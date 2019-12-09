2020 Mazda 3
What’s new
- A full suite of advanced driver safety features is now standard
- Part of the fourth Mazda 3 generation introduced for 2019
Pros & Cons
- Premium interior design and materials
- Sharp handling makes it fun to drive
- Excellent audio quality from both available audio systems
- Mediocre legroom in the back seat
- Less cargo capacity than other small sedans
- No manual transmission offered
2020 Mazda 3 Review
Just about any small sedan on the market these days offers plenty of value, efficiency and safety. If all you need is basic transportation, you can pretty much just pick a name out of a hat and be satisfied. But what if you want something that's a little special? That's where the 2020 Mazda 3 comes in.
For starters, the 3 is attractively styled inside and out. It looks sophisticated and upscale, and many of the interior materials and controls have a premium feel and vibe to them. Own a Mazda 3 and your friends will probably think you spent more than you did. You also get uncommonly sporty and engaging handling, which makes the 3 fun to drive whether you're just commuting to work or taking a scenic road trip.
There are a few minor downsides. The 3 sedan comes up short on rear passenger and cargo space, for instance, and visibility to the rear is hampered by a high rear trunklid and thick roof pillars. But odds are most owners will be just fine with what 3 provides. It remains an Edmunds favorite and we're confident you'll feel the same.
What's it like to live with the Mazda 3?
The Mazda 3 has been one of our favorite small cars for years now, and several examples have graced our long-term fleet over the last decade. When we first sat in the driver's seat of the redesigned model, we knew we wanted to test one. Read our long-term test of the 2020 Mazda 3 to learn more about what it's like to live with day to day over the course of 20,000 miles.
Our verdict7.6 / 10
How does it drive?8.0
A more powerful engine wouldn't hurt, but that's easy to say because the chassis feels up to it. The non-turbocharged four-cylinder is eager and delivers smooth power from the onset, but it really gets going from the middle of the rev range. Merging onto freeways isn't a problem. In Edmunds testing, our test car covered 0-60 mph in a reasonably quick 8.3 seconds.
How comfortable is it?7.5
The Mazda 3 is meant to be a sporty sedan, so it has a well-controlled suspension that limits body motion. While this makes for a comparatively stiffer ride, the suspension is still compliant and absorbs bumps and pavement irregularities quite well.
How’s the interior?7.5
While the Mazda 3 display screen lacks touchscreen functionality, the single-knob controller is intuitive. This controller-based interface is one of the best around. Nothing is complicated in this car. The controls and buttons are easy to see and understand. The setup doesn't take long to get used to, and once you do, a glance is all it takes to verify and select a function.
How’s the tech?7.0
Mazda's suite of advanced driver safety features is standard on all models. Most of the aids work pretty well. But we have noticed that in heavy traffic situations the adaptive cruise control can stop abruptly even when it's not strictly necessary.
How’s the storage?7.0
The 3 isn't the best choice if you have small children. The child safety seat LATCH anchors are easy to find and clearly marked in each of the outboard rear seat positions. But larger rear-facing car seats are more apt to encroach on front passenger space because the Mazda 3 isn't as generous in rear legroom as its main rivals.
How economical is it?7.0
Is it a good value?7.5
Wildcard9.0
Which 3 does Edmunds recommend?
Mazda 3 models
The 2020 Mazda 3 sedan is offered in four trim levels (also referred to as packages). The Base comes with a decent level of standard features plus a full suite of advanced safety features. Stepping up to the Select adds some niceties and smartphone integration, while the Preferred and Premium versions up the luxury and tech quotient. The hatchback version is reviewed separately.
All Mazda 3 models are powered by a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine (186 horsepower, 186 lb-ft of torque). A six-speed automatic is the only available transmission and front-wheel drive is standard. All-wheel drive can be added to the Select and higher models. If you really want a manual transmission, you'll have to opt for the hatchback model.
Standard feature highlights for the Base include LED headlights, an 8.8-inch infotainment display, emergency telematics and an eight-speaker audio system. Advanced safety features include frontal collision mitigation, adaptive cruise control, lane keeping assist and a drowsy driver monitor.
The Select adds some desirable extras such as keyless entry, simulated leather upholstery, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert. For extra refinement, the Preferred adds a power driver's seat, heated front seats and a 12-speaker Bose audio system, among other features.
At the top of the lineup, the Premium comes with adaptive headlights, a sunroof, a head-up display, leather upholstery and paddle shifters.
Most helpful consumer reviews
I can not imagine ever trading this in or selling it. It seems like every new car is following particularity bad trends (ie: every driving command controlled by a glitchy touch screen infotainment), but the Mazda 3 is going in the best possible direction. The amount of engineering, thought, and attention to detail in this vehicle is incredible. The infotainment is fast and you don't have to avert your eyes much from the road. Your arm rests right where the control knob is- so you don't have to look at the screen almost at all - once you get used to the UI layout. The handling on this car is superior to any car I've driven - and the AWD is an added bonus. Though, sometimes you can really feel the extra weight of the AWD system. If 0-60 speed is a concern, the FWD will feel quite a bit faster. The manual mode is very responsive and fun to use. Overall, there is very little about this car that I do not love. The seating in the back is a little cramped for tall passengers, so that is something to consider if that is applicable to your lifestyle. I have not had an issue with cargo space because the seats fold down almost flat - however I do not have kids and usually only have 2 to 3 people in the car at one time. Overall, I would buy this car again in a heartbeat. PS: Mazda, please bring the heated steering wheel to U.S versions. We like our hands to be warm too.
I recently traded in my 2005 Base Mazda 3 for a 2020 Base Mazda 3. The price I paid was only $1,800 more than I paid for a new car in 1991 (YES! 29 years ago, and only $1,800 more!) -- the price point is EXTREMELY competitive! Imagine my surprise when I sat in the Base model for the first time, and saw leather dashboard, leather console, leather wrapped gear shifter, and leather trim on the doors! This car is truly fantastic! The bucket seats hold you in place while cornering, and this car corners like it's on rails. Acceleration is smooth, quick, and nearly silent. Steering is tight and responsive. Despite what the window sticker says, I'm regularly getting an average of 45 mpg! I have no idea why this car has such a poor rating on Edmunds -- I think people are complaining about things that don't exist. Do not believe the poor ratings here -- you need to test drive this car for yourself! The only thing I don't like about this car is the "Lane Departure Warning" (shakes the steering wheel and buzzes on the dashboard when changing lanes without signaling) and "Lane Keeping Assist System" (physically resists you changing lanes and pushes you back into your lane). I am not a big fan of software driving my car -- I want to be in full control of my car. The good news is that you can easily turn these features OFF via the on-screen display in the car. I also would have liked a sunroof -- but I can totally understand why the Base model (bottom of the line, el-cheapo trim level) does not come with a sunroof. Seriously guys -- there is nothing but GOOD THINGS about this car! This car deserves a 5-star rating! And remember my 2005 Base Mazda 3 that I traded in? It had 258,000 miles on it, and everything still worked! These cars are unbeatable, and truly amazing -- I truly expect to get the same quality out of my 2020 Base Mazda 3!
Great handling and acceleration. Driving feels good. Get the higher trim to get some needed extra such as power seat and heated mirrors. The base trim I got does not even have a sunglass holder.
Very much enjoy driving driving this car as it replaces my much older previous one. I also liked that new addition of the electronic driving assist features at the price that I paid for this vehicle. I can endorse this car as one you can elect to purchase.
2020 Mazda 3 videoTop 10 Best-Looking Cars According to Edmunds' Mark Takahashi
MARK TAKAHASHI: I'm going to talk about my personal picks for the 10 most beautiful cars on sale today. [MUSIC PLAYING] I'm well aware that style is subjective. I don't claim to be the arbiter of style and taste, and I realize that one person's trash might be someone else's treasure. I'm sure we're going to have some disagreements on my picks. Leave a comment below. Leave a civilized comment below. So let's jump right into it. [MUSIC PLAYING] My first pick is the all-new 2020 Chevrolet Corvette, the C8, the mid-engine Corvette. It is a stunner in person. It's very angular. It's almost like a stealth fighter with all these facets everywhere. It's sharp. It's cool. It capitalizes on a lot of potential that I thought the NSX didn't. I'm a fan of these forward-leaning angles that the designers put into it. I like that it's almost attacking the air in front of it. Also, I like that they still have some of the character of the old Corvette in the hood here with these streaks. The proportions are great. Unlike some mid-engine sports cars, the Corvette still has a decent-sized hood, and the back end isn't too big and boxy or bulbous like some other mid-engine sports cars can get. To me, everything just sort of works well together, and it's just super sharp. And by the way, all of these pics are in just random order. There's no rhyme or reason to these. My next pick? Dodge Challenger. [MUSIC PLAYING] This is impressive, because the Dodge Challenger hasn't been redesigned since it was introduced in 2008-- well, reintroduced in 2008. It still has a lot of that sinister character that sets it apart from other muscle cars, and indeed, any other car out there. The design cues that I really like are pretty much all up front. It's this brow that cuts into the grill right there from the hood dipping over. It's almost like Clint Eastwood's furrowed death stare at you. It's mean-looking. It almost demands respect before it's even moving. The newest touches come here in the wheel arches here. They're a little bit tacked-on, but from different angles it, looks really good. It just kind of widens it out and interrupt that big slab of nothingness on the door here. And I like that they actually kept it unadorned on that door panel and that body panel. They didn't go with any fake vents or stupid chrome accents. Nice and clean. And that's kind of the theme with a lot of the cars that I like. [MUSIC PLAYING] Ah, que bella machina. This is the Ferrari Roma. It's not an all-out supercar for them. It's a Grand Tour. And I love it. I love it for a lot of things that we'll see later in other cars. First off, a nice, pointed long hood like that. These sharp angles are just gorgeous here. I'm not that big of a fan of this air dam underneath here that's kind of jutting out, but I'm not going to argue with Ferrari designers. One thing I'm really a big fan of, though, is the way that this compound curve meets a straight, and then it pops back into another compound curve in the front. There's no real transition. It just kind of smoothly blends from one end to the other. In other cars, you'll see a curve, and then an abrupt stop, and then a straight-away. This is just sinuous and beautiful and muscular. Man, from nose to tail, it is absolutely gorgeous. [MUSIC PLAYING] One of my favorites, the Mazda 3. The spiritual successor to the E-type from the early 1960s, it's not trying to be this campy homage to the E-type. It's its own thing. But it still has a few subtle hints. First off, we have the headlights here, this plexiglass covering that's a little bit of a nod to the old E-type. Of course, there's the grill, this big ovoid. But in the case of the 3, more of a rounded corner, inverted trapezoid. It gives it enough character to know that it's from the same company as the E-type, but it's not trying to be the E-type. I'm also a fan of the way they did these air intakes here, these cooling vents. They didn't go with this plastic surround. It's just kind of carved into the face of the 3. Unfortunately for the 2021 refresh, they actually put some plastic surrounds around that. And I'm not that thrilled with the way it looks. It might grow on me later, but so far, I'm still a bigger fan of this pre-refresh 3. Other styling cues include, in the tail light, this round feature here, which is a nod to the old E-type, as well as this barrel-shaped side that they put in. Of course, there's the silhouette, which tapers down to a wonderful little point in the back, just like the old E-type. Here's a shot of the reflector I'm talking about on the old E-type, that little round feature. But there's one thing I wish that Mazda did with the 3, and that would be to use this glorious light metallic blue color that they used for the concept or pre-production car. It never made it into the order guides, and I was really hoping that would be in it. [MUSIC PLAYING] We've been raving about the Telluride, not just because of the way it looks, but because of the way it drives and the value proposition. It's just a really great mid-sized three-row SUV. When it comes to design, I like that it's more upright and boxy than a lot of other SUVs. I also like this amber surround here. You can tell that a Telluride is coming behind you from a ways off, thanks for that distinctive running light. They used a lot of Kia's styling cues throughout, but it's not gross about the way they did it. These double tabs are their signature throughout the Kia lineup. It's there. It's also in the top of the windshield there, and a little hint of it right here in that B-pillar. Overall, it's a really tidy design. It's industrial it's a little beefier than pretty much anything else in its class. [MUSIC PLAYING] Not my favorite car to drive. I wished it was a little more wild and lively than it is. But it is a looker, for sure. It still turns heads a few years into its production. Again, long coupe hood. And I haven't been a fan of this Lexus spindle grill since it came out, but this is actually the first instance where I do like it, mostly because this car was designed to have it from the beginning. When they first started incorporating that spindle grill, they used it on cars that weren't necessarily designed to have. It All of these lines all come together right at the logo. They just all point to it. It's a nice touch. It gives it that sharpness, that pointiness, that you kind of want from a wild-looking sport coupe like this. Another thing I'm a fan of is this cut-out right here, this little air intake, maybe for brake cooling, maybe for trans cooling. Who knows? But I like how they didn't, again, put some cheesy plastic surrounds in there. It's just kind of sliced into the side of the body. It's graceful. It's sharp. It serves a purpose. Around the back of the LC, it continues that line where everything converges on that one logo point. I like that it's a theme that's carried over to the back. One thing I'm not too crazy about, though, is this drop-down here off the tail light. It seems like it's just a little bit out of place. I realize that's part of their corporate style, but every time I see it I always see this tier line under a cheetah's face. Maybe it's not the worst thing to be associated with. [MUSIC PLAYING] My next pick-- it's the Mazda 3 hatchback. Mazda has just been killing it when it comes to design, and the 3 hatchback is, at least for me, a prime example. I love this big grill that's very distinctive, but it's not overly horsey, in my opinion. They have these wonderful compound curves that are built into the bodywork without any sharp creases that almost every other car has. One my other favorite hatchbacks is the old Alfa Romeo Brera, that had this beautiful, rounded hatchback tail. It's very distinctive. It sets itself apart from everything else out there. It's a clean design, and it's carried over into everything that Mazda does. The CX-5, the CX-3, CX-30-- they're all what I consider the most attractive in their classes. And the CX-9 would have been, or it was, until the Telluride came along. [MUSIC PLAYING] The Polestar 1-- wow. The first time I saw this in the flesh, it was stunning. It's just such a clean design, really not a lot of adornment. Sure, it's got a long hood, coupe proportions again, a stubby tail in the back. But there's a simplicity about it that just drew me in instantly. This grill is certainly an echo of Volvo, which is the parent company, but it's missing the sash and the Volvo logo in the middle. I'm also a huge fan of these side streaks in the nose of the car. It's almost aviation-like to me, like a Canard. Again, really nice, simple, unadorned side here, and we have this little feature here that catches light, and then a subtle little crease here that casts shadow below that. It gives it some visual interest without having to resort to something kitschy or gaudy. I had a design instructor who gave us this quote that I keep using when it comes to car design. And I'm paraphrasing here, but it's, a pretty shape doesn't need a lot of jewelry. And this is pretty much unadorned perfection to me. Of course, you can't talk about the Polestar 1 without also mentioning the S90 from Volvo. There's a lot of similarities there. I realize that. And I love the S90 for the exact same reasons. You can see down here that Volvo added that chrome strip down there. Doesn't really add too much visually for me. I prefer to see something, in other words, like the Polestar 1, where it's not there. Again, simplicity, cleanliness of design. Of course, not all my picks are going to be exotics or sport coupes. I can't not talk about the most popular class of vehicles, pickup trucks. And for my money, it's the Mazda 3. [MUSIC PLAYING] The new design is a little classier, a little upmarket. In this top trim here, you get a lot of chrome. I'm outlining here this little step up from the headlight into the grill, and we'll get to that in a bit. But I like how everything is very cohesive, and it all seems to belong together. One thing I'm not a big fan of is this kind of badge right here. It just seems a little out of place in an otherwise very clean design. The design also carries around to other Mazda 3s, like the Rebel, which has a very different take on the grill, but it's equally impressive and aggressive in its execution. Getting back to the headlights integrating into the grill and all that good stuff, it goes back to the introduction of this new generation of Mazda pickups in the mid-1990s. This is the heavy-duty version of it. And right here, that headlight line there steps straight up into the grill and then back down for the other headlight. Around that time-- I think was the Kenworth T600 big rig had that same kind of sloping hood, and in that integration of the headlights into the fenders. And you can see it here. I mean, that is very much exaggerated the way it is here in the Mazda 3. But it's that sort of industrial, utilitarian design that made me really love it. I wish that Mazda, however, capitalized on that design back then and produced a rival to the Suburban, a larger SUV with that kind of style. My final pick is yet another sport coupe. It is the Mercedes Benz AMG GT. [MUSIC PLAYING] Again, it's the familiar theme of really long hood, a wide maw of a grill here that denotes that it needs a lot of air to breathe, like a beast. And I mean, again, really huge intakes here as well. One thing I'm not too crazy about is this feature right here. I like that it's a cut-out, and it's not surrounded by plastic, but it's this badge right here that kind of throws me off. I feel like maybe if they did something a little more subtle, it would have been better, at least personally for me. Again, man, there's so many things to like about the proportions of this car. And another echo here is that kick-out there that catches light. It just lends it a little more visual interest. And then at the very back of the car, it's really, really quite rounded over, almost egg-like, like a Porsche 928. but they broke it up and kept it from looking overly bulbous by introducing these cutouts here. Whether or not they're actual heat extractors that function or not, there is a function. And that's aesthetically, it breaks up a lot of the monotony back here and keeps it looking a little sharper, a little more racy. In any case, those are my picks for the 10 most beautiful cars on sale today. I'm sure you have some disagreements with my picks and probably thought I left out a few and probably included a few that didn't deserve to be. Leave a comment below. Leave a civilized comment below. Let's start a dialogue. It's not like I don't have the time to respond. Thanks for watching the video. Thanks for hanging out all the way to the end. To see more videos like this, hit Subscribe. And of course, for any of these vehicles, if you want any information, head on over to edmunds.com. Stay safe. Take care of your friends. Take care of your family. [MUSIC PLAYING]
Edmunds' Mark Takahashi, a former designer and art director, gives his ranking of the best-looking and most beautiful cars, trucks and SUVs on sale.
Features & Specs
|Select 4dr Sedan
2.5L 4cyl 6A
|MSRP
|$22,700
|MPG
|26 city / 35 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|186 hp @ 6000 rpm
|4dr Sedan
2.5L 4cyl 6A
|MSRP
|$21,500
|MPG
|26 city / 35 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|186 hp @ 6000 rpm
|Preferred 4dr Sedan
2.5L 4cyl 6A
|MSRP
|$24,200
|MPG
|26 city / 35 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|186 hp @ 6000 rpm
|Preferred 4dr Sedan AWD
2.5L 4cyl 6A
|MSRP
|$25,600
|MPG
|25 city / 33 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|186 hp @ 6000 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite 3 safety features:
- Smart Brake Support
- Warns if you are rapidly approaching a vehicle, pedestrian or bicyclist. Can apply the brakes to reduce the severity of a collision.
- Mazda Radar Cruise Control
- Maintains a driver-selected distance between the Mazda 3 and the car in front.
- Lane Departure Warning System
- Alerts the driver if the Mazda 3 begins wandering outside its lane.
NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|5 / 5
|Back Seat
|5 / 5
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|5 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|10.1%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
Mazda 3 vs. the competition
Mazda 3 vs. Honda Civic
The Honda Civic delivers pleasing fuel economy and performance from its turbocharged engine. It also has a good balance of sporty handling and ride comfort, plenty of tech and safety features, and a well-made, roomy cabin. The Mazda 3 comes off as a little more polished but loses out on interior space compared to the Civic.
Mazda 3 vs. Kia Forte
In general, Kia Forte gets high marks for its value proposition. You get a lot of features for the money and a generous warranty. The Forte sedan also boasts strong fuel economy and an easy-to-use infotainment system. The Forte's ride can be on the stiff side, however, and rear seat space isn't much better than the Mazda's.
Mazda 3 vs. Toyota Corolla
The Corolla is fully redesigned for 2020 and is far better than any predecessor in every way. It continues to deliver strong value, a lot of safety features and high fuel economy. It's not nearly as fun to drive as the Mazda 3 and rear headroom isn't much better either. Sadly, Android Auto is still not supported.
