The All-New 2022 Lexus NX 350 Is Sharper, Smarter and More Sensible

Oct 7, 2021 4:30 AM GMT+0000

The all-new 2022 Lexus NX 350 is a significant improvement over its predecessor in every way possible. But is that enough?

By Mark Takahashi

Driving the 2022 Lexus IS 500: How Quick Is This V8-Driven IS?

Sep 10, 2021 11:00 AM GMT+0000

The 2022 Lexus IS 500 combines the latest IS design with the thundering V8 from Lexus' most prestigious sports cars.

By Rex Tokeshi-Torres

The Redesigned 2022 Lexus NX 350 Finally Gets a Touchscreen

Jun 12, 2021 3:00 AM GMT+0000

The redesigned 2022 Lexus NX 350 comes with a lot of upgrades, but the one we're most excited about is the new touchscreen.

By Cameron Rogers

2022 Lexus NX 250 is a Small SUV that Prizes Value Over Performance

Jun 12, 2021 3:00 AM GMT+0000

The 2022 Lexus NX 250's four-cylinder engine is modestly powered, but value-conscious shoppers will appreciate its competitive price tag.

By Cameron Rogers

2022 Lexus NX 450h+ is a Plug-In Hybrid SUV with a 0-60 MPH Time of 6 Seconds and 36 Miles of Range

Jun 12, 2021 3:00 AM GMT+0000

The 2022 Lexus NX 450h+ is a new plug-in hybrid based on the redesigned NX. Highlights include a quick 0-60 mph time and 36 miles of electric-only range.

By Cameron Rogers

Redesigned 2022 Lexus NX 350h Has More Power and an Improved Infotainment System

Jun 12, 2021 3:00 AM GMT+0000

The 2022 Lexus NX 250's four-cylinder engine is modestly powered, but value-conscious shoppers will appreciate its competitive price tag.

By Ronald Montoya

Next-Generation 2022 Lexus NX Spotted in Camo

Jan 21, 2021 8:00 PM GMT+0000

We take our first heavily camouflaged look at the redesigned 2022 Lexus NX. This next-generation crossover will reportedly ride on the Toyota RAV4/Lexus ES platform and share powertrains with those vehicles. Our First Look has the full breakdown.

By Cameron Rogers

Best Memorial Day Car Deals for 2020

May 21, 2020 9:00 PM GMT+0000

Edmunds has crunched the numbers to find the best deals this Memorial Day weekend on cars and SUVs. With thousands of dollars off MSRP and big incentives on multiple models, there are plenty of savings to be had.

By Ronald Montoya

2020 Lexus RX 450h First Drive

Jul 16, 2019 7:00 AM GMT+0000

Upgraded tech, a reinforced body and a more flexible interior make the refreshed 2020 Lexus RX 450h a worthy upgrade. It deserves consideration if you're looking at luxury SUVs.

By Dan Frio

2020 Lexus RX 450hL First Drive

Jul 16, 2019 7:00 AM GMT+0000

Upgraded tech, a reinforced body and a more flexible interior make the refreshed 2020 Lexus RX 450hL a worthy upgrade. It deserves consideration if you're looking at luxury SUVs.

By Dan Frio

2020 Lexus RX 350L First Drive

Jul 16, 2019 7:00 AM GMT+0000

Upgraded tech, a reinforced body and a more flexible interior make the refreshed 2020 Lexus RX 350L a worthy upgrade. It deserves consideration if you're looking at luxury SUVs.

By Dan Frio

2020 Lexus RX First Drive

Jul 16, 2019 7:00 AM GMT+0000

Upgraded tech, a reinforced body and a more flexible interior make the refreshed 2020 Lexus RX 350 a worthy upgrade. It deserves consideration if you're looking at luxury SUVs.

By Dan Frio

2020 Lexus GX 460 First Look

Jun 18, 2019 7:00 AM GMT+0000

Lexus gives the GX 460 a redesigned grille, newly standard safety features and an off-road package to celebrate its tin anniversary.

By Cameron Rogers

2020 Lexus RX 450hL First Look

May 29, 2019 12:00 PM GMT+0000

The 2020 Lexus RX 450hL gets a styling update and some added interior tech. Read the Edmunds First Look to see if the new RX has what it takes to stay competitive among three-row-hybrid luxury SUVs.

By Travis Langness

2020 Lexus RX 350 First Look

May 29, 2019 12:00 PM GMT+0000

The Lexus RX 350 is getting an updated look for 2020, adding a bit of appeal to this well-rounded luxury SUV. Read the Edmunds First Look for all the details on the new 2020 RX 350 and all its competitors.

By Travis Langness

