2020 Toyota Sienna Review

Crossover SUVs are all the rage, but it's good to remember that the trusty minivan can pretty much do the same jobs. And thanks to its boxy body style — unstylish as it may be — the minivan can do a lot of them better. A great example is the 2020 Toyota Sienna. It features flexible seating and cargo arrangements, Apple CarPlay and Amazon Alexa connectivity, a responsive V6 engine and available all-wheel drive. On top of that, it's sharper to drive and much easier to load with people and gear than the typical three-row SUV. The Sienna can be equipped in either a seven- or an eight-passenger configuration, with power or manual third-row operation. The third row tumbles down into the floor, while the second-row seats can be removed to make a vast cargo area. One distinctive feature of the Sienna is a small jump seat that is located between the second-row captain's chairs. It allows you to carry an additional passenger in a pinch. When you don't need the middle seat, you can easily remove it and stow it away, giving second-row passengers room to stretch out. Even though the Sienna is one of the oldest minivans on the market, it still impresses with its on-road comfort and flexible configurations. Toyota's Safety Sense system, or TSS-P, also helps modernize the Sienna by providing front collision mitigation, lane departure warning and other modern driver assist features. You might like the Honda Odyssey more for its more modern interior design or the Chrysler Pacifica for its available plug-in hybrid engine option, but overall the Sienna is a solid all-around pick.

Edmunds’ Expert Rating Rated for you by America’s best test team

Our verdict 7.3 / 10

The 2019 Toyota Sienna isn't remarkable in any one area. But it is a well-rounded, solid entry in the minivan segment. It's also the only one available with all-wheel drive. A comfortable ride and numerous interior storage areas are major pluses, but a lack of advanced driver assists and confusing button layout are definite letdowns.

How does it drive? 7.0

The Sienna keeps pace with the quickest minivans on the market, though sometimes the transmission leaves a little to be desired. There's enough power for your typical driving situations, and the V6 engine feels quite lively at full throttle. We clocked a 0-60 mph sprint of 7.8 seconds, which is respectably quick for a family hauler. However, the engine tends to surge when it's cold out, and the transmission can be reluctant to downshift on uphill grades.



The Sienna exhibits noticeable body roll when you hustle it through turns. You'll need to slow down to keep your passengers happy. Note that we tested the Limited Premium; the Sienna SE, with its sport-tuned suspension, is more stable along twisty roads. Braking performance is adequate and benefits from the brakes' soft pedal and linear response that aid predictability.

How comfortable is it? 7.5

The seats are initially comfortable and supportive, but long stints reveal pressure points. Second-row passengers will enjoy kicking back and using the available integrated legrests. The ride is serene and plush and can only be disturbed when driving over sharp midcorner bumps. At highway speeds, significant road and wind noise threatens to disrupt the Sienna's otherwise docile demeanor.



The three-zone automatic climate control system works well to keep the entire cabin at a pleasant temperature, but it's almost unbearably loud at higher fan speeds. Front passengers benefit from very effective seat heaters, and the driver can keep his or her mitts toasty with the steering wheel heater.

How’s the interior? 7.5

The Sienna offers great visibility and, unsurprisingly for a minivan, excellent points of entry and exit for all seats, But third-row passengers may need help sliding the heavy second-row seat forward for access. There's a surprising lack of headroom in the second and third rows due to its tapered roofline, but otherwise legroom and shoulder room are good, even for adults.



The poorly arranged controls are also troublesome. For example, when the front cupholders are out, the front-seat passenger will find it difficult to access the seat heater control, and the rear entertainment system is difficult to operate.

How’s the tech? 7.0

The user interface is intuitive, even though the touchscreen itself is rather unappealing because of low-resolution graphics. Recent device integration upgrades, such as Apple CarPlay, have brought the Sienna up to par with competitive vans. But Android Auto is still not offered.



Along with adaptive cruise control, Toyota Safety Sense also includes pedestrian detection, lane keeping assist and automatic high beams. Be forewarned: The Sienna's adaptive cruise control does not feature stop-and-go capability and will shut off once the car drops below 25 mph.

How’s the storage? 8.0

Excellent cargo volume sets the Sienna apart from the pack, and its flat load floor and low cargo liftover height make it one of the easiest to use, too. We also like the abundance of cupholders, deep storage bins, the push-button operation for the liftgate, and power-sliding side doors. If only the second-row seats weren't so heavy and hard to slide on their tracks, the Sienna would rate even higher.



Thanks to the second row's sliding capability, child seats don't have to be removed for access to the third row. But you'll have to dig into the upholstery to gain access to the lower car seat anchors, and the upper tether is somewhat hidden at the base of the seatback.

How economical is it? 7.0

The EPA rates the front-wheel-drive Sienna at 22 mpg combined (19 city/27 highway), nearly identical to the Pacifica and the Odyssey (all three rate significantly higher than the Sedona). We validated these estimates on our 115-mile test loop, where the Sienna averaged 24.2 mpg.

Is it a good value? 7.0

The Limited Premium isn't as luxurious as similar rivals, but it is more expensive. Our tester exhibited rattles and a buzzy speaker in the liftgate, which doesn't bode well for a car with fewer than 10,000 miles. Warranty and roadside assistance coverage are fairly standard across the segment. Toyota offers complimentary maintenance, but that's just two oil changes and inspections. Roadside assistance is free for two years and unlimited miles.

Wildcard 7.0

The Sienna is a mostly competent minivan that'll do everything you expect a minivan to do. It doesn't stand out in any one area, making its competitive advantage hard to decipher, but it's perfectly serviceable in its role as people hauler and cargo carrier. Passengers will find the experience comfortable, provided third-row occupants aren't too tall, and the driver will appreciate the sometimes-punchy V6.

Which Sienna does Edmunds recommend?

The Sienna comes in many configurations that should suit a variety of uses. But our choice would be the SE. It comes with essential minivan functions such as tri-zone climate control, power-sliding doors and a Wi-Fi hotspot, and it adds extra touches such as leather upholstery, sportier styling and a power liftgate. An important point for some: The SE is also available with all-wheel drive.

Toyota Sienna models

The 2020 Toyota Sienna minivan comes in five main trim levels: L, LE, SE, XLE and Limited. The SE, the XLE and the Limited are further available in Premium subtrims. The base L comes well stocked with the essentials, while the LE, SE and XLE trims add more premium features. The SE also has a sportier design. Topping the range is the Limited, which comes with nearly every Sienna feature as standard. Toyota also offers a mobility-enhanced Sienna (LE and XLE) with a power-operated Auto Access Seat.