Auto Insurance
Tips and advice that you need to know about insuring your car, truck or SUV
10/20/2011
How To Get Affordable Car Insurance
Strapped for cash? Here's a step-by-step guide to finding the best car insurance for the lowest cost, without getting ripped off.
09/04/2013
Car Insurance Companies Use Facebook for Claims Investigations
Car insurance companies monitor and mine Facebook and other social media to collect claims-investigation evidence. Here's how to protect your privacy.
11/03/2015
Does Your Credit Score Affect Your Car Insurance Rate?
Your credit score can indeed have a direct impact on how much you pay for car insurance. Here's why — and what you can do about it.
06/04/2014
How To Cut Teen Insurance Rates
Here's how to avoid some of the sticker shock that comes with adding a teen driver to your car insurance policy.
09/13/2017
4 Steps to Switching Car Insurance
Could you save hundreds of dollars by switching your car insurance? It is a question worth asking yourself at least once a year.
- How To Tell If Usage-Based Car Insurance Is Right for You11/11/2015
- Should Newlyweds Combine Car Insurance Policies?08/27/2015
- Young Drivers, Marijuana and Car Insurance07/18/2014
- How To Shop for Use-Based Car Insurance02/26/2014
- How Car Insurance Companies Handle Car Accident Claims07/16/2013
- How To Replace Your Car After a Natural Disaster12/13/2012
