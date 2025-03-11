Manual Cars for Sale

Here's a list of every car offered with a manual transmission for 2025

  • written by
    edited by

For some car enthusiasts, it’s stick shift or nothing. If you have good knees (for now at least) working a clutch and shifting gears may be a distinct pleasure. The list of manual cars for sale has gotten shorter over the years, yes, but there are still great options available. We've assembled a full list of every car with a manual transmission for sale in 2025. Enjoy, and long live the manual transmission!

Acura Integra and Integra Type S

Acura offers not one, but two solid manual options in 2025. Both the Integra and its high-performance Type S sibling offer a six-speed manual. The base Integra requires you to step up to the A-Spec with Technology model, which offers a six-speed and 200 horsepower for just under $40,000. The Type S is considerably more expensive, but it’s also one of our favorite driver’s cars on sale today, and the gearbox in both versions of the Integra is almost perfect.

Shop all Acura Integra for sale
Read our 2025 Acura Integra review

2025 BMW M2 Manual rear 3/4

BMW M2

As demonstrated by the number of cars on this list, BMW is still a champion of the manual transmission in 2025. The M2 is arguably the purest stick-shift experience the brand offers, with a twin-turbocharged inline-six engine sending 453 horsepower to the rear wheels. It’s also offered with an automatic gearbox for those who can’t or don’t want to row their own gears.

Shop all BMW M2 for sale
Read our 2025 BMW M2 review

BMW M3 and M4

The BMW M3 and its coupe twin, the M4, also offer manuals. For 2025, you’re locked into the rear-wheel-drive non-Competition versions as higher-performance all-wheel-drive models now use an automatic. Still, you get a stick shift and 473 horsepower to play around with.

Shop all BMW M3 models for sale
Shop all BMW M4 models for sale
Read our 2025 BMW M3 review
Read our 2025 BMW M4 review

BMW Z4

The BMW Z4 got its manual transmission in 2024, though only with the 382-hp M40i trim. Other models with fewer ponies and lower performance get an automatic transmission.

Shop all BMW Z4 models for sale
Read our 2025 BMW Z4 review

See Edmunds pricing data

Has Your Car's Value Changed?

Used car values are constantly changing. Edmunds lets you track your vehicle's value over time so you can decide when to sell or trade in.

Price history graph example
See pricing history
2025 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing

Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing/ CT5-V Blackwing

Cadillac’s pair of excellent sport sedans both, well, sport a manual transmission. In the case of the CT4-V Blackwing, it’s paired to a twin-turbocharged V6 making 472 hp. Meanwhile, the CT5-V Blackwing (pictured above) pairs a huge 668-hp supercharged 6.2-liter V8 with its six-speed manual.

Shop all Cadillac CT4-V Blackwings for sale
Shop all Cadillac CT5-V Blackwings for sale
Read our 2025 Cadillac CT4 review
Read our 2025 Cadillac CT5 review

Ford Bronco

Up until this point, every car on this list has been a sporty car. (Blame the alphabet, not us.) The Bronco is an SUV, and a very good one that also comes with a sweet seven-speed manual. It’s equipped with a low-range crawler gear for off-road use along with a turbocharged 2.3-liter four-cylinder with 300 hp.

Shop all Ford Broncos for sale
Read our 2025 Ford Bronco review

2024 Ford Mustang Dark Horse

Ford Mustang

It’s hard to imagine the Mustang without a stick, and this year sees it hang on for at least a while longer. Ford offers the GT and Dark Horse models with a manual transmission, the latter of which produces 500 hp from a burly naturally aspirated V8. Lower trims lost access to the manual a while back.

Shop all Ford Mustangs for sale
Read our 2025 Ford Mustang review

Honda Civic Si and Civic Type R

The Civic Si and Type R are Honda’s equivalent to the Integra A-Spec and Type S. It’s functionally the same transmission (and an excellent one at that) driving a four-cylinder making either 200 hp or 315 hp. We can’t say enough good things about what may be the best-shifting car this side of a Porsche.

Shop all Honda Civics for sale
Read our 2025 Honda Civic review

2025 Hyundai Elantra N

Hyundai Elantra N

Hyundai’s take on the front-wheel-drive affordable sports car, the Elantra N, offers a six-speed manual alongside a dual-clutch automatic gearbox. It makes a whopping 76 more horsepower than the Civic Si for nearly the same money. Its transmission is nowhere near as sweet, but that’s simply the trade you have to make for 276 horses.

Shop all Hyundai Elantra N sedans for sale
Read our 2025 Hyundai Elantra N review

Jeep Wrangler

Another long-running stick-shift off-roader, the Jeep Wrangler keeps its manual transmission for 2025. Heck, it’s even standard. The V6-powered Wrangler is now a stick-only model, which is truly a rare thing in 2025. Get one while you can.

Shop all Jeep Wranglers for sale
Read our 2025 Jeep Wrangler review

Lotus Emira

Lotus offers two engines for its new Emira sports car: a turbo-four or a supercharged V6. The big motor is the only one that benefits from a stick shift, and it’s all the better for it. The Emira’s manual is cheaper than its Cayman competition, and for that reason alone it’s worth a look — to say nothing of the 400 hp on tap.

Shop all Lotus Emiras for sale
Read our 2024 Lotus Emira review

Mazda 3

The Mazda 3 is the rare economy car that still offers a manual. However, its availability is limited. Mazda will only let you order one with the hatchback body style (a sedan is also offered) sans all-wheel drive and the model’s more powerful turbocharged engine. Still, 191 hp and a manual can be fun (see below). But we feel the Mazda 3’s true performance potential remains untapped for those who prefer to shift for themselves.

Shop all Mazda 3 models for sale
Read our 2025 Mazda 3 review

Mazda MX-5 Miata

Mazda MX-5 Miata

The Miata makes up for the sins of the Mazda 3. It’s basically a perfect sports car with a fantastic manual gearbox, superb driving dynamics, and open-top fun. (There’s also a hardtop convertible called the RF.) A tally of 181 horses ain’t much, but given the MX-5’s feathery curb weight, it doesn’t matter.

Shop all Mazda MX-5 Miatas for sale
Read our 2025 Mazda MX-5 Miata review

Nissan Versa

Another strange place to find a manual, though the Nissan Versa and cheap cars like it were almost all home to stick shifts at one point or another, simply because they were cheaper to make and more efficient than automatic transmissions of the day. In any case, the 2025 Versa still has one, and the five-speed manual S trim is the cheapest car for the 2025 model year (and therefore the cheapest manual car) in America.

Shop all Nissan Versas for sale
Read our 2025 Nissan Versa review

Nissan Z

Nissan Z

At the other end of Nissan’s manual-transmission spectrum lies the Z. With 400 horsepower from its twin-turbo V6, the Z is a retro-looking sports car with an old-school transmission to match. Sadly, Nissan foolishly eliminated the stick from the high-performance Nismo model.

Shop all Nissan Zs for sale
Read our 2025 Nissan Z review

Porsche 718 Boxster/Cayman

Porsche offers both the Boxster and the Cayman with a manual. If you're considering one, you may want to act fast. Porsche announced plans to eventually replace the 718 duo with electric models. The pair are pricey, but given their superb driving dynamics and near-perfect manuals, they’re worth it.

Shop all Porsche 718 Boxsters for sale
Shop all Porsche 718 Caymans for sale
Read our 2025 Porsche Boxster review
Read our 2025 Porsche Cayman review

2025 Porsche 911 Carrera rear.jpg

Porsche 911

The 911 isn’t cheap either, but it guarantees a unique sports car experience as it has for decades. The 911 now offers a trim celebrating the manual, the Carrera T, which prominently displays your choice in transmission with manual-focused badging and stickers. The high-performance GT3 still offers a manual too.

Shop all Porsche 911 models for sale
Read our 2025 Porsche 911 review

Subaru BRZ

Subaru’s BRZ is more at home competing with Miatas than 911s, and its 228-horsepower flat-four engine certainly feels it. There’s a manual transmission available for every trim, including the new track-focused tS model, and the BRZ is one of the best-driving sports cars at any price point.

Shop all Subaru BRZs for sale
Read our 2025 Subaru BRZ review

2025 Subaru WRX

Subaru WRX

A WRX without a six-speed is downright unfathomable, and Subaru keeps the transmission as standard across a majority of trims. It’s a good thing too, as the six-speed helps make the WRX what it is … along with standard all-wheel drive and a turbocharged 271-hp four-cylinder, of course.

Shop all Subaru WRX for sale
Read our 2025 Subaru WRX review

Toyota GR86

Next to BMW, Toyota offers the largest number of models with stick shifts for sale in 2025. Though the 228-hp GR86 is effectively a Subaru BRZ, and vice versa, it doesn’t make the rear-drive sport coupe experience any less special. We adore the GR86 and the BRZ, and the six-speed manual only adds to their appeal.

Shop all Toyota GR86 coupes for sale
Read our 2025 Toyota GR86 review

2025 Toyota GR Corolla front

Toyota GR Corolla

Rather than collaborate with Subaru on a turbocharged all-wheel-drive sports car, Toyota went it alone with the GR Corolla. Using a unique 300-hp three-cylinder only heightens the hot hatch’s appeal. A six-speed manual is standard, though you can now order an automatic if you really want to.

Shop all Toyota GR Corollas for sale
Read our 2025 Toyota GR Corolla review

Toyota GR Supra

Toyota did not initially introduce the Supra with a manual. Widespread demand eventually forced Toyota’s hand, and you can still get a Supra with a stick today, matched to a turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six that sends 382 horsepower to the rear wheels.

Shop all Toyota GR Supras for sale
Read our 2025 Toyota GR Supra review

Toyota Tacoma

The 2025 Toyota Tacoma, at least if ordered with the manual, is something of an oddity. It’s the only truck you can buy with a stick in 2025. Base Tacomas, along with the SR, TRD Sport and TRD Off-Road, have the choice of a six-speed manual.

Shop all Toyota Tacomas for sale
Read our 2025 Toyota Tacoma review

2025 Volkswagen Jetta GLI front

Volkswagen Jetta GLI

Following the death of the manual GTI and Golf R, the Jetta is the last sporty VW with a manual. It’s a shame, but the Jetta GLI still makes 228 horsepower from a turbo-four to help make up for it.

Shop all Volkswagen Jetta GLIs for sale
Read our 2025 Volkswagen Jetta GLI review

We've focused on new cars for this story, but if you are interested in a used car with a manual transmission, take a look at these dealership listings.

Chase Bierenkovenby

Chase Bierenkoven has been writing about cars in his head since he was a child. Now, he does it for real, covering automotive news and producing reviews for outlets like Edmunds, Forbes Wheels and CarBuzz. Chase's career as an automotive journalist began in 2020, and he has already written scores of road tests. Some favorites of Chase's include the Dodge Challenger 392, Mazda Miata, Kia EV6 and Bentley Bentayga. Outside his work with cars, Chase is often found justifying his latest broken German sports car to anyone that will listen or enjoying the outdoor spaces of his native Colorado.

Jeremy Korzeniewskiedited by

Growing up in a family obsessed with the automobile and as the son of an engineer, Jeremy Korzeniewski has spent his entire life surrounded by cars and trucks. Over the last couple of decades, he has written more than 8,000 articles and reviews covering cars, trucks, SUVs and motorcycles, with a focus on environmental technologies and their impact on the future of transportation. He loves the chance to put the right person in the perfect car, and when he's not busy writing, he spends his time honing his cooking skills and watching anything and everything that features Gordon Ramsay.

Other research topics

ResearchBuyingLeasingSell my carNewsMaintenanceAuto InsuranceSafetyFuel EconomyDriving TipsTechnologyHow To

MORE IN BUYING

What shoppers are searching for

    Back to Top
    Back to Top