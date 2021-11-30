Porsche NewsToday’s Car News From Edmunds
Track Drive: 2022 Porsche Taycan GTS
Nov 30, 2021 11:01 PM GMT+0000
The new GTS is the sportiest Taycan available, so how does it hold up after an afternoon spent doing hot laps at a racetrack?
By Reese Counts
The 2022 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS: A Lean, Mean Racetrack-Crushing Machine
Nov 17, 2021 5:30 AM GMT+0000
Enthusiasts love a lightweight sports car. Could the new 2022 Porsche Cayman GT4 RS be the purest distillation of that idea yet?
The 2022 Porsche Taycan GTS and GTS Sport Turismo: The Sweet Spot
Nov 17, 2021 5:00 AM GMT+0000
The Taycan GTS is sportier than the base model without the overwhelming grunt of the Turbo and Turbo S. Is the GTS the Taycan's sweet spot?
The Porsche Cayman GT4 RS Is Almost Here, and Its Nurburgring Lap Time Is Incredible
Oct 20, 2021 5:00 PM GMT+0000
The most hardcore Cayman ever is less than 10 seconds slower around the Nurburgring than the 918 Spyder hypercar.
Report: The Porsche 911 Could Go All-Electric as Early as 2028
Oct 19, 2021 8:00 PM GMT+0000
An electric 911 has been rumored for some time, but Porsche has remained quiet on the subject, leaving us to speculate about its EV future.
The 2022 Porsche 911 Carrera GTS and Targa 4 GTS Prove That Little Changes Add Up to a Lot
Sep 21, 2021 10:01 PM GMT+0000
Here's our 2022 Porsche 911 Carrera GTS and 911 Targa 4 GTS First Drive Review. The new 2022 GTS fills out the 911's lineup, and we get behind the wheel.
By Reese Counts
2022 Porsche Macan: More Power Means More Fun, but at a Price
Aug 31, 2021 10:01 PM GMT+0000
Every 2022 Porsche Macan is more potent than last year's model. In addition to the power bump, the Macan sees a significant refresh to its high-class cabin.
2022 Porsche Cayenne Coupe Turbo GT: A Factory Hot Rod
Jul 26, 2021 10:00 PM GMT+0000
With more 631 horsepower and impressive handling, the 2022 Porsche Cayenne Coupe Turbo GT tops the performance SUV leaderboard.
By Kurt Niebuhr
TESTED: 2021 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4
May 19, 2021 7:00 PM GMT+0000
We tested the 2021 718 Cayman GT4 at our test track and came away thinking it's the best sports car you can buy. Read on for all the numbers and our expert analysis.
By Kurt Niebuhr
2021 Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo: Wagon-ification Is Cool
Apr 27, 2021 10:10 PM GMT+0000
The 2021 Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo gets a longer roof, a slightly higher ride height and an injection of cool.
By Kyle Fortune
Light, Fast and Fantastic: The 2022 Porsche 911 GT3 Gets Even Better
Apr 20, 2021 10:00 PM GMT+0000
The 2022 Porsche 911 GT3 is back. In addition to updated styling inside and out, the GT3 gains parts from the 911 RSR race car.
By Kyle Fortune
BREAKING: This Is Our Very Fast First Ride in the 2022 Porsche 911 GT3
Feb 16, 2021 11:01 PM GMT+0000
The hotly anticipated 992 iteration of the high-revving, track-focused Porsche 911 GT3 is being readied for its 2021 release, and we hitched an early ride in the prototype with the man responsible for it.
By Kyle Fortune
Tesla Model Y vs. Porsche Taycan: Real-World Range Test
Feb 3, 2021 8:00 PM GMT+0000
Does the Tesla Model Y really have more driving range than the Porsche Taycan? Edmunds explains why the EPA numbers can vary widely from your actual experience, especially with electric vehicles. The phrase "your mileage may vary" has never been more apt.
2020 Porsche Cayenne First Drive
Aug 12, 2019 10:00 PM GMT+0000
The 2020 Porsche Cayenne adds a new coupe body style to the lineup, along with a new range-topping V8 plug-in hybrid.
2019 Porsche Cayenne E-Hybrid First Drive
Jul 29, 2019 10:00 PM GMT+0000
The 2019 Porsche Cayenne E-Hybrid uses a plug-in hybrid powertrain to offer the performance of the Cayenne S but with much better fuel efficiency. Read our First Drive to learn more about this speedy, fuel-sipping SUV.
