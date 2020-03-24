2020 Volkswagen Jetta GLI
What’s new
- VW Car-Net connectivity service now standard
- Autobahn trim gets wireless charging and adaptive suspension as standard
- Part of the seventh Jetta generation introduced for 2019
Pros & Cons
- Quick acceleration and strong braking performance
- Tidy and controlled handling for a small sedan
- Smooth ride quality
- Plenty of interior storage
- Cabin feels a bit plasticky compared to others in the class
- Lackluster infotainment system
2020 Volkswagen Jetta GLI Review
The 2020 Volkswagen Jetta GLI is a high-performance version of the standard Jetta. Unlike some recent GLIs, this new generation, which came out just last year, is a lot more than just a slightly upgraded small sedan. Under the hood, it gets the strong 228-horsepower turbocharged 2.0-liter engine out of a GTI. You can even get it with a manual transmission.
If you opt for the Autobahn trim, it has an adaptive suspension that maximizes both ride comfort and handling. And just to make sure it stands out in a crowd, Volkswagen lowers the GLI 0.6 inch compared to the standard Jetta and gives it a unique grille and lighting. The rest of the car is pretty much the same, which means you get sufficient space for adults, an accommodating trunk, and a smooth ride on the highway.
Unfortunately, there are some notable drawbacks. Competitors such as the Honda Civic Si and Mazda 3 have more refined interiors than the GLI, and they both offer better technology features. The GLI's fuel economy is also below segment averages, even when you compare it to high-performance rivals.
None of those gripes are too serious, though, and with such a limited set of competitors, we recommend taking a close look at the Jetta GLI. At the very least, you'll be happy you took one for a test drive.
Our verdict8.0 / 10
How does it drive?8.5
The GLI's handling and steering shine and make the car fun to drive around turns. The torque-vectoring front differential helps pull the car through turns with almost uncanny grip. Steering is naturally weighted, and there's a bit of feedback from the road.
How comfortable is it?8.5
There's some wind noise from the roof pillars at freeway speed and some road noise when driving over bumps. But on the whole, the car is pleasantly quiet for a sporty sedan. The climate control system is easy to use and regulates the cabin temp well, though the center vents are placed a little too low for our tastes.
How’s the interior?8.0
Interior space is excellent with enough rear-seat head- and legroom for adults, although the deep-set rear outboard seats require a bit of effort to get out of. As for visibility, the GLI's high rear trunk deck creates rear visibility issues, and the side mirrors are small.
How’s the tech?6.5
Blind-spot monitoring works well, but VW doesn't offer a lot of other driver safety aids on the GLI. The backup camera display is grainy and unsophisticated.
How’s the storage?8.0
The door pockets on all four doors are quite large, and there's a good-size tray in front of the shifter. The cupholders will accommodate larger containers. The console box under the center armrest isn't as big as some others, and some competitors have more options to organize your small items, but there's plenty of room around the Jetta's cabin for your stuff.
How economical is it?6.5
Is it a good value?7.5
Wildcard9.0
Which Jetta GLI does Edmunds recommend?
Volkswagen Jetta GLI models
The 2020 Volkswagen Jetta GLI is available in two trims: S and Autobahn. Both trim levels come with a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine making 228 horsepower and 258 lb-ft of torque. It's connected to either a six-speed manual transmission or a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.
The S comes standard with a limited-slip differential, heated front seats, dual-zone climate control, keyless entry with push-button start, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration, a 6.5-inch touchscreen and a six-speaker audio system. The Autobahn trim adds the DCC adaptive suspension, a panoramic sunroof, ventilated leather seats with a power-adjustable driver's seat, remote start, wireless smartphone charging, an eight-speaker BeatsAudio system, an 8-inch touchscreen and a digital instrument panel.
All Jetta GLIs come standard with a rearview camera, forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking, blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, and an automatic post-collision braking system. All-season tires are standard, but summer performance tires are a no-cost option on every trim.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2020 Volkswagen Jetta GLI.
Trending topics in reviews
- driving experience
- value
- road noise
- engine
- interior
- fuel efficiency
- comfort
Most helpful consumer reviews
Something like this only comes around in the industry once every few years. VW nailed it with the new GLI. The fun factor is off the charts, especially in this price range. They struck a perfect balance between sporty and luxury, practical and exciting. Except for adding vents and a couple of USB ports in the rear seat area there isn’t anything I would change about this vehicle. If you are in the market for a sporty sedan do yourself a favor and check out the VW GLI.
Alot of reviews say the interior is and tech is behind but that is incorrect. The 2020 Autobahn gives you plenty of it tech you need in a performance sedan and unlike the others in the segment there are ZERO rattles on the interior and cabin is silent down highway. It is what made me choose the GLI over over all the others I test drove.
I love my new gli autobahn it's fun to drive and also great on gas I avg 40mpg in eco mode and when I want to have a little fun sport mode gives the car that extra power
Love my GLI! Glad VW still offer cars with a stick. Not only is comfortable to drive it’s fun to drive. With the turbo it’s got Way more power than I expected, fun when it kicks in. 33mpg rated on the highway is a huge understatement! I’m getting closer to 38. So much fun to drive!
Features & Specs
|S 4dr Sedan
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M
|MSRP
|$26,245
|MPG
|25 city / 32 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|6-speed manual
|Horsepower
|228 hp @ 5000 rpm
|Autobahn 4dr Sedan
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM
|MSRP
|$30,745
|MPG
|25 city / 32 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|7-speed automated manual
|Horsepower
|228 hp @ 5000 rpm
|S 4dr Sedan
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM
|MSRP
|$27,045
|MPG
|25 city / 32 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|7-speed automated manual
|Horsepower
|228 hp @ 5000 rpm
|Autobahn 4dr Sedan
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M
|MSRP
|$29,945
|MPG
|25 city / 32 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|6-speed manual
|Horsepower
|228 hp @ 5000 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Jetta GLI safety features:
- Blind-Spot Warning System
- Alerts you with visual and audible warnings if another vehicle is in your blind spot.
- Post-Collision Braking System
- Applies the brakes once the airbags go off to reduce the possibility of further damage during an accident.
- Forward Collision Warning
- Sounds an alert when a front collision is imminent and can automatically apply the brakes if the driver doesn't react in time.
NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|4 / 5
|Driver
|4 / 5
|Passenger
|4 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|5 / 5
|Back Seat
|5 / 5
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|4 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|13.1%
Volkswagen Jetta GLI vs. the competition
Volkswagen Jetta GLI vs. Honda Civic
The Honda Civic is one of our favorite small sedans, and the Si is an excellent high-performance version of the Civic. The Civic Si has a well-built cabin, an impressively smooth ride quality for a high-performance variant, and lots of trunk space. The Civic Si is a bit less expensive than the GLI as well.
Volkswagen Jetta GLI vs. Mazda 3
While there isn't a high-performance version of the Mazda 3, we think it competes well with the Jetta GLI based on its classy design, upscale interior and impressive driving dynamics. The 3 was redesigned for 2019 and it received a big suite of standard and optional safety features, an excellent new interior and the option for all-wheel drive — something you can't get in the Jetta GLI. Unfortunately, if you like to shift your own gears, the Mazda 3 doesn't offer a manual transmission.
Volkswagen Jetta GLI vs. Subaru WRX
The WRX is Subaru's high-performance sedan that's been around for quite some time, and its age is definitely starting to show. The interior and bouncy ride are in need of some serious updates. But for sheer speed and fun-to-drive factor in this class of vehicles, the WRX is hard to beat. The WRX's all-wheel-drive system is a class leader and does more than provide traction in slippery situations — it increases all-around performance.
More about the 2020 Volkswagen Jetta GLI
2020 Volkswagen Jetta GLI Overview
The 2020 Volkswagen Jetta GLI is offered in the following submodels: Jetta GLI Sedan. Available styles include S 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M), Autobahn 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM), Autobahn 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M), and S 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM).
What do people think of the 2020 Volkswagen Jetta GLI?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2020 Volkswagen Jetta GLI and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2020 Jetta GLI 5.0 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2020 Jetta GLI.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2020 Volkswagen Jetta GLI and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2020 Jetta GLI featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
