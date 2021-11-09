Rivian NewsToday’s Car News From Edmunds
WORLD EXCLUSIVE: We Tested the 2022 Rivian R1T and It's the Quickest and Best-Handling Truck Ever
Nov 9, 2021 8:00 PM GMT+0000
Edmunds has the first independent test of the all-new, all-electric Rivian R1T Launch Edition truck. We ran the R1T through our usual battery of tests to measure just how well it accelerates, brakes and handles on paved roads. Our test vehicle features four electric motors, one per wheel, packing a combined 835 horsepower and 908 lb-ft of torque. Want to know how it did? Check out our track results!
REAL-WORLD TEST: 2022 Rivian R1T Beats EPA Range by 3 Miles, but With Epic Inefficiency
Nov 9, 2021 8:00 PM GMT+0000
Edmunds tested the all-new 2022 Rivian R1T to see how far it goes on a full battery charge. Its official EPA-estimated range is 314 miles, but EV range can vary in the real world. Here's how the first all-electric production truck fared in our testing.
Comparing the Rivian R1T Against Rival Electric Pickups
Jul 30, 2021 5:00 PM GMT+0000
The 2021 Rivian R1T will be the first mass-market electric pickup, but it won't be the last. We take a look at the field of upcoming EV trucks.
The 2021 Rivian R1T is the First New Electric Pickup Truck in 23 Years
Apr 20, 2021 7:00 PM GMT+0000
The 2021 Rivian R1T is the first modern electric pickup, but its path was blazed by the Chevrolet S-10 Electric and Ford Ranger EV. Haven't heard of those models? You're not alone. But we've got all the details right here.
2021 Rivian R1T First Look
Nov 26, 2018 9:45 AM GMT+0000
If they can pull it off, the 2021 Rivian R1T is the all-electric pickup you've never heard of but always wanted.
By Dan Edmunds
1,000-Horsepower 2013 Hyundai Genesis Coupe By Bisimoto Set for 2013 SEMA Show
Sep 23, 2013 2:00 PM GMT+0000
A 1,000-horsepower 2013 Hyundai Genesis Coupe by customizer Bisimoto was unveiled on Monday ahead of a debut at the 2013 SEMA Show.
Related information
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Lincoln Corsair 2015
- Used Alfa Romeo 4C 2018
- Used Subaru Legacy 1999
- Used Ford F-350 Super Duty 2012
- Used Toyota Prius 2004
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD 2009
- Used Kia Optima Hybrid 2015
- Used HUMMER H2 2004
- Used Chevrolet Suburban 2004 For Sale
- Used Nissan Versa Note 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2021 TT
- 2021 Audi RS 6
- 2022 MINI Convertible
- 2020 Volvo V60 Cross Country
- 2020 Volvo V90 Cross Country
- 2021 Metris
- 2020 Audi RS 3
- 2021 TT RS
- 2021 Lexus RX 450HL
- 2020 Land Rover Range Rover Sport
Lease deals by make
- Hyundai Lease Deals
- Porsche Lease Deals
- Lexus Lease Deals
- Nissan Lease Deals
- Buick Lease Deals
- Ram Lease Deals
- Volvo Lease Deals
- Infiniti Lease Deals
- Land Rover Lease Deals
- Mercedes Benz Lease Deals
Lease deals by model
- Subaru Forester Lease Deals
- Porsche Macan Lease Deals
- Honda CR-V Lease Deals
- Audi Q8 Lease Deals
- Audi Q5 Lease Deals
- Toyota Rav4 Hybrid Lease Deals
- Audi R8 Lease Deals
- Subaru Ascent Lease Deals
- Chevrolet Bolt EV Lease Deals
- Toyota Camry Lease Deals
Automotive News
- Lexus News Articles, Reviews, and Insights
- Toyota News Articles, Reviews, and Insights
- BMW News Articles, Reviews, and Insights
- Audi News Articles, Reviews, and Insights
- Porsche News Articles, Reviews, and Insights
- Volkswagen News Articles, Reviews, and Insights
- Acura News Articles, Reviews, and Insights
- Lincoln News Articles, Reviews, and Insights
- Dodge News Articles, Reviews, and Insights
- Truck News Articles, Reviews, and Insights