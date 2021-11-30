Porsche NewsToday’s Car News From Edmunds

Track Drive: 2022 Porsche Taycan GTS

Nov 30, 2021 11:01 PM GMT+0000

The new GTS is the sportiest Taycan available, so how does it hold up after an afternoon spent doing hot laps at a racetrack?

By Reese Counts

Track Drive: 2022 Porsche Taycan GTS

The 2022 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS: A Lean, Mean Racetrack-Crushing Machine

Nov 17, 2021 5:30 AM GMT+0000

Enthusiasts love a lightweight sports car. Could the new 2022 Porsche Cayman GT4 RS be the purest distillation of that idea yet?

By Nick Yekikian

The 2022 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS: A Lean, Mean Racetrack-Crushing Machine

The 2022 Porsche Taycan GTS and GTS Sport Turismo: The Sweet Spot

Nov 17, 2021 5:00 AM GMT+0000

The Taycan GTS is sportier than the base model without the overwhelming grunt of the Turbo and Turbo S. Is the GTS the Taycan's sweet spot?

By Nick Yekikian

The 2022 Porsche Taycan GTS and GTS Sport Turismo: The Sweet Spot

The Porsche Cayman GT4 RS Is Almost Here, and Its Nurburgring Lap Time Is Incredible

Oct 20, 2021 5:00 PM GMT+0000

The most hardcore Cayman ever is less than 10 seconds slower around the Nurburgring than the 918 Spyder hypercar.

By Nick Yekikian

The Porsche Cayman GT4 RS Is Almost Here, and Its Nurburgring Lap Time Is Incredible

Report: The Porsche 911 Could Go All-Electric as Early as 2028

Oct 19, 2021 8:00 PM GMT+0000

An electric 911 has been rumored for some time, but Porsche has remained quiet on the subject, leaving us to speculate about its EV future.

By Nick Yekikian

Report: The Porsche 911 Could Go All-Electric as Early as 2028

The 2022 Porsche 911 Carrera GTS and Targa 4 GTS Prove That Little Changes Add Up to a Lot

Sep 21, 2021 10:01 PM GMT+0000

Here's our 2022 Porsche 911 Carrera GTS and 911 Targa 4 GTS First Drive Review. The new 2022 GTS fills out the 911's lineup, and we get behind the wheel.

By Reese Counts

The 2022 Porsche 911 Carrera GTS and Targa 4 GTS Prove That Little Changes Add Up to a Lot

2022 Porsche Macan: More Power Means More Fun, but at a Price

Aug 31, 2021 10:01 PM GMT+0000

Every 2022 Porsche Macan is more potent than last year's model. In addition to the power bump, the Macan sees a significant refresh to its high-class cabin.

By Alistair Weaver

2022 Porsche Macan: More Power Means More Fun, but at a Price

2022 Porsche Cayenne Coupe Turbo GT: A Factory Hot Rod

Jul 26, 2021 10:00 PM GMT+0000

With more 631 horsepower and impressive handling, the 2022 Porsche Cayenne Coupe Turbo GT tops the performance SUV leaderboard.

By Kurt Niebuhr

2022 Porsche Cayenne Coupe Turbo GT: A Factory Hot Rod

TESTED: 2021 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4

May 19, 2021 7:00 PM GMT+0000

We tested the 2021 718 Cayman GT4 at our test track and came away thinking it's the best sports car you can buy. Read on for all the numbers and our expert analysis.

By Kurt Niebuhr

TESTED: 2021 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4

2021 Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo: Wagon-ification Is Cool

Apr 27, 2021 10:10 PM GMT+0000

The 2021 Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo gets a longer roof, a slightly higher ride height and an injection of cool.

By Kyle Fortune

2021 Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo: Wagon-ification Is Cool

Light, Fast and Fantastic: The 2022 Porsche 911 GT3 Gets Even Better

Apr 20, 2021 10:00 PM GMT+0000

The 2022 Porsche 911 GT3 is back. In addition to updated styling inside and out, the GT3 gains parts from the 911 RSR race car.

By Kyle Fortune

Light, Fast and Fantastic: The 2022 Porsche 911 GT3 Gets Even Better

BREAKING: This Is Our Very Fast First Ride in the 2022 Porsche 911 GT3

Feb 16, 2021 11:01 PM GMT+0000

The hotly anticipated 992 iteration of the high-revving, track-focused Porsche 911 GT3 is being readied for its 2021 release, and we hitched an early ride in the prototype with the man responsible for it.

By Kyle Fortune

BREAKING: This Is Our Very Fast First Ride in the 2022 Porsche 911 GT3

Tesla Model Y vs. Porsche Taycan: Real-World Range Test

Feb 3, 2021 8:00 PM GMT+0000

Does the Tesla Model Y really have more driving range than the Porsche Taycan? Edmunds explains why the EPA numbers can vary widely from your actual experience, especially with electric vehicles. The phrase "your mileage may vary" has never been more apt.

By Jonathan Elfalan

Tesla Model Y vs. Porsche Taycan: Real-World Range Test

2020 Porsche Cayenne First Drive

Aug 12, 2019 10:00 PM GMT+0000

The 2020 Porsche Cayenne adds a new coupe body style to the lineup, along with a new range-topping V8 plug-in hybrid.

By Cameron Rogers

2020 Porsche Cayenne First Drive

2019 Porsche Cayenne E-Hybrid First Drive

Jul 29, 2019 10:00 PM GMT+0000

The 2019 Porsche Cayenne E-Hybrid uses a plug-in hybrid powertrain to offer the performance of the Cayenne S but with much better fuel efficiency. Read our First Drive to learn more about this speedy, fuel-sipping SUV.

By Cameron Rogers

2019 Porsche Cayenne E-Hybrid First Drive

Automotive News