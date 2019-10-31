2020 Toyota Camry
2020 Toyota CamryMSRP Range: $24,425 - $35,130
2020 Toyota Camry Review
- Pros
- Cons
- What's new
- Four-cylinder engine delivers strong fuel economy
- Offers plenty of cabin and cargo space
- Good seats, steering and visibility make it easy to drive
The 2020 Toyota Camry provides the basic qualities you expect from this popular sedan: a roomy cabin, plenty of trunk space, a comfortable ride and high crash test safety scores. So far, so Camry. But some noteworthy additions make this year's model more desirable than others. The first is all-wheel drive, which has been absent from the Camry lineup since 1991 and should have particular appeal for those in cold-weather regions.
Our verdict
The Toyota Camry is part of any conversation about midsize sedans, and rightfully so since it's been the top seller in the segment for some time. The latest generation Camry draws attention with its aggressive styling and even impresses with its handling capabilities in some of its sportier trims. Strong fuel economy and an airy cabin make it a practical choice too. Its main shortcomings are a lackluster four-cylinder engine and insufficient sound insulation to keep road and wind noise at bay.
How does the Camry drive?
We tested the four-cylinder Camry SE. Toyota has optimized it to get high fuel economy, but the trade-off is rather sluggish acceleration off the line. Our test car accelerated from 0 to 60 mph in an unimpressive 8.2 seconds, though it feels a little zestier than that in the real world. The transmission helps make up for this a bit with reasonably good response and quick shifting. With eight speeds, there's always a gear for the occasion, but expect two-gear downshifts when you dip into gas as it tries to make do with available engine power.
The Camry SE benefits from a slightly sportier suspension, which lends a more hunkered-down feel. It's not set up for truly aggressive driving, but it'll handle anything the average driver is bound to throw at it on a daily basis. The brakes are also easy to control with a light and responsive pedal, and the Camry's stopping performance is about average for the segment.
How comfortable is the Camry?
Big, comfortable seats and a smooth ride mean the Camry will suit a wide range of drivers even on long trips. Add in a powerful, easy-to-use climate control system that can cool the cabin effectively, even in triple-digit temperatures, and the Camry provides a pleasant cabin environment for any occupant along for the ride.
Its biggest flaw here is that the Camry lets in too much outside noise. You'll hear a prominent engine buzz when accelerating and noticeable wind and road noise at freeway speeds. The Camry is definitely noisier than average for a midsize sedan.
How’s the interior?
The Camry's cabin won't wow you with its opulence but instead nails the fundamentals across the board. Highlights include an airy cabin that is easy to get in and out of. It's also spacious for both front and rear occupants and has great outward visibility. An optional 360-degree camera system makes it even easier to navigate cramped parking lots.
The user interface presents no mysteries, with large, clear gauges and simple, well-labeled buttons. They are relatively intuitive even for tech-averse drivers. The radio volume and tuning knobs are easy for the driver to reach, but they're a bit of a stretch for the front passenger. That could be a plus or minus depending on your passenger.
How’s the tech?
The Camry's smartphone integration has improved with the addition of Android Auto for 2020. Apple CarPlay and Amazon Alexa were brought on board the previous year. The 7-inch infotainment system touchscreen is easy to read, and built-in navigation is offered on higher trims if you want it. Three USB ports and the option to add a wireless charger should provide plenty of charge for all occupants on the road.
All Camrys come with an impressive suite of standard driver assistance features such as adaptive cruise, automatic emergency braking and lane keeping assist. We found some aids too sensitive at times to prove really useful, but others, such as the optional surround-view camera system, are excellent accident-avoidance systems.
How’s the storage?
As midsize sedans go, the Camry's stuff-hauling credentials are pretty solid. The 15.1-cubic-foot trunk area is large for the class. It also has a wide opening with a low liftover height. The 60/40-split back seat is easy to fold down via trunk-mounter release handles if you need to fit longer items.
There is a good amount of concealed cabin storage too. There's a sliding compartment underneath the wireless charger, a moderately sized center armrest bin, and a small storage cubby on the far left-hand side of the dash. Camry buyers with kids will appreciate the ample rear-seat room for car seat access and the easily accessible anchors.
How economical is the Camry?
The four-cylinder Camry's EPA fuel economy rating is among the best in its class at 32 mpg combined (28 city/39 highway). We measured 33.7 mpg on our standardized 115-mile evaluation drive route that provides a mix of city and highway driving. Edmunds also tested a Camry SE of this generation for more than 33,000 miles and observed an average of 29.8 mpg.
Is the Camry a good value?
The Camry is an easy-to-use, dependable and fuel-efficient vehicle at the expense of some excitement. It isn't as feature-driven as the Hyundai Sonata or as luxurious as the Mazda 6, but its design and variety of textures manage to be attractive without sacrificing functionality.
Toyota's warranties and after-care support are pretty typical, with a three-year/36,000-mile basic and five-year/60,000-mile powertrain coverage. That's nowhere near what Hyundai and Kia offer, but most other brands are in the same boat.
Wildcard
The Camry doesn't disappoint, especially in SE trim. It won't replace a real sport sedan, but its pleasing driving dynamics are certainly welcome in this class of car. And with relatively aggressive styling, the Camry at least tries to shrug off the image that midsize sedans don't have to be boring.
Which Camry does Edmunds recommend?
Toyota Camry models
The 2020 Toyota Camry is a midsize sedan available in six different trim levels: L, LE, SE, XSE, XLE and TRD. Most trims come standard with a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine that generates 203 horsepower and 184 lb-ft of torque (add 3 hp and 2 lb-ft for XSE models). Optional on the XLE and the XSE is a 3.5-liter V6 (301 hp, 267 lb-ft). Every Camry comes with an eight-speed automatic transmission that sends power to the front wheels. For 2020, all-wheel drive is available but only with the four-cylinder engine in LE trim and above.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2020 Toyota Camry.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Toyota made this vehicle a real pleasure to drive. That was very important to me as I do a lot if cross country driving. My previous car a Sonata limited had more features, but was tedious to drive due to it constantly requiring small steering adjustments.. the Camry stays right where you want it and also gives a much smoother ride over bumpy roads...
We were stepping up from a 2003 Camry LE with 136k mi that was starting to need repairs. We originally tried for a '16 or '17 non smoker just to keep our coveted ignition key, but prices were so ridiculous it made as much sense to just go with new. The NASCAR styling has had to grow on us for a few years, but we're even starting to appreciate that. Also, we discovered contrary to some reviews I had read, there is NO stop/start on the Camry... EVER so far. It was a tough pill to swallow to even give it a test drive based on the RUMORS of stop/start and so many other Big Brother automated aspects of the newer models. So, Jan 2, when we finally gave in to test drive a new '20 we were also disappointed at the lack of V6s. But, the new 203HP 4 cyl motor with 8spd trans really surprised us, especially with the MPG. We were UNimpressed with the SE pkg. About 3grand for paddle shifters, a spoiler and dual exhaust?? My GF (and I) would rather put that money into option upgrades. Although I consider myself a driving enthusiast I had to admit the SE was a truly weak package compared to the XLE, plus I'm not a fan of paddle shifters no matter what Jason Statham says. The XLE still had a nice wheel and tire upgrade and plenty of added conveniences like heated seats, plus leather (not really a preference, but nice) and garage door opener. The car is comfortable, it handles well. It's a nice ride but also responsive. My main complaint, which I am sure applies across the entire line, is the TERRIBLE turning radius. It's terrible trying to park. My Chrysler 200 Ltd uses about 20% less space. Maybe that's part of a Nascar design? Also the sunglass compartment seems so cheap, I fear it may just disintegrate. All the digital goodies and busy buttons are quite a learning curve but thank goodness most of the nanny features Can be disabled. The cruise control radar in particular was a puzzle. Owners manual has very convoluted instructions. Basically... Hold the ON button for 3 seconds to disable radar. Why couldn't they just say that? The trunk seems smaller than the 2003, and the opening is definitely smaller, but the folding seats are a great feature, I can even haul a twin size mattress in it! It seems insane that you must have a latest iPhone or Android PHONE to REMOTE start your car!? That's a pretty worthless implementation of a feature that just lives on my Chrysler's key fob WHERE IT SHOULD BE. After your 3 free months of wifi, I doubt it even works unless you pay a monthly fee. Their GPS implementation is about the same, worthless. Just go buy a TomTom. But overall we do really like and enjoy the car because those features are not something we needed anyway. The 4cyl is adequate and smooth IMO. Sport mode really helps. However, the V6 is a bit overpowered and should come with the AWD standard. Update: The headlights on this car are amazing! Super bright and right on point. I would definitely recommend the car. It is also nice that it is manufactured mainly in the USA. Happy motoring.
I would think twice before I buy the Camry 2020. My battery gets drained almost every 3 weeks. The dealer say there is no issue with the vehicle. They know what is wrong with the new Camry 2020 but they don't tell us. There is something which drains the battery. I keep bringing my vehicle every time till I get this issue resolved.
Loving the body on the new Camry so sporty and luxe. I just wish the inside paneling wasn’t so plastic and that the media system wasn’t that black iridescent plastic that catches every piece of dust and fingerprint.
2020 Toyota Camry videoToyota Camry AWD in the Snow & Toyota AWD First Impressions
Toyota Camry AWD in the Snow & Toyota AWD First Impressions
MARK TAKAHASHI: Hey, everybody. I'm just outside of Park City, Utah driving this, the 2020 Toyota Camry all-wheel drive. It's been a long time since we've had an all-wheel drive variant of the Camry-- 1991 to be specific-- with the All-Trac back then. You might be wondering why Toyota's even bothering while so many shoppers are gravitating towards SUVs. The fact of the matter is, small passenger vehicles, like the Camry, sold 5 million units in 2019. And the Camry has been a sales leader in that category for 18 years straight. So there's certainly an audience for it. Today, I'll review the Camry on public roads, as well, as this cool snow autocross that they set up for us. That should demonstrate how much more traction you can get from all-wheel drive. Before I get even deeper into the Camry, though, do me a favor-- hit Subscribe below. We have a lot of great videos coming your way. When the Camry all-wheel drive goes on sale in March 2020, it'll be offered in every trim level except for the lowest. That means the lowest price of admission will be the LE trim for $27,500. That's a $1,500 premium over the front-wheel drive Camry. If you ask me, that's a pretty reasonable cost. There are a handful of very slight drawbacks. The all-wheel drive will get about three miles per gallon less than a front-drive version. And there's a slightly larger hump in the rear seats. Thankfully, though, trunk volume is unaffected. Toyota has a lot of different all-wheel drive systems. With the larger SUVs, you have a mechanical system. Just recently, they introduced the Prius with all-wheel drive e which adds an electric motor and battery just for that rear axle. They've said that this wonderful little snowy course for us. Here we go. OK, so a little bit of crabbing here and there. But it left the line just fine. And that was pretty deep snow, actually. It's mostly just for acceleration up to 6 miles an hour. And it will fill in up to 43 miles an hour on the highway. The Camry's all-wheel drive system doesn't have that limit. And it just kind of comes in whenever you need that traction. Sadly, though, they will not be offering a V6 version of the all-wheel drive Camry, mostly because the demand simply isn't there either for the V6 or an all-wheel drive variant of it. So let's go hit the road. From behind the wheel, I'm really feeling no difference between the all-wheel drive and front-wheel drive Camry's. And that's a good thing. Power distribution to the rear wheels is seamless. I don't feel a thing. You can get up to 50% of torque sent to the back wheels when you need traction back there. Otherwise on the highway and as I'm cruising right now, it decouples so you can get better fuel economy. And when you start laying into it, it's really no sense that there's any mechanical proportioning of power. But there is a decent amount of road and wind noise that we also noted in the front-drive Camry. The interior of the all-wheel drive is exactly the same as the front-wheel drive. There's no difference. Material quality is about average for the class of cars which is midsize family sedans. Otherwise, there's really no difference between this and the front-wheel drive Camry. For more in-depth information and drive impressions of that Camry, we do have a separate video just for that. The introduction of this all-wheel drive Camry give shoppers one more alternative in a really small group of all-wheel drive midsize sedans. That includes the Subaru Legacy, the new Nissan Altima all-wheel drive, and maybe others, as an outlier, the Dodge Charger, which gives a little more personality and excitement. For the class, the Camry meets expectations but doesn't impress us or really exceed expectations not like how the top-ranked Honda Accord does. But for the time being, there is no all-wheel drive variant of the Accord. The real test for this all-wheel drive Camry will be when we can get it on some snow where I'm headed right now. [MUSIC PLAYING] All right, everybody. So I'm on this wonderful little snowcross course they set out for us-- demonstrate the abilities of the all-wheel drive. And it's getting a little slushy. But it is definitely slippery. And there's no way a front-drive Camry would actually even make it up this. Now, driving it conservatively, it's really quite good. I'm pushing it just, oh, well, quite a bit harder than your average driver would. Oops, there you go. So a little slide a little, but it's very controllable. But driving it like a normal driver, it's very composed. There's no real squirm back and forth. And I'm getting plenty of traction. And I'm-- from the driver's seat, I'm not feeling any of that transition between power going to the rear wheel and coming back up front. And they can send up to 50% of torque to those rear wheels when you need it. And like any other all-wheel drive system, it'll proportionate left and right when needed. Oops, there we go-- almost beached it. But it's certainly probably the most fun I've had in a Camry ever, because let's face it. They're not the most exciting cars, but they don't need to be. These are purpose-built cars to get people from point A to point B comfortably and reliably. It slides-- it doesn't really rotate that well. But you don't have to be too busy on the wheel when things do get sideways. I'm leaving all of the stability and traction control stuff on. And it's well-tuned. It's not just chopping the throttle off when things get sideways. It's allowing you to get a little more throttle to keep it where you want it going. Oh, crap, here we go-- got it. [LAUGHS] I will not be denied. It is getting really slippery. Oh, that was a nice one. Way to end it, Mark. [LAUGHS] OK. If you're looking for a mid-sized family sedan with all-wheel drive. The new Toyota Camry is a solid choice. It goes along with my thinking that you should begin with the smallest car that you actually need. If you don't need a larger crossover, go with sedan. For more information on the Camry, as well as competition, head on over to edmunds.com. To see more videos like this, hit Subscribe. [MUSIC PLAYING]
In this video, Edmunds' own Mark Takahashi gets a spin behind the wheel of the new all-wheel-drive Toyota Camry to see how it handles snowy Utah terrain, where added traction makes a big difference. This 2020 Toyota Camry all-wheel-drive model is one of the few AWD sedans available today and marks the first time Toyota has offered an AWD Camry since 1991.
Features & Specs
|SE 4dr Sedan
2.5L 4cyl 8A
|MSRP
|$26,170
|MPG
|28 city / 39 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|203 hp @ 6600 rpm
|LE 4dr Sedan
2.5L 4cyl 8A
|MSRP
|$24,970
|MPG
|28 city / 39 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|203 hp @ 6600 rpm
|XSE 4dr Sedan
2.5L 4cyl 8A
|MSRP
|$30,005
|MPG
|27 city / 38 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|206 hp @ 6600 rpm
|SE Nightshade Edition 4dr Sedan
2.5L 4cyl 8A
|MSRP
|$26,870
|MPG
|28 city / 39 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|203 hp @ 6600 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Camry safety features:
- Pre-Collision System
- Mitigates or helps avoid a potential crash via audio and visual alerts and brake assistance.
- Lane Departure Alert
- Sounds an audio alert when it thinks the car is going to drift out of its lane.
- Automatic High Beams
- Switches the headlights' high beams on and off when the system deems appropriate.
NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|5 / 5
|Back Seat
|5 / 5
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|5 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|9.9%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
Toyota Camry vs. the competition
Toyota Camry vs. Honda Accord
With a rivalry that spans decades, the Camry's most direct competitor is the Honda Accord. Both vehicles were redesigned for the 2018 model year, but it was immediately clear that the Accord had moved the bar forward. Not only is the Accord one of the most spacious midsize sedans in the class, but it's also one of the most luxurious. In its top trims, the Honda's interior materials feel as upscale as those in premium cars. In short, the Honda Accord does everything the Camry does but slightly better.
Toyota Camry vs. Toyota Corolla
If you want a Camry but its price is a little outside your comfort zone, the Toyota Corolla might be a good substitute. Redesigned just last year, the new Corolla is more competitive than ever, with a more refined interior and vastly improved handling. However, its cabin is on the small side, so if you need to transport more than one adult, the Camry will suit you better.
Toyota Camry vs. Toyota Avalon
On the other end of the Toyota spectrum is the Avalon, which dials up interior comfort to near-Lexus levels. Since the Avalon is only marginally larger than the Camry, its real selling point is its more upscale interior, which has far fewer hard touch points than the Camry. The Avalon offers great value since it's just slightly more expensive than a similarly equipped V6-powered Camry.
FAQ
Is the Toyota Camry a good car?
What's new in the 2020 Toyota Camry?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 Toyota Camry:
- Now standard with Android Auto smartphone compatibility
- New all-wheel-drive model debuts
- New performance-oriented TRD model joins the lineup
- Part of the eighth Camry generation introduced for 2018
Is the Toyota Camry reliable?
Is the 2020 Toyota Camry a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2020 Toyota Camry?
The least-expensive 2020 Toyota Camry is the 2020 Toyota Camry L 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $24,425.
Other versions include:
- SE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 8A) which starts at $26,170
- LE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 8A) which starts at $24,970
- XSE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 8A) which starts at $30,005
- SE Nightshade Edition 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 8A) which starts at $26,870
- XLE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 8A) which starts at $29,455
- TRD 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $31,170
- XSE 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $35,130
- L 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 8A) which starts at $24,425
- XLE 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $34,580
- SE 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl 8A) which starts at $27,570
- XLE 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl 8A) which starts at $30,855
- SE Nightshade Edition 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl 8A) which starts at $28,270
- LE 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl 8A) which starts at $26,370
- XSE 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl 8A) which starts at $31,405
What are the different models of Toyota Camry?
2020 Toyota Camry Overview
The 2020 Toyota Camry is offered in the following submodels: Camry Sedan. Available styles include SE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 8A), LE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 8A), XSE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 8A), SE Nightshade Edition 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 8A), XLE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 8A), TRD 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 8A), XSE 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 8A), L 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 8A), XLE 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 8A), SE 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl 8A), XLE 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl 8A), SE Nightshade Edition 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl 8A), LE 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl 8A), and XSE 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl 8A).
What do people think of the 2020 Toyota Camry?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2020 Toyota Camry and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2020 Camry 4.0 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2020 Camry.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2020 Toyota Camry and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2020 Camry featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
