2022 Ford Maverick

Release Date: Fall 2021
Estimated Price: Starting at $25,000 (estimated)
2022 Ford Maverick
  • All-new compact pickup truck from Ford
  • Small, city-friendly dimensions and a lower price than the midsize Ranger
  • Built on the same platform as the Ford Escape and Bronco Sport
  • Part of the first generation of the Maverick pickup truck debuting for 2022
2022 Ford Maverick Review
by the Edmunds Experts
06/03/2021
What is the Maverick?

The 2022 Ford Maverick has finally been confirmed as Ford's newest pickup. While the details are still scarce, Ford has confirmed the new compact pickup's name, resurrecting a moniker from the 1970s. Based on the Ford Escape (which shares its architecture with the Bronco Sport), the Maverick will be a compact truck that slots below the Ranger and the F-150 in Ford's lineup.

Its unibody construction differs from the Ranger's and F-150's classic body-on-frame construction, which might ultimately put a limit on how much the Maverick can tow and haul. But this crossover SUV backbone will also likely deliver a more comfortable, refined ride than its larger siblings provide. This could make the Maverick a solid choice for buyers who want the versatility of a pickup but don't need an old-school truck's absurdly high capabilities.

Urban environments don't favor large pickups, and it's under these circumstances the Ford Maverick should truly shine. It is far easier to navigate narrow streets in a small truck than the hulking F-150, and the Maverick probably won't exhibit the same poor ride quality that draws our derision in the Ranger. If the Maverick shares the Escape's duo of turbocharged four-cylinder engines, it could also be one of the most fuel-efficient gasoline trucks on the market.

EdmundsEdmunds says

Ford needs a competitive small truck, and the Ranger ain't it. The upcoming crossover-based Ford Maverick might be the ideal partner for urban shoppers who want the versatility of a pickup but won't compromise on ride quality. The Maverick will debut on June 8 across a number of Ford's social media channels including TikTok and Hulu, with actress Gabrielle Union as host. Keep an eye right here on Edmunds for a full breakdown of the new Maverick when it debuts, with all the specs, details and pricing information.

Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2022 Ford Maverick.

