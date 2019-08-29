2020 Subaru Forester Review

Subaru introduced the latest generation of its Forester in 2019, and this small crossover SUV returns almost unchanged for 2020. That's good news for adventurous buyers. The Forester delivers on nearly every area that you're likely interested in, including rugged capability along with comfort and technology at a good value. Critically for some shoppers, all-wheel drive is standard. There's really only one significant downside here: The Forester isn't all that thrilling to drive. The main culprit is the standard 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine that's connected to a continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT). It delivers impressive fuel economy but lacks power. Acceleration is sluggish, whether from a stop or pulling ahead of slower cars on the freeway. And unlike a lot of other rival crossovers, a more powerful engine option isn't available. Still, the Forester has personality. Its styling suggests the Forester will be at home in the mountains, and its features back up that sentiment. It has a higher ground clearance than many competitors, and several driving modes ensure the crossover is ready for different road conditions. Inside the comfortable cabin, there is enough technology, storage space, and driving assistance to keep everyone happy taking the long way home. Overall, we think the Forester is a smart pick for a small SUV.

Edmunds’ Expert Rating Rated for you by America’s best test team

Our verdict 7.8 / 10

Aside from lackluster acceleration, there isn't much to dislike about the Subaru Forester. This crossover SUV delivers the feel and rugged attitude that buyers want, along with a comfortable cabin and plenty of features for the price.

How does it drive? 7.0

A largely gutless engine holds the Forester back. The four-cylinder engine and CVT automatic take their time getting up to speed. The Forester accelerated from 0 to 60 mph in a slow 9.3 seconds during Edmunds testing. Its steering, handling and braking, on the other hand, are more respectable. While the Forester isn't sporty, especially not compared to top rivals, it feels planted and changes direction with speed and confidence.



The Forester shines off-road thanks to 8.7 inches of ground clearance and an X-Mode drive setting that includes trail capability and hill descent control. There's much more off-road prowess here than you get in a standard all-wheel-drive crossover.

How comfortable is it? 8.0

Whether you've got a long daily commute or a refreshing retreat on the horizon, the Forester will keep you riding in comfort. The front seats are well-padded and have good bolstering and lumbar support, and the suspension easily smooths out bumps and ruts in the road.



Road noise is kept to a minimum. The Forester's tall profile does produce some wind noise, but it's a small price to pay for the commanding seat position and great visibility. Climate control knobs are right where they should be and easy to find without taking your eyes off the road. The available automatic climate control works well, and the Forester's higher trims offer heated seats front and rear.

How’s the interior? 8.5

All controls inside the Forester are clearly labeled and easy to reach. There's no fussing around or overdoing things. The available 8-inch center touchscreen is crisp and simple to navigate. It also supports a crisp display from the rearview camera.



Everything about the Forester seems to have been designed right. Getting in and out is aided by tall doors and an SUV-style ride height. There's enough room for four, and possibly five, seated adults. The driver's seat offers a wide range of adjustments, and the steering wheel has plenty of telescoping range.

How’s the tech? 8.5

Subaru provides infotainment features that any owner, tech-savvy or not, can appreciate. The dual-screen center layout is attractive and easy to use. The navigation system is clear and even takes voice commands well. If Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are more your flavor, Subaru has you covered by making them standard equipment. Multiple USB ports are in both the front and rear.



We're especially fans of the driving aids included with Subaru Eyesight. The adaptive cruise control system works well and lane keeping assist, now with lane centering, prevents the Forester from drifting out of its lane. Forward collision mitigation is also included and never activated when it wasn't needed in our test.

How’s the storage? 7.5

The Forester is slightly lower in total storage capacity compared with competitors such as the Honda CR-V, but a high roof and clever cargo layout make the space usable for large items. Parents will find the Forester a little disappointing when it comes to installing child safety seats, however. The car seat anchors are buried deep in the rear seats, and fitting large rear-facing seats will be a squeeze.



With just 1,500 pounds of maximum towing capacity, towing is not the Forester's strong suit. It's better to look elsewhere if you're pulling anything substantial.

How economical is it? 7.0

The EPA rates the Forester at 29 mpg combined (26 city/33 highway), which is near the top of the class. In testing, however, we found that the weak engine had us pinning the throttle more, which can make real-world fuel economy suffer a bit.

Is it a good value? 7.5

The Forester comes in five trim levels, giving buyers a lot of options depending on how much they want to spend and how fancy they like their cars. Subaru offers an average warranty for the class, while buyer satisfaction and residual values are historically outstanding for the brand.

Wildcard 7.5

Acceleration is the Forester's only notable weak point. While it's a big one, it's certainly not enough to detract from all of the vehicle's standout areas. Everything else, from comfort to technology to driver aids to storage capacity to outdoor adventure credentials, is top-notch. Its upright style and rugged components lend the Forester a unique personality, and standard all-wheel drive with a strong ride height backs it up.

Which Forester does Edmunds recommend?

If you're looking for an affordable crossover that can head for the outdoors in style while keeping your monthly payments reasonable, try the Forester Premium. Standard equipment includes a few useful extras that you don't get on the base model such as a panoramic sunroof, alloy wheels and raised roof rails, heated front seats, and a windshield wiper de-icer.

Subaru Forester models

Five trim levels are available on the 2020 Subaru Forester: base, Premium, Sport, Limited and Touring. All models come standard with all-wheel drive, and the only engine is a 2.5-liter four-cylinder (182 horsepower, 176 lb-ft of torque) mated to a CVT automatic.