric and Ford Ranger EV. Haven't heard of those models? You're not alone. But we've got all the details right here.

By Cameron Rogers

2021 Rivian R1T First Look

Nov 26, 2018 9:45 AM GMT+0000

If they can pull it off, the 2021 Rivian R1T is the all-electric pickup you've never heard of but always wanted.

By Dan Edmunds

