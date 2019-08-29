2020 Subaru Forester
What’s new
- New lane centering function added to list of standard driving aids
- All-Weather package now standard on Premium models
- Part of the fifth Forester generation introduced for 2019
Pros & Cons
- Standard all-wheel drive
- A full complement of driver assist features is standard
- Enhanced off-road capability thanks to better-than-average ground clearance
- Generous cargo capacity
- Engine is underpowered
- Modest tow rating limits maximum utility
2020 Subaru Forester Review
Subaru introduced the latest generation of its Forester in 2019, and this small crossover SUV returns almost unchanged for 2020. That's good news for adventurous buyers. The Forester delivers on nearly every area that you're likely interested in, including rugged capability along with comfort and technology at a good value. Critically for some shoppers, all-wheel drive is standard.
There's really only one significant downside here: The Forester isn't all that thrilling to drive. The main culprit is the standard 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine that's connected to a continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT). It delivers impressive fuel economy but lacks power. Acceleration is sluggish, whether from a stop or pulling ahead of slower cars on the freeway. And unlike a lot of other rival crossovers, a more powerful engine option isn't available.
Still, the Forester has personality. Its styling suggests the Forester will be at home in the mountains, and its features back up that sentiment. It has a higher ground clearance than many competitors, and several driving modes ensure the crossover is ready for different road conditions. Inside the comfortable cabin, there is enough technology, storage space, and driving assistance to keep everyone happy taking the long way home. Overall, we think the Forester is a smart pick for a small SUV.
Our verdict7.8 / 10
How does it drive?7.0
The Forester shines off-road thanks to 8.7 inches of ground clearance and an X-Mode drive setting that includes trail capability and hill descent control. There's much more off-road prowess here than you get in a standard all-wheel-drive crossover.
How comfortable is it?8.0
Road noise is kept to a minimum. The Forester's tall profile does produce some wind noise, but it's a small price to pay for the commanding seat position and great visibility. Climate control knobs are right where they should be and easy to find without taking your eyes off the road. The available automatic climate control works well, and the Forester's higher trims offer heated seats front and rear.
How’s the interior?8.5
Everything about the Forester seems to have been designed right. Getting in and out is aided by tall doors and an SUV-style ride height. There's enough room for four, and possibly five, seated adults. The driver's seat offers a wide range of adjustments, and the steering wheel has plenty of telescoping range.
How’s the tech?8.5
We're especially fans of the driving aids included with Subaru Eyesight. The adaptive cruise control system works well and lane keeping assist, now with lane centering, prevents the Forester from drifting out of its lane. Forward collision mitigation is also included and never activated when it wasn't needed in our test.
How’s the storage?7.5
With just 1,500 pounds of maximum towing capacity, towing is not the Forester's strong suit. It's better to look elsewhere if you're pulling anything substantial.
How economical is it?7.0
Is it a good value?7.5
Wildcard7.5
Which Forester does Edmunds recommend?
Subaru Forester models
Five trim levels are available on the 2020 Subaru Forester: base, Premium, Sport, Limited and Touring. All models come standard with all-wheel drive, and the only engine is a 2.5-liter four-cylinder (182 horsepower, 176 lb-ft of torque) mated to a CVT automatic.
The base Subaru Forester is nicely equipped. It offers seating for five and comes with features such as a rearview camera, push-button start, and 17-inch steel wheels on all-season tires. Inside, Subaru's Starlink app suite and EyeSight driver assistance system are standard. So is a 6.5-inch touchscreen and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility.
In the Forester Premium, buyers will find an appealing set of upgrades. These include a panoramic sunroof, 17-inch alloy wheels, raised roof rails, a power-adjustable driver's seat and hill descent control. The All-Weather package is also standard, and it includes heated seats, heated side mirrors and a windshield wiper de-icer. Out on the trail? The Premium offers a 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot and the X-Mode traction system. The number of speakers for the audio system also increases from four to six.
Upgrading to the Sport trim nets a series of minor changes such as 18-inch black wheels, LED foglights, and orange interior and exterior accents. The Forester Sport also gains an additional driving mode, an extra setting for the X-Mode traction system and paddle shifters to simulate seven gears. An optional upgrade package adds an 8-inch touchscreen, a navigation system, blind-spot detection, rear cross-traffic alert and reverse automatic braking.
The Limited tones down the styling a bit but adds adaptive headlights, dual-zone automatic climate control and leather upholstery. The 8-inch touchscreen becomes standard, as do blind-spot monitoring and a power liftgate. Finally, the top-trim Touring model adds just about all of the Forester's features. It also comes with a power-adjustable passenger seat, a heated steering wheel, heated rear seats, premium leather upholstery, and a driver distraction monitoring system (DriverFocus).
Most helpful consumer reviews
I love my 2020 Forester Limited. This is my 5th Subaru and replaced my 2010 Forester Premium. I decided to upgrade to Limited and added on the upgraded Harmon Kardon audio package, heated steering wheel, and other upgrades so it's almost a Touring level vehicle. I appreciate the luxury inside -- heated leather seats, dual zone climate controls, heated steering wheel, navigation, upgraded audio system, and all the different ways I can listen to music (regular radio, Sirius XM radio, CD, iPod, Pandora). I kid that it's a jukebox on wheels. My car accelerates quickly and I get good gas mileage (26.7 mpg) on a mix of city-highway driving. The safety features are excellent -- backup camera that warns when there's obstacles or cross-traffic approaching, lane deviation warning, pre-collision braking, blind spot warning lights. The exterior is sporty looking, with a spoiler and black multispoke wheels. Really a classy looking SUV. As far as storage, it's quite a bit longer and wider than my 2010 so there's lots of room in the back seat and when the seats are folded. I mostly carry my bikes inside and they fit neatly with room to spare. The extra space means the front cockpit is also much more roomy and comfortable than my 2010. A few criticisms: The nav isn't as good finding some out of the way places that Google Maps can find easily. The voice recognition system isn't great for some things (nav) but good for others (regulating temperature). There's a feature that stops the engine at long traffic lights to save gas, and that can be slightly annoying. Sometimes my iPod doesn't work with the audio system, and I can't figure out why. There are a LOT of icons that pop up on the various screens, and not all are intuitive. I accidentally hit cruise control one day and couldn't figure out what that icon was. And last, there are 6 owner's manuals (3 full, 3 quick) which you have to read to understand the car and its various systems. I've had my car 2 months and I still find myself looking stuff up and figuring out how to customize the various features. (Example: for keyless unlocking, I wanted to unlock the driver's side door but also the passenger side door and lift gate, too.) Still, all in all, it's really the perfect SUV for me.
I spent 3 months researching crossovers and came to the conclusion that, as no single vehicle offered everything I wanted, I'd have to decide where I'd be willing to compromise. I live in the Sierra foothills and having driven a very peppy V6 RAV4 for many years, one of the features I did not want to sacrifice was power. However, as this was not my sole priority, the Honda CX-5 turbo's history of oil infiltration issues and the Mazda CX-5 turbo's dismal gas mileage disqualified them as contenders early on. The new Subaru Outback Turbo was being sold at many thousands of dollars over MSRP, simply because of demand, which rendered it unaffordable. Once I considered the remaining vehicles, the Forester emerged as the one that, overall, ticked most of my boxes. Prior to to the test-drive, I'd been conditioned by reviewers' complaints to expect very lethargic performance but that was not my experience! While it failed to keep up with the RAV's oversized V6, it had no difficulty climbing hills and the handling was far superior to the RAV. We subsequently bought a 2020 Forester Premium and have found it's pretty easy to speed driving this vehicle. This makes me question reviewers' expectations regarding power. We need a crossover that will perform well in our rural N. CA locale-- on dirt, in snow, on steep, winding mountain roads. We don't need a sports car. I'm writing this review to assure potential Forester purchasers that, in my experience, this vehicle has plenty of power to do what its actually designed to do. Although I find the Edmunds review inaccurate regarding the Forester's power, it does a good job, otherwise, of describing this vehicle's considerable attributes.
I just bought 2020 Forester sport. I can't say enough how much I am in love with this vehicle. I bought the sport trim because of the more agressive styling. My sport is fully loaded and I don't regret that at all. The Harmon kardon blows my expectations out of the water. The safety features are unparralelled. The ride is smooth and extremely comfortable. I am 6'6 and out of the 8 or 9 small SUVs I tried this is by far the vehicle with the most leg and head room. The steering is plenty responsive. I think the engine provides plenty of acceleration for day to day driving. If I am feeling a little peppy I throw that sucker into sport mode and the acceleration kicks up a notch. The interio materials are a perfect balance or luxury and practicality. This car shreds snow and mud. I don't plan to take it 4 wheeling but I certainly plan to do some light offroading with it while camping. It is the perfect car to take on most of what Colorado throws at me. You can't beat suburus AWD. I love this car
Moved to bend and wanted an awd. My Subaru Forester Limited is so well-equipped. Easy to get in and out of. I read the reviews about the lack of power and I disagree. I had a Mercedes Benz 2 turbo sedan and crossed the Subaru off my list. After looking at other vehicles I went back to look at the Subaru Limited and did a test drive. The car has plenty of power. I did obtain the package that includes The back-up camera. Didn't know I would like it so much! I agree with someone else's review that 360 degree would be a good option. The Subaru Forester is not too big and not too small it's just right.
Features & Specs
|Premium 4dr SUV AWD
2.5L 4cyl CVT
|MSRP
|$27,395
|MPG
|26 city / 33 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|182 hp @ 5800 rpm
|Limited 4dr SUV AWD
2.5L 4cyl CVT
|MSRP
|$31,095
|MPG
|26 city / 33 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|182 hp @ 5800 rpm
|Sport 4dr SUV AWD
2.5L 4cyl CVT
|MSRP
|$28,995
|MPG
|26 city / 33 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|182 hp @ 5800 rpm
|Touring 4dr SUV AWD
2.5L 4cyl CVT
|MSRP
|$34,595
|MPG
|26 city / 33 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|182 hp @ 5800 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Forester safety features:
- EyeSight Driver Assist Technology
- Helps prevent accidents, with features such as lane departure warning, lane keeping assist and automatic emergency braking.
- Reverse Automatic Braking
- Helps reduce collisions by applying the brakes if an automobile is detected crossing the Forester's path while it's in reverse.
- DriverFocus
- Sounds an alert when the head-tracking system detects that the driver is distracted.
NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|5 / 5
|Back Seat
|5 / 5
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|4 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|16.9%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
Subaru Forester vs. the competition
Subaru Forester vs. Honda CR-V
The Honda CR-V is one of the most well-rounded SUVs available. It offers a choice of two four-cylinder engines (one turbo and one not), and it now includes a hybrid option. The Forester is more adventure-minded, and all-wheel drive doesn't cost extra. But it's hard to beat the CR-V for overall value and satisfaction. Read Edmunds' long-term road test of the Honda CR-V.
Subaru Forester vs. Mazda CX-5
The Mazda CX-5 is the driver's crossover, offering sharp handling and a more luxurious cabin than you might expect. Engine choices include a base engine, a gutsy turbo and even a diesel. The higher trims are a little pricey, however, and rear cargo space isn't as expansive. The Forester is better-suited for venturing off-road because of its higher ground clearance and additional traction modes.
Subaru Forester vs. Jeep Cherokee
The Jeep Cherokee is one of the only small crossovers that can rival the Forester's off-road ability, especially in its top Trailhawk trim. The Cherokee also offers three engine choices and exceptional towing for the class. The Forester bests it in terms of ride quality and fuel efficiency, however.
Check out Subaru lease specials
