2020 Buick Enclave Review

Staking out the middle ground between mainstream and luxury three-row SUVs, the 2020 Buick Enclave comes with a long list of standard features, sophisticated in-car technology, and a quiet, comfortable cabin that can seat up to seven passengers. It's not quite as high-brow as its European luxury counterparts, but it offers a more upscale feel than most family SUVs. The Enclave is also one of the roomiest SUVs in its class. Fold down the second- and third-row seats, and it yields nearly 98 cubic feet of cargo space. That's a properly large space, and even with the seats up, passengers enjoy exceptional room to spread out and get comfortable. If this big Buick is on your list, it's also worth considering its GM corporate cousin, the Chevrolet Traverse. The Traverse is equally large, so they're a match when it comes to utility. But besides the styling, the main reason to opt for the Tri-Shield crossover is for its wealth of standard features. Even the base model comes with conveniences such as a push-button start, a hands-free liftgate, and excellent infotainment technology that includes Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capability. This three-row full-sizer doesn't have the road-hugging chops of its European rivals. Nor is it the least expensive in the segment. But if you value a comfortable highway ride, a roomy and Buick signature quiet interior, and a robust list of features, it's worth exploring the Enclave's middle ground.

Edmunds’ Expert Rating Rated for you by America’s best test team

Our verdict 7.7 / 10

The Buick Enclave is a close cousin of the Chevrolet Traverse but slightly dressed up. It's a well-rounded three-row SUV with class-leading power and space, but it's also one of the priciest choices, even if it doesn't appear so from an interior-quality perspective.



While there are certainly more compelling SUVs in this segment, the Enclave is worth a look if you fancy a quiet and comfortable ride that's easy to wheel around town.

How does it drive? 8.0

The Enclave is powered by GM's versatile 3.6-liter V6 engine, which generates a class-leading 310 horsepower and comes paired to a nine-speed automatic transmission. This potency makes it one of the quicker-accelerating vehicles in the segment, needing only 7 seconds to scoot to 60 mph. The transmission is responsive yet operates smoothly and seamlessly, which makes for a very nice combination.



But that's not all. The Enclave also handles quite well for a big three-row SUV, never feeling ponderous or unwieldy. Its steering provides easy maneuverability at parking lot speeds and good highway stability, while the brakes make it easy to come to a smooth stop. We recorded a braking distance of 122 feet from 60 mph, which is about average performance for the segment.

How comfortable is it? 8.0

Most three-row SUVs offer good comfort in the first two rows, and the Enclave is no exception. There's nice seat and armrest padding throughout the cabin, and although the third row isn't quite as comfortable, it can accommodate adults, unlike some competitors. Air vents for every row is a plus.



The Enclave offers stellar ride quality, even without the optional fancy suspension, and the cabin is very well-insulated from outside cabin noise. Our only complaint stems from some interior squeaks as materials rub against each other when the body flexes over low-speed bumps.

How’s the interior? 8.0

The Enclave's simple cabin layout may be a bit boring, but it also makes it easy to use. Its abundance of room and ability to slide the second-row captain's chairs make for a very comfortable cabin when you're not carrying a full load. Getting in and out is a cinch with the Enclave's lower ride height. Another benefit of the standard captain's chairs is an easy path to the third row.



Visibility is naturally good, though we might appreciate sideview mirrors that are slightly larger. Otherwise, the square windows leave little hidden, and the optional comprehensive camera system makes it extra difficult to run into fixed objects in any direction.

How’s the tech? 7.5

Apple CarPlay and Android Auto have become necessities for many shoppers nowadays, and the Enclave includes them as standard equipment, along with a total of six USBs strewn throughout the cabin. The optional Bose audio system delivers the quality sound you'd expect at this level. And although there's less of a need for it, the onboard navigation is also easy to use, if not a little dated-looking.



For those who need to be connected beyond their smartphones, a 4G LTE hotspot is still available if you sign up for a data plan, as are the app-controlled telematic functions (e.g., remote locking/unlocking, engine start). There are some advanced driver aids included such as forward collision and blind-spot monitoring. But adaptive cruise costs extra, which is a bit of a letdown.

How’s the storage? 9.0

If cargo space is what you need, then the Enclave is your class champion. By the numbers, it has the largest cargo area (23.6 cubic feet) behind the rear seats and a whopping 98 cubic feet with all the rows folded. Our tester featured electronically folding third-row seats, a really nice convenience.



The cabin features a decent amount of small-item storage throughout, with the most usable space probably the two-tier center armrest bin. The bonus storage compartment underneath the shifter is made possible by Buick's fully electronic shifter. There's plenty of room for car seats. And the car seat anchors on either of the captain's chairs are fairly accessible but not as easy to find as they are on some other Buick vehicles.

How economical is it? 6.0

At 21 mpg combined (18 city/26 highway) the Enclave is less efficient than its competitors, with the Volkswagen Atlas the only exception. SUVs such as the Telluride and the Highlander return 23 mpg. Even the all-wheel-drive-only Subaru Ascent is rated at 22 mpg combined.

Is it a good value? 6.5

Value is where the Enclave falls flat, pricing itself out of the hunt especially in our tester's high-end Avenir trim. There are nice aspects to the cabin but too many other things — such as trim, switchgear and panels that squeak as they rub against each other — make it feel cheaper than others costing thousands less. The absence of adaptive cruise control at this price doesn't help either.



The Enclave is also one of the least efficient vehicles in this segment, which is a trade-off for being the most powerful. As far as warranty and ownership, Buick is better than average, though not as strong as Kia or Volkswagen.

Wildcard 7.0

The Enclave is a bit of a dark horse. It's surprisingly well-rounded. But it doesn't strike us as a vehicle people are aspiring to own, especially not at the price it commands. It's not a fun vehicle, but it is a pleasant one.



If Buick could spruce up the interior, spice up the exterior, and bring the price down to a more competitive figure, it would definitely catch the attention of more shoppers.

Which Enclave does Edmunds recommend?

Among the four trim levels, the midgrade Essence delivers the most bang for the buck. It comes with excellent standard in-car technology and adds leather seating and driver assist functions to make for safer driving on the highway and in the city.

Buick Enclave models

The 2020 Buick Enclave is available in four trims: Preferred, Essence, Premium and Avenir. All use the same 3.6-liter V6 engine (310 horsepower, 266 lb-ft) and a nine-speed automatic transmission. The Preferred is only available with front-wheel drive. The remaining trims are available in front- or all-wheel drive.