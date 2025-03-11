Manual Cars for Sale

Hyundai Elantra N

Hyundai’s take on the front-wheel-drive affordable sports car, the Elantra N, offers a six-speed manual alongside a dual-clutch automatic gearbox. It makes a whopping 76 more horsepower than the Civic Si for nearly the same money. Its transmission is nowhere near as sweet, but that’s simply the trade you have to make for 276 horses.

Shop all Hyundai Elantra N sedans for sale

Read our 2025 Hyundai Elantra N review

Jeep Wrangler

Another long-running stick-shift off-roader, the Jeep Wrangler keeps its manual transmission for 2025. Heck, it’s even standard. The V6-powered Wrangler is now a stick-only model, which is truly a rare thing in 2025. Get one while you can.

Shop all Jeep Wranglers for sale

Read our 2025 Jeep Wrangler review

Lotus Emira

Lotus offers two engines for its new Emira sports car: a turbo-four or a supercharged V6. The big motor is the only one that benefits from a stick shift, and it’s all the better for it. The Emira’s manual is cheaper than its Cayman competition, and for that reason alone it’s worth a look — to say nothing of the 400 hp on tap.

Shop all Lotus Emiras for sale

Read our 2024 Lotus Emira review

Mazda 3

The Mazda 3 is the rare economy car that still offers a manual. However, its availability is limited. Mazda will only let you order one with the hatchback body style (a sedan is also offered) sans all-wheel drive and the model’s more powerful turbocharged engine. Still, 191 hp and a manual can be fun (see below). But we feel the Mazda 3’s true performance potential remains untapped for those who prefer to shift for themselves.

Shop all Mazda 3 models for sale

Read our 2025 Mazda 3 review