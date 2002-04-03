Vehicle overview

Yes, yes, we know that the Integra is long in the tooth and that an all-new model will be released in 2002. But don't disrespect the current model.

Since its introduction in 1994, the current Integra has provided many drivers -- young, old, male and female -- with a sporty, practical, reliable and enjoyable ride. Even 5-year-old Integras still look hot cruising the streets. And the Type R, reintroduced last year after a year's absence, is a bona fide road ripper. There aren't any other cars in the sport compact market with as much longevity, style or popularity.

So, despite being over the hill, the Integra is still a great car. And, just to freshen things up a little bit, this year's model gets standard carpeted floor mats and four new exterior colors. Also, an emergency trunk release has been added to the inside of the sedan's cargo area. Speaking of the sedan, those with a sense of history may want to pick one up in 2001. When the new Integra is released next year it will be available only as a three-door hatchback.

We've always praised the Integra for its thrilling drive. We've even gone so far as to call it one of the top-handling front-drivers in the world. The shifter is one of the best in the industry, with a shape that fits the hand perfectly and a relatively short throw between gears. With a fully independent four-wheel double-wishbone suspension, front and rear stabilizer bars and a thick steering wheel that gives excellent feedback about what's going on down below, the Integra offers nearly the same driving enjoyment you'd get from a BMW 3 Series -- if you had twice the money for the dealer, your insurance broker and the service center.

The base (on GS and LS trim levels) 1.8-liter four-cylinder engine produces an adequate, but not ripping 140 horsepower. For mega-thrills, the GS-R boasts a VTEC-enhanced 1.8-liter inline four that cranks out 170 horsepower and 128 foot-pounds of torque. When you run the gutsy Type R to 8,000 rpm, just short of its 8,500-rpm redline, it delivers a street-racer worthy 195 horsepower, mostly due to its hand-polished intake and exhaust ports and a high-flow exhaust system. It's this raw energy that has made the Type R a cult favorite with Japanese road rocket fans.

As part of Honda's larger family, you can also count on the Integra to provide excellent seating, good headroom, straightforward and functional ergonomics and exceptional build quality.

So what if it's an old design; it's one of the best cars ever produced.