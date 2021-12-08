Mazda NewsToday’s Car News From Edmunds

  1. Home
  2. Car News
  3. Mazda

2022 Mazda CX-9 Drops Front-Wheel Drive, Starts Under $37,000

Dec 9, 2021 12:00 AM GMT+0000

A handful of changes are in store for the 2022 Mazda CX-9. All-wheel drive is now standard, certain models are less expensive than last year, and there's a new trim level.

By Austin Lott

2022 Mazda CX-9 Drops Front-Wheel Drive, Starts Under $37,000

2022 Mazda 3 Pricing Starts Under $22K Including Destination

Dec 6, 2021 6:00 PM GMT+0000

Pricing has been confirmed for the 2022 Mazda 3, with the base 2.0-liter model squeaking in under $22,000 but the 2.5-liter variants commanding more. Read on for all the details.

By Austin Lott

2022 Mazda 3 Pricing Starts Under $22K Including Destination

2022 Mazda CX-5 Specs, Pricing and On-Sale Date Revealed

Dec 1, 2021 1:00 AM GMT+0000

The changes to the CX-5 are small in comparison to the reveal of the all new CX-50, but it’s still one of the very best crossovers on the market.

By Nick Yekikian

2022 Mazda CX-5 Specs, Pricing and On-Sale Date Revealed

2023 Mazda CX-50 First Look: New Compact SUV Sets Its Sights on Subaru

Nov 16, 2021 12:00 AM GMT+0000

The 2023 Mazda CX-50 is the most rugged Mazda we've seen, and it looks to edge in on the outdoorsy territory that's been dominated by Subaru for the last two decades.

By Nick Yekikian

2023 Mazda CX-50 First Look: New Compact SUV Sets Its Sights on Subaru

SUV Fever Hits Mazda With CX-50, CX-70 and CX-90 Crossovers on the Way

Oct 13, 2021 12:00 AM GMT+0000

Mazda announces the three new SUVs that will bolster its lineup by 2023: the compact CX-50, midsize CX-70 and its three-row cousin, the CX-90.

By Nick Yekikian

SUV Fever Hits Mazda With CX-50, CX-70 and CX-90 Crossovers on the Way

Driven: Mazda's New 2022 MX-30 EV

Oct 4, 2021 9:00 AM GMT+0000

The Mazda MX-30, the automaker's first electric vehicle, comes up well short of other EVs.

By Mark Takahashi

Driven: Mazda's New 2022 MX-30 EV

The Top Subcompact SUVs for 2021

Aug 20, 2021 12:00 PM GMT+0000

Join the Edmunds team for this 2021 subcompact SUV rundown. Watch our experts compare mainstream subcompact SUVs, luxury subcompact SUVs and even off-road subcompact SUVs on price, mpg, specs, interior, performance and more.

By Mark Takahashi

The Top Subcompact SUVs for 2021

Small SUV Comparison 2021: Honda vs. Hyundai vs. Mazda vs. Nissan vs. Toyota

Jul 14, 2021 3:00 PM GMT+0000

Join the Edmunds team for this 2021 compact SUV comparison. See our experts compare the Honda CR-V, Hyundai Tucson, Toyota RAV4, Mazda CX-5 and Nissan Rogue on price, mpg, specs, interior, performance and more.

By Carlos Lago

Small SUV Comparison 2021: Honda vs. Hyundai vs. Mazda vs. Nissan vs. Toyota

Top Picks for Special Finance Rates and Cash Offers for May 2021

May 12, 2021 7:00 PM GMT+0000

We've rounded up the best cash-back incentive offers or no-interest loans from automakers for May 2021.

By Ronald Montoya

Top Picks for Special Finance Rates and Cash Offers for May 2021

Redesigned 2022 MDX Driven: More Room and More Tech but Same Power

Jan 28, 2021 3:00 PM GMT+0000

Acura says it has given the redesigned 2022 MDX more room, higher-quality materials and sharper handling. Elana Scherr takes this SUV for a spin to find out how much better it all is. And is a 290-hp V6 enough for a 2022 seven-passenger SUV? Should you wait for the more powerful Type S? Check out our First Drive to find out.

By Elana Scherr

Redesigned 2022 MDX Driven: More Room and More Tech but Same Power

2019 Mazda 3 Hatchback AWD First Drive

Mar 23, 2019 10:00 AM GMT+0000

BMW goes big with its largest SUV ever. Find out why it may unseat the 7 Series sedan as the flagship luxury choice.

By Cameron Rogers

2019 Mazda 3 Hatchback AWD First Drive

The 2020 Mazda CX-30 Is Your Mazda 3 SUV

Mar 5, 2019 3:30 PM GMT+0000

The 2020 Mazda CX-30 brings the new Mazda 3's improved comfort and tech features to a sleek compact crossover, but is there room for it between the existing CX-3 and CX-5?

By Will Kaufman

The 2020 Mazda CX-30 Is Your Mazda 3 SUV

2019 Mazda MX-5 Miata First Drive

Aug 13, 2018 7:00 AM GMT+0000

Not content with leaving the perfectly enjoyable MX-5 alone, Mazda has redesigned the engine to add not only more horsepower but refinement, too. Read our First Drive to see why it's a must-drive for everyone.

By Kurt Niebuhr

2019 Mazda MX-5 Miata First Drive

2018 Mazda 6 First Drive

May 14, 2018 9:00 PM GMT+0000

While sedans no longer carry the sales crown, the 2018 Mazda 6 is still a top contender. Read our First Drive report to find out how it's raising the sedan game further than ever before.

By Calvin Kim

2018 Mazda 6 First Drive

Solving for X: Inside the New Mazda Skyactiv-X Engine

Jan 30, 2018 8:00 AM GMT+0000

Mazda introduces the first production-ready gasoline engine with compression ignition in history.

By Jonathan Elfalan

Solving for X: Inside the New Mazda Skyactiv-X Engine

Related information

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Lease deals by make

Lease deals by model

Automotive News