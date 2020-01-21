2020 Toyota Highlander
2020 Toyota HighlanderMSRP Range: $34,600 - $48,800
2020 Toyota Highlander Review
- Pros
- Cons
- What's new
- Comfortable, quiet ride
- Easy to see out of
- Good power and fuel economy from V6 engine
Car shoppers have more choices than ever for a three-row midsize SUV. But don't forget about one of the crossovers that started it all. The redesigned 2020 Toyota Highlander steps back into the mix with key changes that uphold its spot as a solid pick in the class.
Our verdict
The Highlander gets high marks for its superb comfort and above-average fuel economy. It feels confident on a winding road, and its responsive acceleration is useful for driving around town. It's also comfortable on long-distance drives. But the Highlander suffers from a third-row seat that is confining and falls below the mark set by the top players in this segment.
How does the Highlander drive?
Unlike some other SUVs that can be slow to respond when you first step on the accelerator, the Toyota Highlander delivers near immediate response. At our Edmunds test track we measured 0-60 mph at 7.5 seconds, which is slightly better than average and a dead heat with the top-rated Kia Telluride — though the Highlander feels a little quicker from the driver's seat.
The Highlander's ability to negotiate a twisty road has improved. Body roll is controlled as you go around turns, and the available torque-vectoring AWD system can also help by applying engine power to individual rear wheels to subtly enhance the SUV's handling balance (in addition to the usual benefit of extra traction in wet weather).
Despite all this advanced technology, the Highlander still feels like a bigger SUV. A number of competitors move with more purpose and lightness, and many are able to stop quicker in an emergency braking scenario. Ultimate performance aside, the Highlander makes daily driving a low-effort activity, which is most important.
How comfortable is the Highlander?
The Highlander's ride quality is pleasantly plush. Large and small road imperfections are smoothed over thanks to the compliant suspension, yet it avoids feeling floaty or disconnected at higher speeds. The front seats are quite comfortable even on long drives, and the available second-row captain's chairs deliver nearly the same amount of comfort. Alas, the third-row seats are one of the Highlander's greatest liabilities. Thin padding, a very low seat cushion and narrow space make them ill-suited for adults.
Wind noise is well silenced on the highway, though, and road noise is minimal. Our test Highlander did have a minor creak developing at the top of the driver's door.
How’s the interior?
The first and second seating rows provide ample space, but the third row is one of the most confining in the midsize three-row SUV class. If you're planning on regularly using the full passenger capacity, you will be better served by rivals such as the Kia Telluride or Volkswagen Atlas. Once you're seated, it's easy to find your preferred driving position, but taller drivers may wish for a bit more extension range from the telescoping steering wheel (it can be a bit of a reach).
We give the Highlander high marks for outward visibility. The front roof pillars are thin, which help you see around turns. Some of the Highlander's available technology features help too, such as the camera-based rearview mirror that allows you to see out the back even if you've fully loaded up the rear cargo area. The available surround-view camera system is sharp and can be rotated to "look around" the vehicle.
How’s the tech?
In recent years, Toyota has trailed other manufacturers when it comes to tech. This Highlander makes big strides in the right direction, but it still has some drawbacks. The optional 12.3-in touchscreen is huge (an 8-inch screen is standard) and it responds quickly to inputs, but the reflections on the surface make using it more difficult than it should be. Our Highlander Platinum test vehicle had five USB charge ports for the first and second rows but none for the third row.
Toyota provides a comprehensive suite of advanced driver aids as standard on all Highlanders. Among other things, we like the adaptive cruise control, but we found the lane departure warning slightly too sensitive in the normal mode and not sensitive enough in the low mode.
How’s the storage?
Cargo space is a bit of a mixed bag with the Highlander. Behind the third row, there's only 16 cubic feet of space, which is small for the class. Behind the second row, it expands to a better-than-average 48.4 cubic feet. The liftover height is about average for a midsize SUV.
As for cabin storage, there are good-size pockets and cupholders, as well as two shelves built into the dash (one has a clever phone cable keeper too). Because the wireless phone charger is in the center armrest bin, you have to flip it up to access the space underneath, which some might find inconvenient.
Got kids? A large rear-facing car seat will easily be accommodated in the second row thanks to the generous amount of fore/aft movement of the available captain's chairs. The LATCH anchors are also easy to locate and access for all types of seats, though there are no anchors in the third row.
How economical is the Highlander?
The EPA estimates the all-wheel-drive Highlander returns 23 mpg (20 city/27 highway) and a slightly better 24 mpg (21 city/29 highway) for front-wheel-drive models. This may not seem like a huge advantage over the competition with a difference of just 1 or 2 mpg, but it's significant for this class of vehicle.
On our 115-mile highway-heavy evaluation loop, we achieved 24.7 mpg, which indicates to us the EPA's estimates should be achievable. Of note, the Highlander Hybrid is estimated to return 36 mpg combined.
Is the Highlander a good value?
In general, the Highlander is a little more expensive than its closest rivals, and you don't quite get as many standard features. When it comes to quality, the interior materials are only about average when compared to what's used in the top-rated SUVs in this class.
Toyota's warranty coverage is pretty common for the class with three years/36,000 miles of bumper-to-bumper coverage and five years/60,000 miles for the powertrain. Toyota provides the first two years of scheduled maintenance for free.
Wildcard
The new styling up front gives the Highlander more of an industrial, truck-like appearance, which is pleasing. The same can't be said, though, for the Supra-inspired character line that goes from the bottom of the front door and over the rear wheels.
One thing that helps boost this score is the fact that the Highlander is composed on a twisting road. We might even say it's fun to drive for a midsize three-row SUV.
Which Highlander does Edmunds recommend?
Toyota Highlander models
The 2020 Toyota Highlander is a three-row crossover with up to eight seats. There are five trim levels to choose from: L, LE, XLE, Limited and Platinum. All models are powered by a 3.5-liter V6 engine (295 hp, 263 lb-ft of torque) mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission. Front-wheel drive is standard and all-wheel drive is optional. There is also a Highlander Hybrid, which is reviewed separately.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Test drove the 2020 Limited. V-6 engine was responsive and ride was very quiet. Very good standard technology and driving safety packages. Interior had quality materials and good fit and finish. Second row captains chair seats are comfortable with plenty of room behind first row, third row seats useless except for small children which you would want in second row. Big disappointment was drivers seat height adjustment; you better be 5'4" or above to have clear visibility over steering wheel and dash. Also, passenger seat has NO height adjustment; passengers 6'3" or above will be at or close to the ceiling. Except for the lack of adequate front seat height adjustments, I loved the car.
Lots of nice upgrades from last year ride and interior upgrade but one huge mistake driver seat dose not adjust well in height and they have taken away the leg extensions in that were in the limited
After living with this car for 6 months my assessment has changed for the better. (1) Exterior Appearance: I was not in love with the new design, but I've grown to like it more. The best looking angles are the front and the rear. The side is a little odd because of the bulging character line. In summary, it looks like a bloated Rav4. It is a handsome car overall. (2) Interior Design: This remains its strong suit. The dashboard and gigantic 12.3" infotainment screen are extremely eye-catching and attractive. High quality materials and superior fit and finish, and great design makes a driver feel satisfaction. The infotainment screen works extremely well. The display is extremely clear with crisp graphics. The external camera system creates a high resolution display. On the whole, it looks very upscale. (3) Technology and safety: It has most of the bells and whistles you can hope for with all modern safety systems. The best parts are the adaptive and automatic headlights which are extremely bright, the big heads-up display, the surround view camera system which makes parking a breeze. I extremely like the fact that below 7 mph, the front camera and surround view camera come on which allows you to clearly see all the parking space lines and surrounding cars. (4) Comfort: The Highlander was built for comfort. The seats in the first two rows are spacious and great. The noise is pretty low except for road noise at high speeds on some surfaces. The third row is tight unless the 2nd row passengers slide their seats forward a few inches. The downside of the third row is how thinly padded the cushion is and how low it is to the ground. (5) Cargo room: There is plenty of cargo room. With the 3rd row up, the cargo area can hold about 4 carry-ons and some backpacks or 2 large 26" luggage. With the 3rd row down, you get a huge 48 cubic feet of room. (6) Sound system: The sound system is exceptional. Unlike most cars, its sounds great in all rows, not just the front row. It is probably the best sound system available outside of luxury brands. (7) Fuel mileage: Fuel mileage is pretty good. I'm averaging about 23 mpg with about 70% highway driving. (8) Overall quality: Quality is exceptional. No rattles or creaks have developed. Seats do not have any creases. Everything is holding up very well. Overall, the longer I live the car, the more I like it and the more strengths reveal themselves. This is the first car I have owned that I have grown to love and appreciate more over time instead of finding more things to dislike. I highly recommend it.
Aside from all the new Technology that the 2020 Highlander brings, the 2019 is much more spacious for the driver. I am 6 foot tall and I do not feel comfortable at all in the 2020 highlander. Especially for longer drives and road trips. The front seat is also made smaller from the sides from a protruding door handle that is unnecessarly taking much space and from the middle console that take more space from the driver seat. Multiple shoppers commented on the same issue, and I thouhgt initially it was not true, till I sat in it. A Camry or Avalon has more space for the driver and more leg room than the 2020 highlander, that just doesnt make any sense !!! After review of interior dimentions, I found that the front leg room was reduced about 4 inches in the 2020 highlander compared to the 2019 one, and being at my hight, I bought the 2019. I feel like Toyota will be losing a lot of customers if this driver front seat issue is not fixed next year. I was luck to find a new 2019 sitll around. I love Toyota, and always drove toyota, but this 2020 driver space and front leg room issue was a definite disappointment. BNA 973-573-1774
2020 Toyota Highlander Review — Release Date, Price, Interior and More
MARK TAKAHASHI: The mid-sized three row SUV has become the go-to choice for growing families. There can be only one top pick, though, and for the last two years that's been the Kia Telluride. There's a new challenger, though, and it's this, the all new 2020 Toyota Highlander. The last time the Highlander was redesigned was 2014, and back then it shot to the top of its class only to be replaced just a few years later by newer competitors. This time around, though, the Highlander adopts some new style that's been brought over by some of the pickup trucks. We've seen it played out with a RAV4, and personally, I'm a fan. I like the angular trapezoidal grille. It gives a little more aggression and a little more chunkiness that I think is missing from a lot of other SUVs in its class. Unfortunately, around the side I do have some complaints. In terms of the Highlander silhouette, it's really not too much different here from any other three row midsize SUV. One thing I don't like, though, is this weird character line that starts here, continues up, and swoops over the back wheels. It's kind of this weird unnecessary styling flourish that they've also used on the Supra. Me it almost seems like they had a bin full of these, they just didn't know what to do with them. It adds some visual weight that I think, quite frankly, is unnecessary. But styling is subjective. You may be OK with it. And it might also look better in darker colors. Under the hood of the Highlander is a 295 horsepower 3.5 liter V6 that's made into an 8 speed automatic transmission that drives the front wheels. All wheel drive is available as an option. There's also a four-cylinder hybrid version that has 243 horsepower and returns an impressive 35 miles per gallon. This V6 all wheel drive platinum, however, turns in a respectable 23 miles per gallon. Prices start right around $36,000 and climb to almost $48,000 for this, the top of the line platinum trim. That's a few thousand dollars more than our top ranked Kia Telluride, so let's find out what we get for the money. And it starts gathering speed really well. Doesn't even sound like you're stressing out the engine. And right there, 60. Boom. That's pretty impressive. I think Toyota did well to go with the V6, and the traditional automatic transmission actually has really good pickup. There's almost no delay between the time you stomp on the pedal and you start moving. I don't know how it's going to fare when we track test this because right now in the middle of COVID-19 we've shut down our testing, but I wouldn't be surprised if it's pretty close to the Telluride or even slightly faster. If it's not faster, it certainly feels like that because it has a quicker response to throttle input. The brakes are also just plain easy, and there's really not a lot to say about that. And that's a good thing. Coming to a stop right now. Nice and easy. Easy to just roll up. Come to a really beautiful limo stop. And that's great if you have a bunch of kids sleeping in the back. You don't want to wake them up. Despite its focus on being family friendly, this Highlander is surprisingly good on a curvy road. I'm on one of the curvaceous robes here in Southern California right now, and it takes it with confidence. Way more confidence than I expected. Body roll is really well-managed. There's no kind of shuddering back and forth, and no jostling. It takes the turn, it sets it with no wobbling after. Yes, you can, indeed, have fun driving a Highlander now. And the best part is it didn't sacrifice ride quality in exchange for that. Usually when an SUV can take curves like this, it's going to have a stiffer ride quality, and you're going to sacrifice comfort as a result. That's not the case with the Highlander. It's still really smooth and comfortable over the bumps, and the mid-corner bumps it just glides right over. And some of those bumps will actually upset other vehicles. Well done, Toyota. One thing I'm struck with right now, actually, is forward visibility. This front roof pillar right in front of me is as narrow as I've seen out of any vehicle in a long time. A lot of newer vehicles have really thick roof pillars, and that's for crash standards for rollover protection. In this one, they engineered it to be thinner or at least appear thinner to the driver. That means I don't really have to bob my head back and forth around it to see through sharp left turns. Rear visibility, it's about the same as any other midsize three row SUV. It's not great, but you have a decent enough view. What Toyota did, though, is they added one of these virtual mirrors so that if you have passengers or gear piled up to the roof, you can still see what's behind you. The problem I have with some of these virtual mirrors is there's no depth perception. Knowing that, it's fine if you're on a road trip and you just need to see what's coming up behind you. But if you're trying to maneuver it back into a tight spot, you're better off relying on the camera system, which is actually really good. It's sharp, and it gives a really good distortion-free view all around. And in this top platinum trim, you get the surround view monitor. Also helping with visibility is this has a head up display. So I'm getting speed and navigation prompts right in front of me. I don't have to take my eyes off the road. I'm a big fan of head up displays. As expected of any vehicle today, the Highlander comes off a long list of standard advanced safety features and available driver assistance. On my three-hour evaluation drive of this I rely pretty heavily on adaptive cruise control, and it functions very well. It maintains a really good gap between you and the car in front. And when traffic slows down, it eases into the brakes. It doesn't just hop onto them aggressively at the last second. Likewise when traffic starts flowing again, it eases into the throttle. It doesn't floor it and kind of pin you to the seat. In essence, it drives pretty much like any good driver should. One problem I had with some of these systems, though, is pretty minor, and it's the lane departure warning. It was a little too sensitive. It would send up a few false signals every now and then, and that was more because there's just some faint lines in the roadway that it thought were the painted lines. But it's a problem that a lot of other systems in other vehicles don't have a problem with. The good news is you can just disable it with one button on the steering wheel. You don't have to go searching through menus. And there's also a sensitivity setting for this. And when I took it down to its lower setting of two settings, it stopped giving me a lot of those false alarms. Another thing I'm noticing as I'm driving along is as much as I like the placement and size of this massive touchscreen, it's prone to a lot of reflections, and it's obscuring some of the information on the screen. A lot of the reflections are actually coming from the passenger's seat here, which means that the screen is a little too perpendicular. Other screens are tilted down a little bit just so you don't get a lot of those ancillary reflections. The redesign also significantly improved the Highlander's interior. These front seats are built for comfort. On our three-hour evaluation drive, I really didn't feel any fatigue. In this top Platinum trim, you also get ventilated seats. Most of your elbow touch points and knee touch points are well padded, but there are a few hard plastics that I wasn't really expecting. The dash overall has a pleasing, attractive design. I'm particularly fond of this giant touch screen right in front of me. It's within easy reach and right in my sight line so it reduces distraction while I'm using it. Apple Carplay and Android Auto are standard. This new infotainment system and screen are also pretty sharp. You have the option of doing a split screen layout. So you have your climate control on one side, and you have your audio and navigation on the other. There's also redundant controls for the climate control, which is something I really like. Having to dig through menus just to change the temperature it's kind of a pain. Underneath that big screen is a nice pocket here for your cell phone, and has a built in cord keeper. It's just perfect. Underneath that, another spot for a cell phone. Two large cup holders here, but there is an option for a wireless charging pad. The problem is they put it here underneath the center armrest, and it's blocking access to everything underneath. You have to flip it up and then kind of rummage through because it's not very easy to see inside, either. To me, seems like an afterthought. There's another bin right here just above the glove box. Which is great for the passenger, especially in a long road trip. We tend to run out of personal storage. Right here at your fingertips are a lot of low-level, off road terrain systems. You have things for mud, sand, rock, dirt, and also snow. Hill descent control is also here, along with some sport, normal, and eco drive mode selectors. I do have a few nit picks with the Highlander's interior, and that's related to the abundance of textures and colors. On the top of the dash here we have this cocoa brown kind of faux-leather texture with some kind of light brown stitching, and we have this metallic-looking carbon fiber embossed trim piece here with a chrome strip underneath that. Some light tan leather-looking upholstery underneath that with a kind of grittier texture here for the bin. On the doors we have some harder plastics, and also this kind of weird dark gray wood grain pattern which I'm really not a fan of in any car. But when you put them all together, it's just a little disjointed. It's almost like how you're not supposed to wear polka dots with stripes. It's just too much going on there. Feel like they could have been a little more refined and a little classier with fewer colors or just going with basic black. Here in the second row I have plenty of space, and this driver's seat is set for me. I'm 5 foot 10 and my hair's just barely brushing the head liner. You have some nice vents here for climate control with your separate controls right here in front of you. You also have heated seats with this top trim, and underneath two USB ports and a household power outlet. Materials quality is about the same as it is up front. Your elbows are nicely padded, but there are some hard plastics here or there. You do have some manual sun shades here to keep the sun off your young ones or for just a little more privacy. With these two captain's chairs, there's a decent enough pass-through here for smaller passengers to squeeze through. Here in the third row of seats, it's understandably a lot less accommodating. Wow, I'm really packed in here. But this second row seat is slid all the way back, and that's default position. With the second row seat slid just a little bit forward, I have much more space for my feet and for my knees. There is absolutely no thigh support, though, because this seat cushion's mounted so low to the floor. So my knees are pretty much up in the air with nothing underneath. It's obviously meant for very small passengers and children, or occasional use at that. Which is kind of par for the course for three row mid-sized SUVs. The Telluride does offer much more space back here, though. Another nit pick I have, too, is there's cup holders here, but it's really hard plastic and it's right where your elbow wants to sit. So if I was stuck back here, I'd probably have to roll up a jacket and put it underneath my elbow. There are also no USB charging ports back here. So on a long road trip packed with people they might get bored back here or run out of juice for their devices. When it comes to cargo space, it's a bit of a mixed bag when it comes to the Highlander. Behind the third row of seats you have 16 cubic feet of cargo capacity. As you can see, that's not a whole lot, and it's also a little bit narrow. That's 5 cubic feet less than the Kia Telluride, too. And to put that in perspective, 5 cubic feet is about two of these big plastic bins. It's a little more significant than you might think. Once you fold down these rear seats, though, it opens up to about 48.4 cubic feet, giving the Highlander a slight advantage of about two cubic feet over the Telluride. Once you fold down the second row of seats, though, at its maximum capacity, the Telluride regains its advantage by about three cubic feet. In the end, if you're planning to haul a lot of people and a lot of gear, you might want to pay closer attention to the Highlander's cargo capacity. There's no doubt that the 2020 redesign has done wonders for the Toyota Highlander. It's got a good amount of power, it drives great, it's comfortable over long distances, there's a ton of space in the first and second rows, and you get all of the available advanced safety features and driver assistance we've come to expect. It does lose some ground against our top rated Kia Telluride, though. It doesn't have the interior quality and materials that make that Telluride so special. Also, the third row seats are far more cramped, and there's less cargo space behind them. The Highlander definitely deserves a spot in the top three among midsize three row crossovers, though. Which means it's a great competitor against the Honda Pilot. For more information on the Highlander, the Telluride, and the Pilot, head on over to edmunds.com. To see more videos like this, hit Subscribe.
The new Highlander is slightly longer than its predecessor, and that extra room increases the cargo space behind the third-row seat. Last year's 2019 Toyota Highlander could only hold 13.8 cubic feet of gear behind the third row — one of the smallest cargo holds in the class. The extra room increases the 2020 Toyota Highlander's carrying capacity to 16 cubes, which is more competitive though still far off from leaders in the segment.
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Highlander safety features:
- Pre-Collision with Pedestrian Detection
- Warns of an approaching vehicle or pedestrian, providing additional braking force or applying the brakes automatically if necessary.
- Full-Speed Dynamic Radar Cruise Control
- Follows the vehicle ahead at a preset distance, with the ability to operate at low speeds or all the way up to 110 mph.
- Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist
- Alerts the driver of possible unintended lane departures and can apply small corrective steering inputs to keep the vehicle in its lane.
Toyota Highlander vs. the competition
Toyota Highlander vs. Subaru Ascent
The Subaru Ascent is a relatively new introduction to the three-row crossover segment. Advantages include standard all-wheel drive and above-average ground clearance to help you better tackle off-road trails. Interior quality and safety equipment are also strong points. But we're less enthusiastic about the Subaru's elevated road noise, tight third row and bumpiness at high speeds.
Toyota Highlander vs. Honda Pilot
Like most Honda crossovers, the Pilot excels at making the driving experience easy. It's big and roomy, so there's plenty of space for people and cargo, and the ride quality is smooth. These two SUVs are evenly matched in a lot of ways, so deciding between them could come down to which brand you prefer or which offers the best deal. Read Edmunds' long-term road test of the Honda Pilot.
Toyota Highlander vs. Kia Telluride
The Telluride is our top-ranked three-row crossover, an impressive feat in its first year on the market. It offers a roomy cabin, a smooth ride, and plenty of near-luxury standard features to justify its price. Its interior materials are of a high quality for the affordable end of the segment, and the tight build quality all but eliminates outside noise. Kia also backs up the Telluride with exceptional warranties.
Check out Toyota lease specials
