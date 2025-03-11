For some car enthusiasts, it’s stick shift or nothing. If you have good knees (for now at least) working a clutch and shifting gears may be a distinct pleasure. The list of manual cars for sale has gotten shorter over the years, yes, but there are still great options available. We've assembled a full list of every car with a manual transmission for sale in 2025. Enjoy, and long live the manual transmission!
Acura Integra and Integra Type S
Acura offers not one, but two solid manual options in 2025. Both the Integra and its high-performance Type S sibling offer a six-speed manual. The base Integra requires you to step up to the A-Spec with Technology model, which offers a six-speed and 200 horsepower for just under $40,000. The Type S is considerably more expensive, but it’s also one of our favorite driver’s cars on sale today, and the gearbox in both versions of the Integra is almost perfect.
