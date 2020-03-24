2020 Volkswagen Jetta GLI Review

The 2020 Volkswagen Jetta GLI is a high-performance version of the standard Jetta. Unlike some recent GLIs, this new generation, which came out just last year, is a lot more than just a slightly upgraded small sedan. Under the hood, it gets the strong 228-horsepower turbocharged 2.0-liter engine out of a GTI. You can even get it with a manual transmission. If you opt for the Autobahn trim, it has an adaptive suspension that maximizes both ride comfort and handling. And just to make sure it stands out in a crowd, Volkswagen lowers the GLI 0.6 inch compared to the standard Jetta and gives it a unique grille and lighting. The rest of the car is pretty much the same, which means you get sufficient space for adults, an accommodating trunk, and a smooth ride on the highway. Unfortunately, there are some notable drawbacks. Competitors such as the Honda Civic Si and Mazda 3 have more refined interiors than the GLI, and they both offer better technology features. The GLI's fuel economy is also below segment averages, even when you compare it to high-performance rivals. None of those gripes are too serious, though, and with such a limited set of competitors, we recommend taking a close look at the Jetta GLI. At the very least, you'll be happy you took one for a test drive.

Edmunds’ Expert Rating Rated for you by America’s best test team

Our verdict 8.0 / 10

The Jetta GLI is a worthwhile entry into the affordable sport-sedan arena. VW has done an excellent job building a sporty vehicle that's satisfying and engaging to drive yet exceptionally comfortable and quite practical. The downsides are that it doesn't come standard with the technology features of most competitors, and fuel economy suffers for performance.

How does it drive? 8.5

This is an impressive car for daily driving. There's a little delay in power delivery as the engine gets up to speed, but it pulls with satisfying grunt from about 2,700 rpm. We tested the GLI with the manual transmission, and it covered 0-60 mph in 6.6 seconds. That's a bit quicker than the Honda Civic Si. There is noticeable rev hang between shifts, however, which saps some of the fun from sporty driving.



The GLI's handling and steering shine and make the car fun to drive around turns. The torque-vectoring front differential helps pull the car through turns with almost uncanny grip. Steering is naturally weighted, and there's a bit of feedback from the road.

How comfortable is it? 8.5

Perhaps the most surprising feature of the GLI is its ride, which is exceptionally smooth for a sporty small sedan. The cloth seats are comfortable and supportive, although the front seats don't have quite as much side bolstering as we'd like.



There's some wind noise from the roof pillars at freeway speed and some road noise when driving over bumps. But on the whole, the car is pleasantly quiet for a sporty sedan. The climate control system is easy to use and regulates the cabin temp well, though the center vents are placed a little too low for our tastes.

How’s the interior? 8.0

There's lots of seat adjustability and steering-wheel telescoping range, although the low-hanging column may interfere with some drivers' knees. The GLI's manual shifter is well placed except that the cupholders are directly aft, which is an issue if you have tall drinks. Otherwise, the controls are generally well marked and easy to find.



Interior space is excellent with enough rear-seat head- and legroom for adults, although the deep-set rear outboard seats require a bit of effort to get out of. As for visibility, the GLI's high rear trunk deck creates rear visibility issues, and the side mirrors are small.

How’s the tech? 6.5

The touchscreen system is simple and easy to use. The large physical button shortcuts are useful for switching between functions and menus. But it's a relatively limited system, lacking even native voice controls. Fortunately, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay smartphone integration is standard and works well enough. Siri Hands Free is also supported.



Blind-spot monitoring works well, but VW doesn't offer a lot of other driver safety aids on the GLI. The backup camera display is grainy and unsophisticated.

How’s the storage? 8.0

By the numbers, the Jetta's 14.1-cubic-foot trunk falls in the middle of the pack. But in practice it's sufficiently accommodating, with a large, flat load floor and generous trunk opening. The trunklid has a tendency to fall closed if not opened securely all the way. The folding seats create a nice, wide pass-through.



The door pockets on all four doors are quite large, and there's a good-size tray in front of the shifter. The cupholders will accommodate larger containers. The console box under the center armrest isn't as big as some others, and some competitors have more options to organize your small items, but there's plenty of room around the Jetta's cabin for your stuff.

How economical is it? 6.5

In today's class of small performance cars, the GLI is below average for fuel economy. The EPA estimates the GLI gets 28 mpg combined with either transmission, but we never came close to achieving that in our time with the car. Driving it the way it wants to be driven incurs serious mileage penalties.

Is it a good value? 7.5

Stacked up against similar small, sporty mainstream sedans, the GLI is an interesting proposition. In routine driving, it feels like a more refined vehicle, and it offers a lot of practicality. It's solidly put together, even if the materials quality is just typical for the class. Unfortunately, the price gets high if you want extra features that some competitors offer for less, though the highest trim has cool extras no one else offers in this class.

Wildcard 9.0

We're fans of the GLI. It's a refined and comfortable daily driver with plenty of turbocharged punch and a satisfying manual transmission. It irons out potholes at a near luxury level and is engaging in the turns. Sure, it's a bit more Dr. Jekyll than Mr. Hyde, with a few foibles that keep it from greatness when it's really pushed, but we wouldn't trade its daily driver strengths for more edge.

Which Jetta GLI does Edmunds recommend?

Our recommendation for the Jetta GLI is the top-of-the-line Autobahn. On top of the base S trim's list of standard equipment, it brings appealing upgrades such as an adaptive suspension, ventilated front seats, an eight-speaker stereo (up from six speakers in the base model) and an 8-inch touchscreen (up from 6.5 inches in the base model). The suspension's wider range of comfort and handling alone makes the Autobahn trim level appealing, and all those other extras make it a no-brainer.

Volkswagen Jetta GLI models

The 2020 Volkswagen Jetta GLI is available in two trims: S and Autobahn. Both trim levels come with a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine making 228 horsepower and 258 lb-ft of torque. It's connected to either a six-speed manual transmission or a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.