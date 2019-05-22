2020 Toyota Sienna
What’s new
- Nightshade edition gives the Sienna the blacked-out cosmetic treatment
- Part of the third Sienna generation introduced for 2011
Pros & Cons
- Refined ride quality imparts comfort and confidence
- V6 provides quick acceleration
- Available all-wheel drive
- Awkward and dated control layout
- Offers fewer features than some newer competitors
- More wind and road noise than expected
- Second-row seats are bulky, heavy and awkward to remove
2020 Toyota Sienna Review
Crossover SUVs are all the rage, but it's good to remember that the trusty minivan can pretty much do the same jobs. And thanks to its boxy body style — unstylish as it may be — the minivan can do a lot of them better. A great example is the 2020 Toyota Sienna.
It features flexible seating and cargo arrangements, Apple CarPlay and Amazon Alexa connectivity, a responsive V6 engine and available all-wheel drive. On top of that, it's sharper to drive and much easier to load with people and gear than the typical three-row SUV.
The Sienna can be equipped in either a seven- or an eight-passenger configuration, with power or manual third-row operation. The third row tumbles down into the floor, while the second-row seats can be removed to make a vast cargo area. One distinctive feature of the Sienna is a small jump seat that is located between the second-row captain's chairs. It allows you to carry an additional passenger in a pinch. When you don't need the middle seat, you can easily remove it and stow it away, giving second-row passengers room to stretch out.
Even though the Sienna is one of the oldest minivans on the market, it still impresses with its on-road comfort and flexible configurations. Toyota's Safety Sense system, or TSS-P, also helps modernize the Sienna by providing front collision mitigation, lane departure warning and other modern driver assist features. You might like the Honda Odyssey more for its more modern interior design or the Chrysler Pacifica for its available plug-in hybrid engine option, but overall the Sienna is a solid all-around pick.
Our verdict7.3 / 10
How does it drive?7.0
The Sienna exhibits noticeable body roll when you hustle it through turns. You'll need to slow down to keep your passengers happy. Note that we tested the Limited Premium; the Sienna SE, with its sport-tuned suspension, is more stable along twisty roads. Braking performance is adequate and benefits from the brakes' soft pedal and linear response that aid predictability.
How comfortable is it?7.5
The three-zone automatic climate control system works well to keep the entire cabin at a pleasant temperature, but it's almost unbearably loud at higher fan speeds. Front passengers benefit from very effective seat heaters, and the driver can keep his or her mitts toasty with the steering wheel heater.
How’s the interior?7.5
The poorly arranged controls are also troublesome. For example, when the front cupholders are out, the front-seat passenger will find it difficult to access the seat heater control, and the rear entertainment system is difficult to operate.
How’s the tech?7.0
Along with adaptive cruise control, Toyota Safety Sense also includes pedestrian detection, lane keeping assist and automatic high beams. Be forewarned: The Sienna's adaptive cruise control does not feature stop-and-go capability and will shut off once the car drops below 25 mph.
How’s the storage?8.0
Thanks to the second row's sliding capability, child seats don't have to be removed for access to the third row. But you'll have to dig into the upholstery to gain access to the lower car seat anchors, and the upper tether is somewhat hidden at the base of the seatback.
How economical is it?7.0
Is it a good value?7.0
Wildcard7.0
Which Sienna does Edmunds recommend?
The Sienna comes in many configurations that should suit a variety of uses. But our choice would be the SE. It comes with essential minivan functions such as tri-zone climate control, power-sliding doors and a Wi-Fi hotspot, and it adds extra touches such as leather upholstery, sportier styling and a power liftgate. An important point for some: The SE is also available with all-wheel drive.
Toyota Sienna models
The 2020 Toyota Sienna minivan comes in five main trim levels: L, LE, SE, XLE and Limited. The SE, the XLE and the Limited are further available in Premium subtrims. The base L comes well stocked with the essentials, while the LE, SE and XLE trims add more premium features. The SE also has a sportier design. Topping the range is the Limited, which comes with nearly every Sienna feature as standard. Toyota also offers a mobility-enhanced Sienna (LE and XLE) with a power-operated Auto Access Seat.
All Sienna trims come with a 3.5-liter V6 engine (296 horsepower, 263 lb-ft of torque) paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission. All-wheel drive is optional on every trim level except the L. Depending on the configuration and trim, the Sienna seats either seven or eight passengers.
Standard features for the base L include 17-inch alloy wheels, automatic headlights, a wiper de-icer, tri-zone automatic climate control, keyless entry, a rearview camera, a conversation mirror, Bluetooth, a 7-inch touchscreen with Toyota's Entune interface, Apple CarPlay smartphone integration, five USB ports, and a six-speaker sound system with a CD player, media player interface and an auxiliary audio jack.
Toyota Safety Sense, or TSS-P, also comes standard starting with L trims. It includes forward collision warning with pedestrian detection, automatic emergency braking, lane departure warning, and lane keeping assist, adaptive cruise control and automatic headlights.
The LE adds roof rails, power-sliding rear doors, privacy glass, heated mirrors, a power-adjustable driver's seat, upgraded easy-clean fabric upholstery, and rear sunshades. All-wheel-drive versions also get 18-inch wheels.
The SE is equipped similarly to the LE but adds a sport-tuned suspension, sharper steering, 19-inch alloy wheels (18-inch for all-wheel-drive models), and sportier exterior styling. The SE also has a power liftgate, first- and second-row leather upholstery (the third row gets premium vinyl), heated front seats, and unique gauges with a larger driver information screen.
The SE Premium adds a sunroof, keyless ignition and entry, blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert systems, a navigation system, a premium JBL sound system, a rear-seat entertainment system, and the Driver Easy Speak system, which amplifies the driver's voice through the rear speakers.
New for 2020, the SE's optional Nightshade package adds black-painted exterior elements, including the grille, wheels, door handles and mirrors. Even the badging is blacked out.
The Sienna XLE shares many of the SE trim's comfort and convenience equipment, but it features similar suspension, steering and styling to the LE. It also adds a power-adjustable front passenger seat, imitation-wood trim, power-opening rear-quarter windows, and keyless ignition and entry. The XLE Premium adds the SE Premium's features and rear parking sensors.
The plush Limited includes the XLE Premium's features (minus the rear entertainment system), along with 18-inch alloy wheels, a different grille, LED daytime running lights, auto-dimming and power-folding mirrors, front and rear sunroofs, and front and rear parking sensors. Inside is premium leather upholstery on the first and second rows, driver-seat memory functions, and a heated steering wheel.
Front-wheel-drive models also get a sliding center console between the first two rows, extendable footrests for the second row, and a power-folding third row with faux leather upholstery.
You can add even more with the Limited Premium trim, which tacks on xenon headlights, automatic wipers, a surround-view parking camera system, the rear-seat entertainment system, and upgraded third-row leather (AWD only).
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2020 Toyota Sienna.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Sienna may not have as many features as some of the competition. However, for longevity and durability Honda or Chrysler don't even come close. The powertrain is far superior to any competitors and with regular maintenance a 200 or 300k life is attainable without major repairs. Having owned the Honda Odyssey and replacing two transmissions in 30k miles, never again. Sienna offers the most volume for a mini-van and a reasonable almost Lexus sedan ride. While I wouldn't rate it as high at the Lexus LS 460 that I own, it comes at a fraction of the price.
Biggest cargo volume of all minivans. I do not think the SE Premium model looks cheap compared to the competition. I prefer its interior and feel it looks more refined. By far the best turning radius of almost any car, let alone a van!
I have lobbied my wife and kids for a van for years and they laughed at me every time. Recently, it was time to get a slightly used car again. It was down to a 4Runner or the (hated) Sienna. My wife took my younger daughter to do a second test drive after I acquiesced and told her to just get the 4Runner. Well, they loved the Sienna and we ended up buying a new one mainly because the depreciation is so slow on a Toyota we couldn't pass up one with 3 miles on it. Here's the deal: It's a Toyota which means only Honda owners know what similar quality is and that counts when friends see you driving a mini-van. It's luxurious inside and the feeling is unique-like a limousine. It is so roomy inside that everyone feels relaxed, unlike an SUV or sedan and will still haul an upright piano behind the third row passengers. It rides like a luxury car without the feeling of rollover, is really quiet and has very good visibility. The techno-weenie stuff like the WiFi network and hotspot, lane departure and cruise radar are nice along with the power rear vent windows controlled by the driver (emergency dog gas removal). Being able to watch streaming videos via WiFi from a phone (with unlimited data) on the back movie screen makes the trip fun for passengers. Gas mileage is over 20 city, partly because when you are floating along on your quiet little cloud of comfort called Sienna, you don't need to mash the gas pedal-you're too relaxed. Bob Ross would love this van. The beautiful leather interior is really nice even though the 2020 Sienna is a little dated. It is a toss up with the Honda but I see 300k miles down the road. BTW, other cars are a Tacoma and a G37, so I have the 3 vehicles I want. Update: after first 1,000 mile family road trip, it's 3 thumbs up. Close to 27 highway at 70-80 mph with a 20 gallon tank really gives a nice cruising range.
I just bought my second Toyota Sienna, first was in 2014 and still have it. 2020 mechanics are about the same but please be aware that the Remote Connect app will not work with this car. You would think that a car that costs this much would include something like that but, hey, Toyota. As far as the rest of the technology is concerned, the best thing about the Lane Assist and Lane Keeping is that they are easy to disable---imagine someone cutting you off at 60 miles per hour, swerving to avoid hitting them, and having a "safety" feature steer you right back into the incoming car. I just wish there was a way to turn it off permanently. All in all, I would much rather have bought a brand new 2014 Sienna instead of the 2020 Sienna. For one thing it would be cheaper, for another it would have less tech toys to break and cause trouble down the road. This will be my last Toyota.
Features & Specs
|XLE 8-Passenger 4dr Minivan
3.5L 6cyl 8A
|MSRP
|$37,565
|MPG
|19 city / 26 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 8
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|296 hp @ 6600 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Sienna safety features:
- Pre-Collision System
- Mitigates or helps avoid a potential crash via audio and visual alerts and brake assistance.
- Lane Departure Alert
- Sounds an audio alert when you unintentionally start to drift out of your lane.
- Automatic High Beams
- Switches on and off the headlights' high beams when the system deems appropriate.
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
Toyota Sienna vs. the competition
Toyota Sienna vs. Honda Odyssey
Though these two minivans make similar power, the lighter Honda has a slight edge when it comes to performance and handling. Both models feature flexible seating arrangements with second-row seats that can fold or be removed and a third row that stows into the floor. But only the Sienna's third row can be equipped with a power mechanism that makes the process effortless.
Toyota Sienna vs. Kia Sedona
Fundamentally, the Sedona offers similar levels of interior flexibility as the Sienna. And though Kia's V6 engine puts out less power than Toyota's V6, we believe most minivan buyers will not notice or care. But tech-savvy buyers will appreciate the Sedona's superior smartphone integration. Unlike the Sienna, both iOS and Android phones are compatible with the Sedona's infotainment system.
Toyota Sienna vs. Toyota Highlander
Though the Highlander and the Sienna share similar powertrains and people-carrying duties, they differ in many ways. The Highlander has more ground clearance and can carry seven passengers. The Sienna, on the other hand, can carry up to eight. Thanks to the Sienna's large interior space, it's easy to see how it can carry more cargo than the Highlander. If you frequently transport passengers, you will appreciate the Sienna's interior space.
FAQ
Is the Toyota Sienna a good car?
What's new in the 2020 Toyota Sienna?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 Toyota Sienna:
- Nightshade edition gives the Sienna the blacked-out cosmetic treatment
- Part of the third Sienna generation introduced for 2011
Is the Toyota Sienna reliable?
Is the 2020 Toyota Sienna a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2020 Toyota Sienna?
What are the different models of Toyota Sienna?
More about the 2020 Toyota Sienna
2020 Toyota Sienna Overview
The 2020 Toyota Sienna is offered in the following submodels: Sienna Minivan. Available styles include XLE 8-Passenger 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 8A), LE 8-Passenger 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 8A), XLE 7-Passenger 4dr Minivan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 8A), XLE Premium 8-Passenger 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 8A), LE 7-Passenger 4dr Minivan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 8A), XLE Premium 7-Passenger 4dr Minivan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 8A), L 7-Passenger 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 8A), Limited Premium 7-Passenger 4dr Minivan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 8A), SE 8-Passenger 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 8A), Limited Premium 7-Passenger 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 8A), Limited 7-Passenger 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 8A), XLE 7-Passenger Mobility Auto Access 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 8A), LE 7-Passenger Mobility Auto Access 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 8A), SE Premium 8-Passenger 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 8A), SE Premium 7-Passenger 4dr Minivan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 8A), SE 7-Passenger 4dr Minivan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 8A), LE 7-Passenger Mobility 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 8A), Limited 7-Passenger 4dr Minivan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 8A), and CE Fleet Cargo Van 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 8A).
What do people think of the 2020 Toyota Sienna?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2020 Toyota Sienna and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2020 Sienna 4.3 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2020 Sienna.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2020 Toyota Sienna and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2020 Sienna featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
