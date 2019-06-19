  1. Home
  2. Kia
  3. Kia Sportage
Consumer Rating
(47)
Ad
7 Offers Near 20147
Check out current offers on the Kia Sportage
VIEW OFFERS
Kia.com

2020 Kia Sportage

What’s new

  • Updated front and rear styling
  • New safety features, including adaptive cruise control
  • Standard 8-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
  • Part of the fourth Sportage generation introduced for 2017

Pros & Cons

  • Smooth ride quality
  • Spacious front and rear seating
  • Attractive dashboard layout with appealing features
  • Quiet interior at highway speeds
  • Fuel economy isn't as good as mpg of some top rivals
  • Relatively modest cargo capacity
Other years
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
Kia Sportage for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2002
2001
2000
MSRP Starting at
$23,990
Save as much as $3,534
Incentive offers available
Select your model:
Save as much as $3,534 with Edmunds

2020 Kia Sportage pricing

in Ashburn, VA
See all for sale

2020 Kia Sportage Review

If you're in the market for a small crossover, you're probably aware of heavy hitters such as the Honda CR-V, Toyota RAV4 and Ford Escape. Wander off the beaten path, however, and you'll find alternatives that offer strong selling points. The 2020 Kia Sportage is one of these lesser-known rivals, and we think it makes a good name for itself, with a low price and a feature-rich lineup.

The Sportage costs less than many of its competitors but offers more features, including standard Apple CarPlay and Android Auto functionality, plus desirable driver aids such as lane departure and forward collision warning systems. Unlike rivals, which offer skimpy starter versions, you can equip the Kia's base LX model with an option package that makes it well-equipped for such a reasonably priced crossover. Up the trim ladder, you'll find features that are rare for the class, not to mention a sporty variant with a strong turbocharged engine.

Its most significant drawback is its relatively compact cargo area. The Sportage is smaller than most in the class, but its passenger seating is just as roomy as you'll find in competitors. That means the space savings has to come from behind the second row, where the Sportage supplies about one-third less cargo space than its most spacious rivals. We also aren't impressed by the Sportage's middling fuel economy ratings. However, its lower purchase price helps even things out, and you won't be turned off by the cargo area unless you typically load your car to the brim with gear.

Which Sportage does Edmunds recommend?

If you want a feature-rich Sportage without an outrageous price tag, there are two ways you can go. The EX has faux leather upholstery, heated front seats and a handful of tech options such as blind-spot monitoring and keyless entry. If you want more goodies and can live without leather, the S with Premium package is a little more expensive but includes sporty styling upgrades, satellite radio and adaptive cruise control, among other extras. Of course, you can get these features on the EX, but that option package is pricey.

Kia Sportage models

The 2020 Kia Sportage is a five-passenger compact-crossover SUV available in LX, S, EX and SX Turbo trim levels. The LX has a decent number of standard features, while the S adds a few more and offers the most choices for optional packages. The EX contains features of both of the above trims and their respective packages. The sporty SX Turbo comes with nearly all of the Sportage's features as standard.

Front-wheel drive is standard, and all-wheel drive is an option on all versions. The LX, S and EX have a 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine (181 horsepower, 175 lb-ft of torque), while the SX Turbo has a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder (240 hp and 260 lb-ft of torque). Adding all-wheel drive drops output slightly to 237 hp. A six-speed automatic transmission is standard, regardless of powertrain choice.

Standard equipment on the LX includes 17-inch alloy wheels, automatic headlights, LED daytime running lights, rear privacy glass, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, a driver information display, selectable driving modes, a height-adjustable driver's seat, a 60/40-split folding and reclining back seat, Bluetooth, an 8-inch touchscreen display, the Kia Uvo infotainment system, and a six-speaker sound system with a USB port and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto functionality. Standard safety features include a rearview camera, a driver attention monitor, automatic high-beam control, lane departure warning and mitigation, and forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking and pedestrian detection.

We suggest getting the LX with the Popular package. It adds foglights, UV-reducing glass for the front windows and windshield, a windshield wiper de-icer, power-folding and heated side mirrors, dual-zone automatic climate control, vanity mirror lights, a power-adjustable driver's seat, upgraded seat fabric, and a blind-spot monitor with rear cross-traffic alert.

The S builds off the LX, adding 18-inch wheels, foglights, roof rails, heated and power-folding mirrors, exterior and interior styling enhancements, a flat-bottom steering wheel with wheel-mounted paddle shifters, Sofino simulated-leather upholstery, and the blind-spot monitor with rear cross-traffic alert.

Two packages are available for the S. The Sunroof package equips the Sportage with a panoramic sunroof, the UV-reducing glass, the windshield wiper de-icer, and ambient interior lighting. The S Premium package includes the Sunroof package, plus unique wheels, LED foglights and taillights, a leather-wrapped shifter, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, black interior trim, keyless entry and ignition, dual-zone automatic climate control, a power driver's seat, heated front seats, satellite radio, voice recognition, a wireless charging pad, a rear USB port, adaptive cruise control, and an electronic parking brake with auto hold.

The EX essentially mixes and matches features from the above trims and packages. It builds off the LX with Popular package, adding 18-inch wheels, roof rails, a hands-free tailgate, keyless entry and ignition, black interior trim, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and shifter, the Sofino faux leather upholstery, and a rear USB port.

The EX's Technology package is expensive but packed with goodies. These include front and rear parking sensors, adaptive cruise control, an electronic parking brake with auto hold, a panoramic sunroof, a spare tire, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, ambient lighting, a power-adjustable passenger seat, ventilated front seats, a heated steering wheel, leather upholstery, a wireless phone charger, a navigation system, and an eight-speaker Harman Kardon sound system with satellite radio and voice recognition.

Topping the Sportage range is the SX Turbo. It comes with everything above, plus the more powerful engine, 19-inch wheels, a sport-tuned suspension, larger front brakes, LED headlights, dual exhaust tips,and upgraded instrumentation.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2020 Kia Sportage.

5 star reviews: 75%
4 star reviews: 15%
3 star reviews: 4%
2 star reviews: 2%
1 star reviews: 4%
Average user rating: 4.5 stars based on 47 total reviews

Trending topics in reviews

  • interior
  • comfort
  • appearance
  • road noise
  • spaciousness
  • technology
  • value
  • handling & steering
  • ride quality
  • seats
  • driving experience
  • engine
  • sound system
  • dashboard
  • warranty
  • infotainment system
  • lights
  • safety
  • towing
  • visibility
  • wheels & tires
  • reliability & manufacturing quality
  • doors
  • electrical system
  • climate control
  • fuel efficiency
  • acceleration

Most helpful consumer reviews

5 out of 5 stars, First review of the 2020!
Matt Johnson,
S 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A)

This car is fantastic! I’m 6’0” and 220 and I couldn’t be more comfortable. I read a review where someone said it didn’t have much headroom for a 6ft guy. I don’t know what car he was driving because there is tons of room over my head in the front or back seat. My model does not have the power seats and there’s not a lot of adjustability but they are super comfy as is. We came from an 2014 Subaru Forester and this car out performs it in almost all categories. We were concerned about the cargo space because it was a little smaller but we can still fit all the same camping gear in it that we did in our forester. With 1/3 of the back seat down we can fit 2 large plastic totes, 2 small totes, a 55qt cooler, 3 duffel bags, 3 bike helmets and 3 camelbaks. It’s tight but it was in the forester too. Gas mileage has been about 25 avg. All the controls are very intuitive. The Bluetooth hooks up every time. Apple car play is super sweet! We haven’t had the car long but my family agrees it’s the best car we’ve had.

5 out of 5 stars, Very Pleased
Bsprinks,
S 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A)

I just returned from a 1,200 mile trip in my 2020 Kia Sportage S with premium package. Nothing like a long trip tp get to know your vehicle! I can say I'm very pleased with the vehicle. It rides smooth, it's comfortable, and rides quiet. Using Google maps on Android Auto was great. My Garmin never came out of the console compartment. The driver assist technologies worked good as well. It took awhile to get used to the adaptive cruise control and to get It adjusted to a reasonable following distance. I had a Kia Sorento prior to the Sportage and was a little concerned about downsizing but the trip eliminated any concerns I had.

5 out of 5 stars, Get up and go
Carol,
LX 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A)

Traded my 2018 kia Sorrento in for a 2020 sportage. I thought i downsized and would be disappointed. I loved my Sorrento. I'm very happy with the shortage. Drives smooth. Plenty of room. Stylish look.

5 out of 5 stars, Stylish get up and go!
Shelly,
LX 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A)

I was surprised to learn how comfortable this car is. I drive a lot and didn't want bad gas mileage or a vehicle that hesitated. The seats are SO comfortable, the ride is quiet, bigger interior room, including the back seat. Stylish interior and easy controls with many options. I can feel this difference when I put in AWD and if I choose sport mode too. I love driving this around town, the highway and can't wait for a long distance vacay in this. I chose the color, Hyper Red which is really a gorgeous color. These vehicles have truly come a long way and it surprised and impressed me for the 2020. Oh and I'll add, I researched vehicles on my own and nobody talked me into trying out this vehicle. I had to share my new found wisdom here!

Write a review

See all 47 reviews

Features & Specs

LX 4dr SUV features & specs
LX 4dr SUV
2.4L 4cyl 6A
MSRP$23,990
MPG 23 city / 30 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower181 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all for sale
LX 4dr SUV AWD features & specs
LX 4dr SUV AWD
2.4L 4cyl 6A
MSRP$25,490
MPG 22 city / 26 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower181 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all for sale
EX 4dr SUV features & specs
EX 4dr SUV
2.4L 4cyl 6A
MSRP$27,290
MPG 23 city / 30 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower181 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all for sale
S 4dr SUV AWD features & specs
S 4dr SUV AWD
2.4L 4cyl 6A
MSRP$27,840
MPG 22 city / 26 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower181 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all for sale
See all 2020 Kia Sportage features & specs

Safety

Our experts’ favorite Sportage safety features:

Forward Collision Avoidance Assist
Detects pedestrians and stopped or suddenly slowing vehicles. Warns the driver and automatically brakes if needed.
Lane Departure Warning System
Warns the driver if the Sportage drifts out of its lane without the driver using a turn signal.
Blind-Spot Collision Warning
Monitors your blind spots and alerts you to other vehicles through lights in the side mirrors.

NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.

Frontal Barrier Crash RatingRating
Overall4 / 5
Driver4 / 5
Passenger5 / 5
Side Crash RatingRating
Overall5 / 5
Side Barrier RatingRating
Overall5 / 5
Driver5 / 5
Passenger5 / 5
Combined Side Barrier & Pole RatingsRating
Front Seat5 / 5
Back Seat5 / 5
RolloverRating
Rollover4 / 5
Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
Risk Of Rollover15.5%

Kia Sportage vs. the competition

Kia Sportage vs. Kia Sorento

If you like the Sportage but need a little more room for the family, the Kia Sorento is the logical choice. As a midsize three-row SUV, it's one class size larger than the Sportage. You pay a higher price for the extra space and a more luxurious cabin. We also don't recommend the Sorento in its base L and LX trims, which have the Sportage's same 2.4-liter engine and can make the larger vehicle debilitatingly slow.

Compare Kia Sportage & Kia Sorento features

Kia Sportage vs. Hyundai Tucson

The Kia Sportage and the Hyundai Tucson are corporate cousins and, as such, are quite similar underneath. Exterior and interior styling are major differentiators, as are the engine choices. The Tucson offers 2.0-liter and 2.4-liter engines, while the Sportage is powered by 2.4-liter and turbocharged 2.0-liter engines.

Compare Kia Sportage & Hyundai Tucson features

Kia Sportage vs. Honda CR-V

The Sportage faces stiff competition in the form of the Honda CR-V. The Honda offers the same adult-friendly cabin, but its cargo area is significantly larger. The CR-V's turbocharged 1.5-liter engine makes it feel reasonably quick, but it's no match for the Sportage's upgraded motor. Overall, we think the Honda is the better choice, but we also can't argue with the Kia's stronger list of available features.

Compare Kia Sportage & Honda CR-V features

Related Sportage Articles

2020 Kia Sportage News, Release Date and Pricing

New Features for a Refreshed, Budget-Friendly Small Crossover

Cameron Rogers by Cameron Rogers , Reviews EditorFebruary 7th, 2020

Despite its funky name — which sounds like a word Bill and/or Ted would use to describe an ancient soccer game — the Kia Sportage is actually a fairly conventional compact crossover. It's less expensive than many of its rivals, yet it offers a ton of optional features and even a powerful turbocharged engine for spirited drivers. The fourth-generation Sportage hasn't changed much since its debut in 2017, but a few revisions for next year's model make it more value-rich than ever. The 2020 Kia Sportage will launch later this year with new safety systems, a restyled exterior and a greater emphasis on tech features.

Adding Value in a Budget-Friendly Segment

A handful of upgrades makes the 2020 Sportage look sharper than its predecessor. The front bumper has been redesigned with a new chrome strip that runs between the imitation air inlets to break up the lower half of the front end. A silver-painted lower section that looks like a skid plate gives the Sportage an off-road-ready appearance. Newly available LED headlights and a restyled rear end round out the rest of the Sportage's exterior enhancements.

Inside, every new Sportage will come standard with the current model's optional 8-inch touchscreen, complete with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto functionality. All models — including the new S trim, which sits between the LX and the EX — come with a new steering wheel, while upper trims add faux-leather seating surfaces and a wireless charging pad.

Nothing changes power-wise with the two engines offered: a 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine (181 horsepower, 175 pound-feet of torque) and a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder (240 hp and 260 lb-ft). While the Sportage already offers a number of driver aids, even more will be available on the refreshed model. Adaptive cruise control (ACC) is new for 2020, and it can slow the Sportage to a full stop. (Some competing ACC systems disengage at low speeds.) The lane departure warning feature now helps steer the Sportage back into the lane if it begins to cross the lane marker. The forward collision warning system now detects pedestrians, while the new Driver Attention Warning feature can raise an alert when it detects that the driver is distracted.

Pricing and Release Date

The 2020 Kia Sportage will go on sale in LX, S, EX and SX trims in the second quarter of this year; look for it at your local Kia dealership in spring or early summer. Prices have not been announced yet, but the newly standard touchscreen system might bump the 2020 Sportage's starting price slightly higher than the 2020 model's base price of $24,795 (including destination).

FAQ

Is the Kia Sportage a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2020 Sportage both on the road and at the track. You probably care about Kia Sportage fuel economy, so it's important to know that the Sportage gets an EPA-estimated 21 mpg to 26 mpg, depending on the configuration. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the Sportage has 30.7 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Kia Sportage. Learn more

What's new in the 2020 Kia Sportage?

According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 Kia Sportage:

  • Updated front and rear styling
  • New safety features, including adaptive cruise control
  • Standard 8-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
  • Part of the fourth Sportage generation introduced for 2017
Learn more

Is the Kia Sportage reliable?

To determine whether the Kia Sportage is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Sportage. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Sportage's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 2020 Kia Sportage a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2020 Kia Sportage is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2020 Sportage is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more

How much should I pay for a 2020 Kia Sportage?

The least-expensive 2020 Kia Sportage is the 2020 Kia Sportage LX 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $23,990.

Other versions include:

  • LX 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) which starts at $23,990
  • LX 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A) which starts at $25,490
  • EX 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) which starts at $27,290
  • S 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A) which starts at $27,840
  • S 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) which starts at $26,140
  • EX 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A) which starts at $28,790
  • SX Turbo 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) which starts at $35,090
  • SX Turbo 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) which starts at $33,590
Learn more

What are the different models of Kia Sportage?

If you're interested in the Kia Sportage, the next question is, which Sportage model is right for you? Sportage variants include LX 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A), LX 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A), EX 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A), and S 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A). For a full list of Sportage models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

More about the 2020 Kia Sportage

2020 Kia Sportage Overview

The 2020 Kia Sportage is offered in the following submodels: Sportage SUV. Available styles include LX 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A), LX 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A), EX 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A), S 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A), S 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A), EX 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A), SX Turbo 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A), and SX Turbo 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A).

What do people think of the 2020 Kia Sportage?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2020 Kia Sportage and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2020 Sportage 4.5 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2020 Sportage.

Edmunds Expert Reviews

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2020 Kia Sportage and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2020 Sportage featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

Our Review Process

This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

What's a good price for a New 2020 Kia Sportage?

2020 Kia Sportage EX 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A)

The 2020 Kia Sportage EX 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $30,340. The average price paid for a new 2020 Kia Sportage EX 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A) is trending $3,534 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $3,534 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $26,806.

The average savings for the 2020 Kia Sportage EX 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A) is 11.6% below the MSRP.

Available Inventory:

We are showing 7 2020 Kia Sportage EX 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

2020 Kia Sportage LX 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A)

The 2020 Kia Sportage LX 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $27,040. The average price paid for a new 2020 Kia Sportage LX 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A) is trending $3,229 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $3,229 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $23,812.

The average savings for the 2020 Kia Sportage LX 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A) is 11.9% below the MSRP.

Available Inventory:

We are showing 24 2020 Kia Sportage LX 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

2020 Kia Sportage LX 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A)

The 2020 Kia Sportage LX 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $25,490. The average price paid for a new 2020 Kia Sportage LX 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) is trending $2,959 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $2,959 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $22,531.

The average savings for the 2020 Kia Sportage LX 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) is 11.6% below the MSRP.

Available Inventory:

We are showing 6 2020 Kia Sportage LX 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

2020 Kia Sportage S 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A)

The 2020 Kia Sportage S 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $29,095. The average price paid for a new 2020 Kia Sportage S 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A) is trending $3,281 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $3,281 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $25,814.

The average savings for the 2020 Kia Sportage S 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A) is 11.3% below the MSRP.

Available Inventory:

We are showing 7 2020 Kia Sportage S 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

2020 Kia Sportage SX Turbo 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)

The 2020 Kia Sportage SX Turbo 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $36,895. The average price paid for a new 2020 Kia Sportage SX Turbo 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) is trending $3,506 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $3,506 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $33,389.

The average savings for the 2020 Kia Sportage SX Turbo 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) is 9.5% below the MSRP.

Available Inventory:

We are showing 4 2020 Kia Sportage SX Turbo 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

2020 Kia Sportage S 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A)

The 2020 Kia Sportage S 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $27,690. The average price paid for a new 2020 Kia Sportage S 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) is trending $3,002 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $3,002 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $24,688.

The average savings for the 2020 Kia Sportage S 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) is 10.8% below the MSRP.

Available Inventory:

We are showing 2 2020 Kia Sportage S 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

Which 2020 Kia Sportages are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2020 Kia Sportage for sale near. There are currently 511 new 2020 Sportages listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $25,035 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2020 Kia Sportage. Then select Edmunds special offers, perks, deals, and incentives to contact the dealer of your choice and save up to $8,603 on a used or CPO 2020 Sportage available from a dealership near you.

Can't find a new 2020 Kia Sportages you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a new Kia Sportage for sale - 2 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $11,583.

Find a new Kia for sale - 11 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $9,498.

Why trust Edmunds?

Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.

Should I lease or buy a 2020 Kia Sportage?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Kia lease specials

Related 2020 Kia Sportage info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Hot new vehicles