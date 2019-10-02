  1. Home
Auto Insurance

Tips and advice that you need to know about insuring your car, truck or SUV

10/20/2011
How To Get Affordable Car Insurance
Strapped for cash? Here's a step-by-step guide to finding the best car insurance for the lowest cost, without getting ripped off.

09/04/2013
Car Insurance Companies Use Facebook for Claims Investigations
Car insurance companies monitor and mine Facebook and other social media to collect claims-investigation evidence. Here's how to protect your privacy.

11/03/2015
Does Your Credit Score Affect Your Car Insurance Rate?
Your credit score can indeed have a direct impact on how much you pay for car insurance. Here's why &mdash; and what you can do about it.

06/04/2014
How To Cut Teen Insurance Rates
Here's how to avoid some of the sticker shock that comes with adding a teen driver to your car insurance policy.

09/13/2017
4 Steps to Switching Car Insurance
Could you save hundreds of dollars by switching your car insurance? It is a question worth asking yourself at least once a year.

07/18/2014
Young Drivers, Marijuana and Car Insurance
Marijuana has been legalized in two states, and more may follow suit. Here's what that means for parents who carry pot-using kids on their car insurance.

