Edmunds Rating
8.0 / 10
Consumer Rating
(6)
2020 Volkswagen Jetta GLI

What's new

  • VW Car-Net connectivity service now standard
  • Autobahn trim gets wireless charging and adaptive suspension as standard
  • Part of the seventh Jetta generation introduced for 2019

Pros & Cons

  • Quick acceleration and strong braking performance
  • Tidy and controlled handling for a small sedan
  • Smooth ride quality
  • Plenty of interior storage
  • Cabin feels a bit plasticky compared to others in the class
  • Lackluster infotainment system
MSRP Starting at
$26,245
Select your model:
2020 Volkswagen Jetta GLI pricing

in Ashburn, VA
See all for sale

2020 Volkswagen Jetta GLI Review

The 2020 Volkswagen Jetta GLI is a high-performance version of the standard Jetta. Unlike some recent GLIs, this new generation, which came out just last year, is a lot more than just a slightly upgraded small sedan. Under the hood, it gets the strong 228-horsepower turbocharged 2.0-liter engine out of a GTI. You can even get it with a manual transmission.

If you opt for the Autobahn trim, it has an adaptive suspension that maximizes both ride comfort and handling. And just to make sure it stands out in a crowd, Volkswagen lowers the GLI 0.6 inch compared to the standard Jetta and gives it a unique grille and lighting. The rest of the car is pretty much the same, which means you get sufficient space for adults, an accommodating trunk, and a smooth ride on the highway.

Unfortunately, there are some notable drawbacks. Competitors such as the Honda Civic Si and Mazda 3 have more refined interiors than the GLI, and they both offer better technology features. The GLI's fuel economy is also below segment averages, even when you compare it to high-performance rivals.

None of those gripes are too serious, though, and with such a limited set of competitors, we recommend taking a close look at the Jetta GLI. At the very least, you'll be happy you took one for a test drive.

Edmunds' Expert Rating
Rated for you by America’s best test team

Our verdict

8.0 / 10
The Jetta GLI is a worthwhile entry into the affordable sport-sedan arena. VW has done an excellent job building a sporty vehicle that's satisfying and engaging to drive yet exceptionally comfortable and quite practical. The downsides are that it doesn't come standard with the technology features of most competitors, and fuel economy suffers for performance.

How does it drive?

8.5
This is an impressive car for daily driving. There's a little delay in power delivery as the engine gets up to speed, but it pulls with satisfying grunt from about 2,700 rpm. We tested the GLI with the manual transmission, and it covered 0-60 mph in 6.6 seconds. That's a bit quicker than the Honda Civic Si. There is noticeable rev hang between shifts, however, which saps some of the fun from sporty driving.

The GLI's handling and steering shine and make the car fun to drive around turns. The torque-vectoring front differential helps pull the car through turns with almost uncanny grip. Steering is naturally weighted, and there's a bit of feedback from the road.

How comfortable is it?

8.5
Perhaps the most surprising feature of the GLI is its ride, which is exceptionally smooth for a sporty small sedan. The cloth seats are comfortable and supportive, although the front seats don't have quite as much side bolstering as we'd like.

There's some wind noise from the roof pillars at freeway speed and some road noise when driving over bumps. But on the whole, the car is pleasantly quiet for a sporty sedan. The climate control system is easy to use and regulates the cabin temp well, though the center vents are placed a little too low for our tastes.

How’s the interior?

8.0
There's lots of seat adjustability and steering-wheel telescoping range, although the low-hanging column may interfere with some drivers' knees. The GLI's manual shifter is well placed except that the cupholders are directly aft, which is an issue if you have tall drinks. Otherwise, the controls are generally well marked and easy to find.

Interior space is excellent with enough rear-seat head- and legroom for adults, although the deep-set rear outboard seats require a bit of effort to get out of. As for visibility, the GLI's high rear trunk deck creates rear visibility issues, and the side mirrors are small.

How’s the tech?

6.5
The touchscreen system is simple and easy to use. The large physical button shortcuts are useful for switching between functions and menus. But it's a relatively limited system, lacking even native voice controls. Fortunately, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay smartphone integration is standard and works well enough. Siri Hands Free is also supported.

Blind-spot monitoring works well, but VW doesn't offer a lot of other driver safety aids on the GLI. The backup camera display is grainy and unsophisticated.

How’s the storage?

8.0
By the numbers, the Jetta's 14.1-cubic-foot trunk falls in the middle of the pack. But in practice it's sufficiently accommodating, with a large, flat load floor and generous trunk opening. The trunklid has a tendency to fall closed if not opened securely all the way. The folding seats create a nice, wide pass-through.

The door pockets on all four doors are quite large, and there's a good-size tray in front of the shifter. The cupholders will accommodate larger containers. The console box under the center armrest isn't as big as some others, and some competitors have more options to organize your small items, but there's plenty of room around the Jetta's cabin for your stuff.

How economical is it?

6.5
In today's class of small performance cars, the GLI is below average for fuel economy. The EPA estimates the GLI gets 28 mpg combined with either transmission, but we never came close to achieving that in our time with the car. Driving it the way it wants to be driven incurs serious mileage penalties.

Is it a good value?

7.5
Stacked up against similar small, sporty mainstream sedans, the GLI is an interesting proposition. In routine driving, it feels like a more refined vehicle, and it offers a lot of practicality. It's solidly put together, even if the materials quality is just typical for the class. Unfortunately, the price gets high if you want extra features that some competitors offer for less, though the highest trim has cool extras no one else offers in this class.

Wildcard

9.0
We're fans of the GLI. It's a refined and comfortable daily driver with plenty of turbocharged punch and a satisfying manual transmission. It irons out potholes at a near luxury level and is engaging in the turns. Sure, it's a bit more Dr. Jekyll than Mr. Hyde, with a few foibles that keep it from greatness when it's really pushed, but we wouldn't trade its daily driver strengths for more edge.

Which Jetta GLI does Edmunds recommend?

Our recommendation for the Jetta GLI is the top-of-the-line Autobahn. On top of the base S trim's list of standard equipment, it brings appealing upgrades such as an adaptive suspension, ventilated front seats, an eight-speaker stereo (up from six speakers in the base model) and an 8-inch touchscreen (up from 6.5 inches in the base model). The suspension's wider range of comfort and handling alone makes the Autobahn trim level appealing, and all those other extras make it a no-brainer.

Volkswagen Jetta GLI models

The 2020 Volkswagen Jetta GLI is available in two trims: S and Autobahn. Both trim levels come with a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine making 228 horsepower and 258 lb-ft of torque. It's connected to either a six-speed manual transmission or a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.

The S comes standard with a limited-slip differential, heated front seats, dual-zone climate control, keyless entry with push-button start, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration, a 6.5-inch touchscreen and a six-speaker audio system. The Autobahn trim adds the DCC adaptive suspension, a panoramic sunroof, ventilated leather seats with a power-adjustable driver's seat, remote start, wireless smartphone charging, an eight-speaker BeatsAudio system, an 8-inch touchscreen and a digital instrument panel.

All Jetta GLIs come standard with a rearview camera, forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking, blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, and an automatic post-collision braking system. All-season tires are standard, but summer performance tires are a no-cost option on every trim.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2020 Volkswagen Jetta GLI.

5 star reviews: 100%
4 star reviews: 0%
3 star reviews: 0%
2 star reviews: 0%
1 star reviews: 0%
Average user rating: 5.0 stars based on 6 total reviews

Trending topics in reviews

  • driving experience
  • value
  • road noise
  • engine
  • interior
  • fuel efficiency
  • comfort

Most helpful consumer reviews

5 out of 5 stars, Phenomenal!!!
MrNord,
Autobahn 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)

Something like this only comes around in the industry once every few years. VW nailed it with the new GLI. The fun factor is off the charts, especially in this price range. They struck a perfect balance between sporty and luxury, practical and exciting. Except for adding vents and a couple of USB ports in the rear seat area there isn’t anything I would change about this vehicle. If you are in the market for a sporty sedan do yourself a favor and check out the VW GLI.

5 out of 5 stars, All the Tech You need & Fun to Drive
JTT,
Autobahn 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)

Alot of reviews say the interior is and tech is behind but that is incorrect. The 2020 Autobahn gives you plenty of it tech you need in a performance sedan and unlike the others in the segment there are ZERO rattles on the interior and cabin is silent down highway. It is what made me choose the GLI over over all the others I test drove.

5 out of 5 stars, Everything you could want
Javel123,
Autobahn 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)

I love my new gli autobahn it's fun to drive and also great on gas I avg 40mpg in eco mode and when I want to have a little fun sport mode gives the car that extra power

5 out of 5 stars, Better than expected
JohnnyK,
Autobahn 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)

Love my GLI! Glad VW still offer cars with a stick. Not only is comfortable to drive it’s fun to drive. With the turbo it’s got Way more power than I expected, fun when it kicks in. 33mpg rated on the highway is a huge understatement! I’m getting closer to 38. So much fun to drive!

Write a review

See all 6 reviews

Features & Specs

S 4dr Sedan features & specs
S 4dr Sedan
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M
MSRP$26,245
MPG 25 city / 32 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission6-speed manual
Horsepower228 hp @ 5000 rpm
Autobahn 4dr Sedan features & specs
Autobahn 4dr Sedan
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM
MSRP$30,745
MPG 25 city / 32 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Horsepower228 hp @ 5000 rpm
S 4dr Sedan features & specs
S 4dr Sedan
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM
MSRP$27,045
MPG 25 city / 32 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Horsepower228 hp @ 5000 rpm
Autobahn 4dr Sedan features & specs
Autobahn 4dr Sedan
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M
MSRP$29,945
MPG 25 city / 32 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission6-speed manual
Horsepower228 hp @ 5000 rpm
See all 2020 Volkswagen Jetta GLI features & specs

Safety

Our experts’ favorite Jetta GLI safety features:

Blind-Spot Warning System
Alerts you with visual and audible warnings if another vehicle is in your blind spot.
Post-Collision Braking System
Applies the brakes once the airbags go off to reduce the possibility of further damage during an accident.
Forward Collision Warning
Sounds an alert when a front collision is imminent and can automatically apply the brakes if the driver doesn't react in time.

NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.

Frontal Barrier Crash RatingRating
Overall4 / 5
Driver4 / 5
Passenger4 / 5
Side Crash RatingRating
Overall5 / 5
Side Barrier RatingRating
Overall5 / 5
Driver5 / 5
Passenger5 / 5
Combined Side Barrier & Pole RatingsRating
Front Seat5 / 5
Back Seat5 / 5
RolloverRating
Rollover4 / 5
Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
Risk Of Rollover13.1%

Volkswagen Jetta GLI vs. the competition

Volkswagen Jetta GLI vs. Honda Civic

The Honda Civic is one of our favorite small sedans, and the Si is an excellent high-performance version of the Civic. The Civic Si has a well-built cabin, an impressively smooth ride quality for a high-performance variant, and lots of trunk space. The Civic Si is a bit less expensive than the GLI as well.

Compare Volkswagen Jetta GLI & Honda Civic features

Volkswagen Jetta GLI vs. Mazda 3

While there isn't a high-performance version of the Mazda 3, we think it competes well with the Jetta GLI based on its classy design, upscale interior and impressive driving dynamics. The 3 was redesigned for 2019 and it received a big suite of standard and optional safety features, an excellent new interior and the option for all-wheel drive — something you can't get in the Jetta GLI. Unfortunately, if you like to shift your own gears, the Mazda 3 doesn't offer a manual transmission.

Compare Volkswagen Jetta GLI & Mazda 3 features

Volkswagen Jetta GLI vs. Subaru WRX

The WRX is Subaru's high-performance sedan that's been around for quite some time, and its age is definitely starting to show. The interior and bouncy ride are in need of some serious updates. But for sheer speed and fun-to-drive factor in this class of vehicles, the WRX is hard to beat. The WRX's all-wheel-drive system is a class leader and does more than provide traction in slippery situations — it increases all-around performance.

Compare Volkswagen Jetta GLI & Subaru WRX features

FAQ

Is the Volkswagen Jetta GLI a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2020 Jetta GLI both on the road and at the track, giving it a 8.0 out of 10. You probably care about Volkswagen Jetta GLI fuel economy, so it's important to know that the Jetta GLI gets an EPA-estimated 28 mpg. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the Jetta GLI has 14.1 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Volkswagen Jetta GLI. Learn more

What's new in the 2020 Volkswagen Jetta GLI?

According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 Volkswagen Jetta GLI:

  • VW Car-Net connectivity service now standard
  • Autobahn trim gets wireless charging and adaptive suspension as standard
  • Part of the seventh Jetta generation introduced for 2019
Learn more

Is the Volkswagen Jetta GLI reliable?

To determine whether the Volkswagen Jetta GLI is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Jetta GLI. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Jetta GLI's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 2020 Volkswagen Jetta GLI a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2020 Volkswagen Jetta GLI is a good car. Edmunds' expert testing team reviewed the 2020 Jetta GLI and gave it a 8.0 out of 10. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2020 Jetta GLI is a good car for you. Learn more

How much should I pay for a 2020 Volkswagen Jetta GLI?

The least-expensive 2020 Volkswagen Jetta GLI is the 2020 Volkswagen Jetta GLI S 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $26,245.

Other versions include:

  • S 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) which starts at $26,245
  • Autobahn 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) which starts at $30,745
  • S 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) which starts at $27,045
  • Autobahn 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) which starts at $29,945
Learn more

What are the different models of Volkswagen Jetta GLI?

If you're interested in the Volkswagen Jetta GLI, the next question is, which Jetta GLI model is right for you? Jetta GLI variants include S 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M), Autobahn 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM), S 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM), and Autobahn 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M). For a full list of Jetta GLI models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

2020 Volkswagen Jetta GLI Overview

The 2020 Volkswagen Jetta GLI is offered in the following submodels: Jetta GLI Sedan. Available styles include S 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M), Autobahn 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM), Autobahn 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M), and S 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM).

What do people think of the 2020 Volkswagen Jetta GLI?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2020 Volkswagen Jetta GLI and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2020 Jetta GLI 5.0 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2020 Jetta GLI.

Edmunds Expert Reviews

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2020 Volkswagen Jetta GLI and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2020 Jetta GLI featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

Our Review Process

This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

What's a good price for a New 2020 Volkswagen Jetta GLI?

2020 Volkswagen Jetta GLI Autobahn 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)

The 2020 Volkswagen Jetta GLI Autobahn 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $31,999. The average price paid for a new 2020 Volkswagen Jetta GLI Autobahn 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) is trending $3,180 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $3,180 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $28,819.

The average savings for the 2020 Volkswagen Jetta GLI Autobahn 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) is 9.9% below the MSRP.

Available Inventory:

We are showing 10 2020 Volkswagen Jetta GLI Autobahn 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

2020 Volkswagen Jetta GLI S 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)

The 2020 Volkswagen Jetta GLI S 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $28,200. The average price paid for a new 2020 Volkswagen Jetta GLI S 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) is trending $2,864 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $2,864 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $25,336.

The average savings for the 2020 Volkswagen Jetta GLI S 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) is 10.2% below the MSRP.

Available Inventory:

We are showing 12 2020 Volkswagen Jetta GLI S 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

2020 Volkswagen Jetta GLI S 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)

The 2020 Volkswagen Jetta GLI S 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $27,435. The average price paid for a new 2020 Volkswagen Jetta GLI S 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) is trending $2,852 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $2,852 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $24,583.

The average savings for the 2020 Volkswagen Jetta GLI S 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) is 10.4% below the MSRP.

Available Inventory:

We are showing 8 2020 Volkswagen Jetta GLI S 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

2020 Volkswagen Jetta GLI Autobahn 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)

The 2020 Volkswagen Jetta GLI Autobahn 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $31,199. The average price paid for a new 2020 Volkswagen Jetta GLI Autobahn 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) is trending $3,139 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $3,139 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $28,060.

The average savings for the 2020 Volkswagen Jetta GLI Autobahn 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) is 10.1% below the MSRP.

Available Inventory:

We are showing 4 2020 Volkswagen Jetta GLI Autobahn 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

Which 2020 Volkswagen Jetta GLIS are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2020 Volkswagen Jetta GLI for sale near. There are currently 73 new 2020 Jetta GLIS listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $24,294 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2020 Volkswagen Jetta GLI. Then select Edmunds special offers, perks, deals, and incentives to contact the dealer of your choice and save up to $4,280 on a used or CPO 2020 Jetta GLI available from a dealership near you.

Can't find a new 2020 Volkswagen Jetta GLIs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a new Volkswagen Jetta GLI for sale - 3 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $11,209.

Find a new Volkswagen for sale - 1 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $7,509.

