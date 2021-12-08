Acura says it has given the redesigned 2022 MDX more room, higher-quality materials and sharper handling. Elana Scherr takes this SUV for a spin to find out how much better it all is. And is a 290-hp V6 enough for a 2022 seven-passenger SUV? Should you wait for the more powerful Type S? Check out our First Drive to find out.

By Elana Scherr