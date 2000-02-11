Fuel Economy and Green Cars

  1. Home
08/28/2020
Electric Vehicle Tax Credits: What You Need to Know
Confused as to which plug-in cars still qualify for tax credits? Edmunds.com has prepared the following electric car tax credit guide.

10/14/2019
Manual vs. Automatic Pros and Cons: Which Is Better?
What's the difference between manual and automatic cars? Find out and see which is right for you.

03/06/2019
The True Cost of Powering an Electric Car
Determining the cost of powering a plug-in vehicle isn't difficult once you understand the individual cost points.

10/19/2018
Save Money and Stop Buying Premium Gasoline
A quick way to save 20 to 40 or more cents per gallon of gasoline is to stop pumping premium and switch to regular grade.

02/02/2016
Electric and Fuel Cell Vehicles Must Overcome Challenges to Go Mainstream, Study Finds
Electric and fuel-cell vehicles have their advantages but still have challenges to overcome before going mainstream, according to a new study from the University of Michigan Transportation Research Institute.

05/27/2015
Will California's Zero-Emissions Mandate Alter the Car Landscape?
When you're car shopping, accurate intel and a good battle plan will get you the best price.

