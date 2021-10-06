Lexus NewsToday’s Car News From Edmunds
The All-New 2022 Lexus NX 350 Is Sharper, Smarter and More Sensible
Oct 7, 2021 4:30 AM GMT+0000
The all-new 2022 Lexus NX 350 is a significant improvement over its predecessor in every way possible. But is that enough?
Driving the 2022 Lexus IS 500: How Quick Is This V8-Driven IS?
Sep 10, 2021 11:00 AM GMT+0000
The 2022 Lexus IS 500 combines the latest IS design with the thundering V8 from Lexus' most prestigious sports cars.
The Redesigned 2022 Lexus NX 350 Finally Gets a Touchscreen
Jun 12, 2021 3:00 AM GMT+0000
The redesigned 2022 Lexus NX 350 comes with a lot of upgrades, but the one we're most excited about is the new touchscreen.
2022 Lexus NX 250 is a Small SUV that Prizes Value Over Performance
Jun 12, 2021 3:00 AM GMT+0000
The 2022 Lexus NX 250's four-cylinder engine is modestly powered, but value-conscious shoppers will appreciate its competitive price tag.
2022 Lexus NX 450h+ is a Plug-In Hybrid SUV with a 0-60 MPH Time of 6 Seconds and 36 Miles of Range
Jun 12, 2021 3:00 AM GMT+0000
The 2022 Lexus NX 450h+ is a new plug-in hybrid based on the redesigned NX. Highlights include a quick 0-60 mph time and 36 miles of electric-only range.
Redesigned 2022 Lexus NX 350h Has More Power and an Improved Infotainment System
Jun 12, 2021 3:00 AM GMT+0000
The 2022 Lexus NX 250's four-cylinder engine is modestly powered, but value-conscious shoppers will appreciate its competitive price tag.
Next-Generation 2022 Lexus NX Spotted in Camo
Jan 21, 2021 8:00 PM GMT+0000
We take our first heavily camouflaged look at the redesigned 2022 Lexus NX. This next-generation crossover will reportedly ride on the Toyota RAV4/Lexus ES platform and share powertrains with those vehicles. Our First Look has the full breakdown.
Best Memorial Day Car Deals for 2020
May 21, 2020 9:00 PM GMT+0000
Edmunds has crunched the numbers to find the best deals this Memorial Day weekend on cars and SUVs. With thousands of dollars off MSRP and big incentives on multiple models, there are plenty of savings to be had.
2020 Lexus RX 450h First Drive
Jul 16, 2019 7:00 AM GMT+0000
Upgraded tech, a reinforced body and a more flexible interior make the refreshed 2020 Lexus RX 450h a worthy upgrade. It deserves consideration if you're looking at luxury SUVs.
By Dan Frio
2020 Lexus RX 450hL First Drive
Jul 16, 2019 7:00 AM GMT+0000
Upgraded tech, a reinforced body and a more flexible interior make the refreshed 2020 Lexus RX 450hL a worthy upgrade. It deserves consideration if you're looking at luxury SUVs.
By Dan Frio
2020 Lexus RX 350L First Drive
Jul 16, 2019 7:00 AM GMT+0000
Upgraded tech, a reinforced body and a more flexible interior make the refreshed 2020 Lexus RX 350L a worthy upgrade. It deserves consideration if you're looking at luxury SUVs.
By Dan Frio
2020 Lexus RX First Drive
Jul 16, 2019 7:00 AM GMT+0000
Upgraded tech, a reinforced body and a more flexible interior make the refreshed 2020 Lexus RX 350 a worthy upgrade. It deserves consideration if you're looking at luxury SUVs.
By Dan Frio
2020 Lexus GX 460 First Look
Jun 18, 2019 7:00 AM GMT+0000
Lexus gives the GX 460 a redesigned grille, newly standard safety features and an off-road package to celebrate its tin anniversary.
2020 Lexus RX 450hL First Look
May 29, 2019 12:00 PM GMT+0000
The 2020 Lexus RX 450hL gets a styling update and some added interior tech. Read the Edmunds First Look to see if the new RX has what it takes to stay competitive among three-row-hybrid luxury SUVs.
2020 Lexus RX 350 First Look
May 29, 2019 12:00 PM GMT+0000
The Lexus RX 350 is getting an updated look for 2020, adding a bit of appeal to this well-rounded luxury SUV. Read the Edmunds First Look for all the details on the new 2020 RX 350 and all its competitors.
Related information
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Lincoln Corsair 2015
- Used Alfa Romeo 4C 2018
- Used Subaru Legacy 1999
- Used Ford F-350 Super Duty 2012
- Used Toyota Prius 2004
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD 2009
- Used Kia Optima Hybrid 2015
- Used HUMMER H2 2004
- Used Chevrolet Suburban 2004 For Sale
- Used Nissan Versa Note 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2021 TT
- 2021 Audi RS 6
- 2022 MINI Convertible
- 2020 Volvo V60 Cross Country
- 2020 Volvo V90 Cross Country
- 2021 Metris
- 2020 Audi RS 3
- 2021 TT RS
- 2021 Lexus RX 450HL
- 2020 Land Rover Range Rover Sport
Lease deals by make
- Volvo Lease Deals
- Buick Lease Deals
- Nissan Lease Deals
- Mercedes Benz Lease Deals
- Lexus Lease Deals
- Genesis Lease Deals
- BMW Lease Deals
- Porsche Lease Deals
- Honda Lease Deals
- Land Rover Lease Deals
Lease deals by model
- Audi Q5 Lease Deals
- Audi R8 Lease Deals
- Jeep Wrangler Lease Deals
- Dodge Charger Lease Deals
- Kia Telluride Lease Deals
- Audi A7 Lease Deals
- Honda Civic Lease Deals
- Subaru Ascent Lease Deals
- Audi Q8 Lease Deals
- Subaru Forester Lease Deals
Automotive News
- Toyota News Articles, Reviews, and Insights
- Truck News Articles, Reviews, and Insights
- Audi News Articles, Reviews, and Insights
- Porsche News Articles, Reviews, and Insights
- Tesla News Articles, Reviews, and Insights
- Dodge News Articles, Reviews, and Insights
- Acura News Articles, Reviews, and Insights
- BMW News Articles, Reviews, and Insights
- Volkswagen News Articles, Reviews, and Insights
- Lincoln News Articles, Reviews, and Insights