Fuel Economy and Green Cars
08/28/2020
Electric Vehicle Tax Credits: What You Need to Know
Confused as to which plug-in cars still qualify for tax credits? Edmunds.com has prepared the following electric car tax credit guide.
10/14/2019
Manual vs. Automatic Pros and Cons: Which Is Better?
What's the difference between manual and automatic cars? Find out and see which is right for you.
03/06/2019
The True Cost of Powering an Electric Car
Determining the cost of powering a plug-in vehicle isn't difficult once you understand the individual cost points.
10/19/2018
Save Money and Stop Buying Premium Gasoline
A quick way to save 20 to 40 or more cents per gallon of gasoline is to stop pumping premium and switch to regular grade.
02/02/2016
Electric and Fuel Cell Vehicles Must Overcome Challenges to Go Mainstream, Study Finds
Electric and fuel-cell vehicles have their advantages but still have challenges to overcome before going mainstream, according to a new study from the University of Michigan Transportation Research Institute.
