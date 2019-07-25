2020 Buick Enclave
What’s new
- No major changes for 2020
- Minor changes to individual features available in packages
- Part of the second Enclave generation introduced for 2018
Pros & Cons
- Generous cargo and passenger room all around
- Quiet and smooth ride quality
- Plenty of standard features
- Lots of device-charging solutions
- Some advanced safety features only available on the top trim level
- Costs considerably more than non-luxury rivals, but cabin materials aren't that much nicer
- Thirstier than V6-powered competitors
2020 Buick Enclave Review
Staking out the middle ground between mainstream and luxury three-row SUVs, the 2020 Buick Enclave comes with a long list of standard features, sophisticated in-car technology, and a quiet, comfortable cabin that can seat up to seven passengers. It's not quite as high-brow as its European luxury counterparts, but it offers a more upscale feel than most family SUVs.
The Enclave is also one of the roomiest SUVs in its class. Fold down the second- and third-row seats, and it yields nearly 98 cubic feet of cargo space. That's a properly large space, and even with the seats up, passengers enjoy exceptional room to spread out and get comfortable.
If this big Buick is on your list, it's also worth considering its GM corporate cousin, the Chevrolet Traverse. The Traverse is equally large, so they're a match when it comes to utility. But besides the styling, the main reason to opt for the Tri-Shield crossover is for its wealth of standard features. Even the base model comes with conveniences such as a push-button start, a hands-free liftgate, and excellent infotainment technology that includes Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capability.
This three-row full-sizer doesn't have the road-hugging chops of its European rivals. Nor is it the least expensive in the segment. But if you value a comfortable highway ride, a roomy and Buick signature quiet interior, and a robust list of features, it's worth exploring the Enclave's middle ground.
Our verdict7.7 / 10
While there are certainly more compelling SUVs in this segment, the Enclave is worth a look if you fancy a quiet and comfortable ride that's easy to wheel around town.
How does it drive?8.0
But that's not all. The Enclave also handles quite well for a big three-row SUV, never feeling ponderous or unwieldy. Its steering provides easy maneuverability at parking lot speeds and good highway stability, while the brakes make it easy to come to a smooth stop. We recorded a braking distance of 122 feet from 60 mph, which is about average performance for the segment.
How comfortable is it?8.0
The Enclave offers stellar ride quality, even without the optional fancy suspension, and the cabin is very well-insulated from outside cabin noise. Our only complaint stems from some interior squeaks as materials rub against each other when the body flexes over low-speed bumps.
How’s the interior?8.0
Visibility is naturally good, though we might appreciate sideview mirrors that are slightly larger. Otherwise, the square windows leave little hidden, and the optional comprehensive camera system makes it extra difficult to run into fixed objects in any direction.
How’s the tech?7.5
For those who need to be connected beyond their smartphones, a 4G LTE hotspot is still available if you sign up for a data plan, as are the app-controlled telematic functions (e.g., remote locking/unlocking, engine start). There are some advanced driver aids included such as forward collision and blind-spot monitoring. But adaptive cruise costs extra, which is a bit of a letdown.
How’s the storage?9.0
The cabin features a decent amount of small-item storage throughout, with the most usable space probably the two-tier center armrest bin. The bonus storage compartment underneath the shifter is made possible by Buick's fully electronic shifter. There's plenty of room for car seats. And the car seat anchors on either of the captain's chairs are fairly accessible but not as easy to find as they are on some other Buick vehicles.
How economical is it?6.0
Is it a good value?6.5
The Enclave is also one of the least efficient vehicles in this segment, which is a trade-off for being the most powerful. As far as warranty and ownership, Buick is better than average, though not as strong as Kia or Volkswagen.
Wildcard7.0
If Buick could spruce up the interior, spice up the exterior, and bring the price down to a more competitive figure, it would definitely catch the attention of more shoppers.
Which Enclave does Edmunds recommend?
Buick Enclave models
The 2020 Buick Enclave is available in four trims: Preferred, Essence, Premium and Avenir. All use the same 3.6-liter V6 engine (310 horsepower, 266 lb-ft) and a nine-speed automatic transmission. The Preferred is only available with front-wheel drive. The remaining trims are available in front- or all-wheel drive.
Even the base Preferred trim comes with luxury-like touches, including LED headlights, rear parking sensors, heated front seats, and 60/40-split folding third-row seats. In-car tech includes an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a rearview camera, Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone connections, and a Wi-Fi hotspot.
Moving up to the Essence adds basic safety features, an enhanced cabin air filter and leather upholstery. Several options are also available, including all-wheel drive, a towing package rated for up to 5,000 pounds, a sunroof, and a bird's-eye camera parking system.
Premium models add more safety features, such as automatic emergency braking and the innovative GM Safety Alert Seat, as well as front parking sensors, ventilated front seats, heated rear seats, and a 10-speaker Bose sound system.
Avenir models take the Enclave to its threshold of luxury with 20-inch wheels, a sunroof, premium leather upholstery, and a navigation system among several other items. Options include an adjustable suspension and adaptive cruise control.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2020 Buick Enclave.
Trending topics in reviews
- technology
- road noise
- driving experience
- appearance
- comfort
- safety
- transmission
- interior
- engine
- brakes
- seats
- handling & steering
- infotainment system
- doors
- maintenance & parts
- fuel efficiency
- electrical system
- lights
- reliability & manufacturing quality
Most helpful consumer reviews
VERY quiet ride, loaded with technology that I’m still learning about. I love most every thing about it. I discovered 2 shortcomings that were available in my 2009 Enclave: the shade on the panoramic sunroof over the second row is now manual instead of powered; the front passenger window now does not now have auto up and down. The gear shift is a major departure from what was available in the past. It requires a moderate learning curve. The auto stop feature was active the first couple of days but now does not I’m not complaining, it’s just weird. The adaptive cruise is a blast as well as the lane departure warning and subtle correction. Both features should be standard on all trim levels. I have not tested the other safety features yet. Very satisfied with the car overall. Extremely comfortable and loaded with helpful technology. I’m looking forward to exploring and exploiting the rest of the technology.
I have 356 miles on this 2020 Enclave as of today it has been in for repair 5 times. All for 3 codes. Flashes a service park brake light then check engine. Then youll get 3 messages steering assist reduced,engine power reduced, service parking brake. So far they have changed a battery, tightened a cable, replaced accelerator,and still after picking it up the 5th time drove approx 1/4 of a mile and yep all 3 came back again. Seems they can't fix the issue and the vehicle is un drivable.
This ‘professional’ review cons MPG but I just got a easy 28mpg on a 450 mile trip over mountains to NY ... 310hp .. two people with lots of luggage ... I call that pretty good. I got 23 MPG in a rented new RAV4 last year on same trip. When I hear ‘interior materials’ the red flag goes up that screams .. this reviewer doesn’t know what they are talking about ... I want to hear about galvanized body and stainless steel exhaust ... that’s quality... the Buick Enclave has both. My 14 year old Buick still looked and drove like new.... and I got 3 times ‘book value’. The Enclave rides better than the company car BMW X5 by far... smoother and more quiet. Have taken several 500 mile trips in my new 2020 Enclave ... the ride is extremely smooth and quiet ... the 121” wheelbase and 4300lb weight creates a ride no small SUV can come close to.... This is a true road vehicle ....And I’m getting 28mpg on the road! The 310hp V6 is quick... If you want a roomy ... quiet ... smooth riding road car that gets good mpg ... it’s a Enclave.
Had a 2008 Enclave new. Just bought a 2020 Enclave. Interior items seemed to be diminished somewhat. Rear captains chairs are not as nice. Less standard features this time around. However the engine and transmission is much smoother and better tuned. I got the sport package with 20 inch rims and dark grille. Very nice look and great smooth quiet ride. GM was offering 5 k cash incentive plus other savings. I got it for 10 k off sticker. Could not be happier. 11k miles in and still loving the Enclave. Quiet and smooth ride.
Features & Specs
|Essence 4dr SUV
3.6L 6cyl 9A
|MSRP
|$42,000
|MPG
|18 city / 26 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 7
|Transmission
|9-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|310 hp @ 6800 rpm
|Essence 4dr SUV AWD
3.6L 6cyl 9A
|MSRP
|$44,000
|MPG
|17 city / 25 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 7
|Transmission
|9-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|310 hp @ 6800 rpm
|Avenir 4dr SUV AWD
3.6L 6cyl 9A
|MSRP
|$56,100
|MPG
|17 city / 25 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 7
|Transmission
|9-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|310 hp @ 6800 rpm
|Avenir 4dr SUV
3.6L 6cyl 9A
|MSRP
|$53,800
|MPG
|18 city / 26 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 7
|Transmission
|9-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|310 hp @ 6800 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Enclave safety features:
- Following Distance Indicator
- Uses the radar cruise control system to let the driver know if the Enclave is following the car ahead too closely.
- Lane Change and Blind Zone Alert
- Alerts drivers of fast-approaching cars in adjacent lanes. Also warns drivers if there's a vehicle in a blind spot.
- Safety Alert Seat
- Warns the driver of a lane departure or imminent collision by vibrating the seat in the direction of the threat.
NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|4 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|4 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|5 / 5
|Back Seat
|5 / 5
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|4 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|16.9%
Buick Enclave vs. the competition
Buick Enclave vs. Chevrolet Traverse
Both the Enclave and Traverse share the same GM bones. So it shouldn't come as a surprise that they use virtually the same powertrain and have excellent interior roominess. The exterior styling on the Buick is more subdued and a notch above the Traverse, with a classier interior design to match. From a value standpoint, though, the Traverse gets you almost all the same features for a lower cost.
Buick Enclave vs. Honda Pilot
The Enclave has a bit more power and a lot more interior space than the Pilot. But when it comes to seating, the Pilot one-ups the Enclave with seating for eight versus seven in the Buick. The Pilot also handles twists and turns a little better, though the Enclave's plush ride and quiet interior invite long trips.
Buick Enclave vs. Buick Encore
The Encore's small size makes it a better pick for dense urban environments, while the big Buick entices passengers to enjoy its roomy three rows of seating and ample trunk space. The Enclave is a lot more expensive than the Encore, but you're getting a lot more capability, too.
FAQ
Is the Buick Enclave a good car?
What's new in the 2020 Buick Enclave?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 Buick Enclave:
- No major changes for 2020
- Minor changes to individual features available in packages
- Part of the second Enclave generation introduced for 2018
Is the Buick Enclave reliable?
Is the 2020 Buick Enclave a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2020 Buick Enclave?
The least-expensive 2020 Buick Enclave is the 2020 Buick Enclave Preferred 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 9A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $40,000.
Other versions include:
- Essence 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 9A) which starts at $42,000
- Essence 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A) which starts at $44,000
- Avenir 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A) which starts at $56,100
- Avenir 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 9A) which starts at $53,800
- Premium 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A) which starts at $50,700
- Premium 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 9A) which starts at $48,400
- Preferred 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 9A) which starts at $40,000
What are the different models of Buick Enclave?
