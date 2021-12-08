Mazda NewsToday’s Car News From Edmunds
2022 Mazda CX-9 Drops Front-Wheel Drive, Starts Under $37,000
Dec 9, 2021 12:00 AM GMT+0000
A handful of changes are in store for the 2022 Mazda CX-9. All-wheel drive is now standard, certain models are less expensive than last year, and there's a new trim level.
By Austin Lott
2022 Mazda 3 Pricing Starts Under $22K Including Destination
Dec 6, 2021 6:00 PM GMT+0000
Pricing has been confirmed for the 2022 Mazda 3, with the base 2.0-liter model squeaking in under $22,000 but the 2.5-liter variants commanding more. Read on for all the details.
By Austin Lott
2022 Mazda CX-5 Specs, Pricing and On-Sale Date Revealed
Dec 1, 2021 1:00 AM GMT+0000
The changes to the CX-5 are small in comparison to the reveal of the all new CX-50, but it’s still one of the very best crossovers on the market.
2023 Mazda CX-50 First Look: New Compact SUV Sets Its Sights on Subaru
Nov 16, 2021 12:00 AM GMT+0000
The 2023 Mazda CX-50 is the most rugged Mazda we've seen, and it looks to edge in on the outdoorsy territory that's been dominated by Subaru for the last two decades.
SUV Fever Hits Mazda With CX-50, CX-70 and CX-90 Crossovers on the Way
Oct 13, 2021 12:00 AM GMT+0000
Mazda announces the three new SUVs that will bolster its lineup by 2023: the compact CX-50, midsize CX-70 and its three-row cousin, the CX-90.
Driven: Mazda's New 2022 MX-30 EV
Oct 4, 2021 9:00 AM GMT+0000
The Mazda MX-30, the automaker's first electric vehicle, comes up well short of other EVs.
The Top Subcompact SUVs for 2021
Aug 20, 2021 12:00 PM GMT+0000
Join the Edmunds team for this 2021 subcompact SUV rundown. Watch our experts compare mainstream subcompact SUVs, luxury subcompact SUVs and even off-road subcompact SUVs on price, mpg, specs, interior, performance and more.
Small SUV Comparison 2021: Honda vs. Hyundai vs. Mazda vs. Nissan vs. Toyota
Jul 14, 2021 3:00 PM GMT+0000
Join the Edmunds team for this 2021 compact SUV comparison. See our experts compare the Honda CR-V, Hyundai Tucson, Toyota RAV4, Mazda CX-5 and Nissan Rogue on price, mpg, specs, interior, performance and more.
By Carlos Lago
Top Picks for Special Finance Rates and Cash Offers for May 2021
May 12, 2021 7:00 PM GMT+0000
We've rounded up the best cash-back incentive offers or no-interest loans from automakers for May 2021.
Redesigned 2022 MDX Driven: More Room and More Tech but Same Power
Jan 28, 2021 3:00 PM GMT+0000
Acura says it has given the redesigned 2022 MDX more room, higher-quality materials and sharper handling. Elana Scherr takes this SUV for a spin to find out how much better it all is. And is a 290-hp V6 enough for a 2022 seven-passenger SUV? Should you wait for the more powerful Type S? Check out our First Drive to find out.
By Elana Scherr
2019 Mazda 3 Hatchback AWD First Drive
Mar 23, 2019 10:00 AM GMT+0000
BMW goes big with its largest SUV ever. Find out why it may unseat the 7 Series sedan as the flagship luxury choice.
The 2020 Mazda CX-30 Is Your Mazda 3 SUV
Mar 5, 2019 3:30 PM GMT+0000
The 2020 Mazda CX-30 brings the new Mazda 3's improved comfort and tech features to a sleek compact crossover, but is there room for it between the existing CX-3 and CX-5?
By Will Kaufman
2019 Mazda MX-5 Miata First Drive
Aug 13, 2018 7:00 AM GMT+0000
Not content with leaving the perfectly enjoyable MX-5 alone, Mazda has redesigned the engine to add not only more horsepower but refinement, too. Read our First Drive to see why it's a must-drive for everyone.
By Kurt Niebuhr
2018 Mazda 6 First Drive
May 14, 2018 9:00 PM GMT+0000
While sedans no longer carry the sales crown, the 2018 Mazda 6 is still a top contender. Read our First Drive report to find out how it's raising the sedan game further than ever before.
By Calvin Kim
Solving for X: Inside the New Mazda Skyactiv-X Engine
Jan 30, 2018 8:00 AM GMT+0000
Mazda introduces the first production-ready gasoline engine with compression ignition in history.
Related information
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Lincoln Corsair 2015
- Used Alfa Romeo 4C 2018
- Used Subaru Legacy 1999
- Used Ford F-350 Super Duty 2012
- Used Toyota Prius 2004
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD 2009
- Used Kia Optima Hybrid 2015
- Used HUMMER H2 2004
- Used Chevrolet Suburban 2004 For Sale
- Used Nissan Versa Note 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2021 TT
- 2021 Audi RS 6
- 2022 MINI Convertible
- 2020 Volvo V60 Cross Country
- 2020 Volvo V90 Cross Country
- 2021 Metris
- 2020 Audi RS 3
- 2021 TT RS
- 2021 Lexus RX 450HL
- 2020 Land Rover Range Rover Sport
Lease deals by make
- Hyundai Lease Deals
- Porsche Lease Deals
- Lexus Lease Deals
- Nissan Lease Deals
- Buick Lease Deals
- Ram Lease Deals
- Volvo Lease Deals
- Infiniti Lease Deals
- Land Rover Lease Deals
- Mercedes Benz Lease Deals
Lease deals by model
- Subaru Forester Lease Deals
- Porsche Macan Lease Deals
- Honda CR-V Lease Deals
- Audi Q8 Lease Deals
- Audi Q5 Lease Deals
- Toyota Rav4 Hybrid Lease Deals
- Audi R8 Lease Deals
- Subaru Ascent Lease Deals
- Chevrolet Bolt EV Lease Deals
- Toyota Camry Lease Deals
Automotive News
- Lexus News Articles, Reviews, and Insights
- Toyota News Articles, Reviews, and Insights
- BMW News Articles, Reviews, and Insights
- Audi News Articles, Reviews, and Insights
- Porsche News Articles, Reviews, and Insights
- Volkswagen News Articles, Reviews, and Insights
- Acura News Articles, Reviews, and Insights
- Lincoln News Articles, Reviews, and Insights
- Dodge News Articles, Reviews, and Insights
- Truck News Articles, Reviews, and Insights